WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/17/14: What Does Alex Riley Think About The Undertaker?

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Last week’s Raw saw the unprecedented occupation of the ring by dozens of members of Daniel Bryan’s “Yes!” Movement. Although Bryan achieved his ultimate goal — a chance at the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania — he first must get past Triple H, who is eager to squash Bryan’s big dream. As The Road to WrestleMania heats up, what will unfold this week? Get exclusive pre- and post-Raw analysis available only on WWE Network. Catch the Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. ET and Backstage Pass immediately after Raw. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. If you just pop in for the Raw threads and Best and Worst reports, be sure you’ve read the 29 Worst Celebrities in WrestleMania History I put together earlier today. It’s 6,000 words and largely about the Miller Light Cat Fight girls. You should probably read it.
2. I will be at this event live (suddenly) so look for me. I’ll be the only guy on the planet still wearing a Team Johnny shirt.
3. Will Carlos Colon’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement be important enough to show up on Raw, or will we devote several minutes to Santino looking smitten in the middle of a tag match? Your call, entertainment folks!
4. WWE Shop is now selling authentic No Holds Barred t-shirts, so at least one good thing came of Hogan coming back.
5. John Cena Says Husky Harris Watch is in effect once again tonight. Please keep your torches ready and light the fires if this happens.
As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw column, so nominate your favorites by replying to them with a +1. Enjoy the show, everybody.
Am I the only one kinda half-expecting a HHH/Steph bed-in-the-middle-of-the-ring segment a la Edge and Lita on the last Raw before WrestleMania?
1. Stephanie is really hot and probably the biggest heel in the company right now.
2. Actually thought Cena did a good job tonight putting Wyatt over. Obviously it might have come too late after his horrible comedy last week but still.
1) Most definitely
2) When Bray talking about Nikki being “plastic”, I worried about how Cena would respond. But I think Cena did a good job in his interaction with Bray.
She’s found that women’s sweet spot between physically fit/muscular and sexy. In previous years she was well in the muscular section. But now she’s riding the fine line between the two. . . and Hunter last night.
Who do I talk to about starting a MILF chant when Steph is in the ring? #MILFMovement
Yeah I don’t know if it is botox or what but, she looks as good now as she ever has.
When did Carlos Colon get announced and why didn’t they have his video package on RAW? I would’ve enjoyed that better than Mr. T.
Hm nevermind. I must have fallen asleep sometime during Batista and Orton talking.
I just watched the last 12 minutes of the Bryan/HHH segment. I wish I had the WWE network so I could watch backstage pass and watch Steph walk up to HHH, grab his junk with her right hand and say “THIS IS WHERE MY BABIES COME FROM!”
Wow, she looked pretty turned on there. Her and Hunter look like they’re about to have some Showgirls sex.
I’m gonna enjoy the rest of this RAW with some Maruchan Ramen (Oriental) and a Hitachino XH.
Tiny Dolph Ziggler looked like Show, Big E and Henry were granting his make-a-wish.
This 8-man tag match is fun. Mark Henry’s clothesline to Curtis Axel made me giggle with glee.
“Get him!”
“Tear his head off!”
“Take that!”
Congratulations, Stephanie. You now have the menacing vocabulary of a goon from Arkham Asylum.
“Oh crap, it’s the goat!”
[i.imgur.com]
anything with renee young in it is awesome. even if she is pissing in a urinal.
I have the weirdest boner right now
they were in a Batista rest
Naomi really should chamge her name to Slick Ricki.
+1
oh shit, +1
+100 bedazzled eye patches.
So, watching Bray’s promo, for the second time he’s referencing Total Divas as the reason to attack someone. So whichever Uso is dating Naomi better watch out for some angry cultists…
I know I do alternate universe bookings a lot, but how boss would it have been if all the police officers unbuttoned their uniforms and had YES shirts underneath?
A little late to tonight’s party, so I don’t know if this was discussed or not but anyone else notice all the little things about Goldust’s singles match tonight? Came out to his solo music (not the Brotherhood edit with Cody’s vocal track over his song), used Final Cut instead of Cross-Rhodes, then shrugged off Cody’s hand at the end of the match (not sure if it was him acting out in kayfabe, or that he was legitimately hurt from that awkward looking ‘ranna spot). Could they be rushing the tag team breakup for Mania?
@foxxxy91 I was thinking the same thing. I immediately assumed concussion, which I’d hate to see as a fan… but it’s not like the brothers have any momentum going into Mania, anyway. I don’t think it was Fandango’s fault either, which might be why he kicked the turnbuckle and seemed genuinely upset at the end of the match. I’m sure we’ll find out tomorrow if he was injured, as the brothers are on either Main Event or Smackdown pretty often.
Initially I thought Fandango blew the spot but after rewatching it almost seemed like Goldust over shot the rana a bit and landed too high on Fandago causing him to lose his balance. I think the botched suplex attempt was because Goldie was still feeling the effects of the botch and was dazed or had the wind knocked out of him. I think the only real mistake I think Fandango made was attempting the suplex before Goldust had enough time to recoup.
