WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/18/13: The One Where Wade Barrett Wins (Just Kidding)

From Brock Lesnar’s brutal attack of The New Age Outlaws to CM Punk’s utter disrespect for the legacy of the late Paul Bearer, the emotional Road to WrestleMania is in high gear! Here are five reasons to catch Monday’s Raw as it rolls into Pittsburgh. (via WWE.com)

1. Will Triple H answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge to Triple H’s challenge? Will stern words be exchanged? What about spittle-breathed glances? Will they beat up people who are not each other? And more important, will they discuss BUSINESS and CONTRACTS and STIPULATIONS? HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS, WWE AUDIENCE, IT’S ABOUT TO GET SEMI-UNPROFESSIONAL UP IN HERE.

2. The Intercontinental Championship will be defended (no, seriously) in a triple threat match, pitting champion Wade Barrett against Chris Jericho and The Miz. Spoiler alert: Wade Barrett will win, because he only loses NON-title matches, and has non-title matches 19 times out of 20. Alternate spoiler: Barrett still loses, but keeps the belt, somehow. I don’t know.

3. Will the WWE Champion be in the house to defend his title or help build suspense for his big match at the very tip top of the card at the biggest show of the year? Probably not, sorry.

4. WWE.com asks, “Has CM Punk gotten into the Undertaker’s head?” Well, considering that Undertaker has been put into a casket and literally buried by more than once person, was once chokeslammed onto the flaming dead bodies of his parents, walked through a wall of fire conjured by his demon brother and has had at least SEVERAL other people steal his urn and signature poses … yes, I would say the Undertaker is definitely shook by CM Punk’s one thing that happened.

5. Antonio Cesaro will lose a match to, let’s say Kofi Kingston. This will set up a United States title match at Not WrestleMania.

As always, my 10 favorite comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1. I urge you to be discerning with your +1s, and to give them to really good, thoughtful or insightful comments sometimes, instead of just to whoever makes the “Jerry Lawler humps children” jokes.

Enjoy the show, everybody.