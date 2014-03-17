WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/17/14: What Does Alex Riley Think About The Undertaker?

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Last week’s Raw saw the unprecedented occupation of the ring by dozens of members of Daniel Bryan’s “Yes!” Movement. Although Bryan achieved his ultimate goal — a chance at the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania — he first must get past Triple H, who is eager to squash Bryan’s big dream. As The Road to WrestleMania heats up, what will unfold this week? Get exclusive pre- and post-Raw analysis available only on WWE Network. Catch the Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. ET and Backstage Pass immediately after Raw. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. If you just pop in for the Raw threads and Best and Worst reports, be sure you’ve read the 29 Worst Celebrities in WrestleMania History I put together earlier today. It’s 6,000 words and largely about the Miller Light Cat Fight girls. You should probably read it.

2. I will be at this event live (suddenly) so look for me. I’ll be the only guy on the planet still wearing a Team Johnny shirt.

3. Will Carlos Colon’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement be important enough to show up on Raw, or will we devote several minutes to Santino looking smitten in the middle of a tag match? Your call, entertainment folks!

4. WWE Shop is now selling authentic No Holds Barred t-shirts, so at least one good thing came of Hogan coming back.

5. John Cena Says Husky Harris Watch is in effect once again tonight. Please keep your torches ready and light the fires if this happens.

As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw column, so nominate your favorites by replying to them with a +1. Enjoy the show, everybody.