Listen..people don’t give Mike Adamle enough credit for being the Michael Scott of WWE.
I just went back to watch that Bray/Cena/Eminem video package three times. Really some A+ work.
Chase what have I told you 100 times. You are not allowed to be out here with a young girl! Now march your ass inside and find a young boy to bring to the secluded SUV! Now be a a good boy and take this bottle of ruffies and condems before you go.
Well…it comforts me that at least you can’t spell.
Is foxxxy91 a real account or some kind of performance art experiment
No one would waste tater tots on him.
He’s the kid that always wanted to sit at the cool table, but always just ended up getting tater tots stuffed down his shirt.
So I think this girl Chase is gonna try to bang on tv is his “beard” for the next 30 yrs
Chrisley “So they call you the Buford Bison?” While he affectionately rubs the guys shoulder
She should be more concerned about what Chrisley has in his pants
And…we just witnessed Daniel Bryan become Rodney King.
Guys, revelation of the night:
[twitter.com]
Is JBL Cranky Vince?
We have a winner. His reaction is what seals it.
Except JBL’s tweet was first
JBL is probably one of the few guys with the balls to do it, you know? From what I hear he and Vince have a pretty good relationship, so maybe he wouldn’t entirely hate it?
Works for me.
I sort of want Mean Gene to appear in the center with these guys and be all like, “Gentlemen, I want to take you back…”
Chrisley once walked into his closet as a boy. He never came back out.
I know I’m late to the show but it doesn’t come on until 9 here in Utah. To be fair, Batista did say the E but his pants were so tight it made it high pitched.
Hey Undertaker is wrestling behind them. YOU CAN’T HIDE THAT
Mike Tirico just reference Mean Gene Okerlund during an NBA game… Good man
They just had to try to one-up The Walking Dead, didn’t they?
I need a cigarette after Stephanie McMahon tonight.
I need a tissue.
WWE Backstage pass:
Alex Riley: This reminds me of the time the Miz gave me a vicious beating after we got into a giant fight!
Miz: *inhales and buries face into hands* …I was once the most must-see event main eventer at WrestleMania. And this is my life now.
I like R-Truth asking if he’s alright. Ya know, just a chair shot to the skull against a post, normal day at the office.
On the WWE Network in the ring right now.
[www.youtube.com]
You’re not giving enough credit to “I’m as hard as a diamond in an ice storm right now”
HAHAHAHA +Unlimited Internet Credits.
Nevermind, the damn video cut out the “Everyone look away! We’re going to make animal noises.” joke.
Ok Chrisley is ironing his jeans after they came from the dry cleaners. Weird, I’m going to the bar for a bit. Time to hit amateur night.
Mark Henry just stole Ron Simmons’ gimmick, you hear it? “Damn..”
Hey I bet if Chrisley would have asked his son he could have told him the football players penis size too
What’s your 4chan ID?
Both Chrisley and his son run like a girl
Everything alright at home?
Miz and A-Ry! Together again on the WWE network.
That’s an extremely deep V for Chrisley
WWE put up a curtain so we can’t see the dark match in the background, but they forgot about the audio.
@LBCS that’s a great point. They could film it in any number of places within the arena. Especially if it’s just a table in front of a few curtains and some LCD TVs.
I don’t see why the preshow has to be in arena near the ring. There have to be other places in the arena to hold it
Baby steps…
Yeah, Sweet T. The long close ups on Bryan being carried away is a little uncomfortable to watch.
If it were anyone else forcing their opponent to show that much ass leading up to the biggest show of the year, it’d be a guaranteed win for the humiliated opponent.
But it’s Haitch, and so all bets are still off.
Triple H bitter a certain someone didn’t want to face him at WrestleMania?
“Bring out the gimp *Rey Mysterio walks out*”-HHH
wtf is a Chrisley?
Something about gay jokes? I don’t know either.
Steph is the hottest woman in the WWE as of now. HHH may die tonight from the most violent sex ever known to man. I wish him luck.
GUYS! You have to pick a number from that deli number thingy
I got 12,946
Next week Bryan show up looking healthy but HHH is on crutches with a black eye.
He regrets nothing.
She is super, super, super pretty. She looks great, and was having a lot of fun tonight. I am glad she grew into her boobs. Some of the young Stephs I’ve seen on the Network are a little silly.
I believe that is called ‘Death by Snu-snu’
Get in line, LTF.
I’ll take his place if he needs to tag out.
Next week on Raw: HHH arriving to the arena in his vintage convertible…
Was Steph chanting Sploosh! Sploosh! at the end?
TAPE EM UP!
FIrst 30 seconds of Chrisley and I’ve learned that Both Chrisley and Chrisley’s son want to tag team the young boys who are interested in Chrisley’s daughter. #likefatherlikeson aka#theyregay
I remember when the original Foxxxy got banned. You’re still a lump of shit, so there’s that.
I loved seeing super cunt HHH again.