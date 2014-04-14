WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/14/14

Tonight, on the post-post-Mania WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The WWE Universe entered a new and exciting era last Monday night with debuting Superstars, returning icons and new titleholders basking in the afterglow of one of the greatest WrestleManias of all time. As the landscape of WWE undergoes a seismic shift — and The Shield continues to combat The Authority — what lies ahead this week in Birmingham, Ala.? WWE.com offers five ideas to get you pumped for Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. Also, don’t miss Raw Pre-Show at 7:30 ET, only on WWE Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. This is one of those weeks where the WWE.com preview clearly has no idea what’s going on, so it’s just like “did you watch Raw last week? It’s those things again, but different! GOTTA WAIT AND SEE WHAT’LL HAPPEN!” And somehow that is a “preview.” Can’t wait for the Raw pre-show where Alex Riley’s all, “last week Daniel Bryan, can’t wait Raw!”
2. Things the crowd needs to do this week include (2a) cheer for Bad News Barrett, (2b) cheer for Paige, (2c) remain pro-Wyatt, (2d) cheer for the new Fandango/Layla combination enough that WWE puts them in some kind of story or angle and we can feel okay liking Fandango again. Please print out this list and distribute it to your friends.
3. Word on the Internet is that tonight’s show will be framed around an Ultimate Warrior tribute, which is sure to be the most depressing thing in the world. Ever wanted to cry while watching the Honky Tonk Man lose? Tonight’s your chance.
4. Preview page 4 on WWE.com is “Where does RVD go from here?” Spoiler alert: “The same place he always goes.” I feel like if they put Van Dam in an actual story with even a small amount of character growth or motivation time would jam together and freeze up and suddenly I’d be watching Raw with Winston Churchill.
5. Tonight’s a big night for Cesaro, as we see if crowd’s will still cheer him with Paul Heyman in his corner or if they’ll simply default to booing. Shoot, I should’ve put that on my #hijackthisotherraw printout.
As always, the top 10 comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. You get bonus points for sharing the column, and yes, we have the technology to track that:
[scontent-a.xx.fbcdn.net]
(Eve Lotion, I assume, is Eve Marie’s new spray tan product.)
BULEEVE IN EVELOTION
Maybe one day if I’m a good boy I’ll get to see Paige lock in that submission on Stephanie.
HHH: ‘ok boys Evolution is back. I want to see you guys in suits next week. Randy, that means you’
next week….
ORTON: ‘shirt…. check’ ‘tie…. check’ ‘jacket…..check’ ‘shoes…..check’ ‘socks……check’
HHH: Randy, where’s your pants.
Jerry Lawler is a master of analogies.
Evolution won’t really be back until they carry around a picture of Ric Flair’s face on a stick.
+1 better late than never
They need to carry around Ric Flair’s HEAD on a stick.
+1, don’t care how late it is
WWE should have hired David Patrick Kelly to do the tribute video; at least he’s capable of pronouncing Warrior properly.
Why is this night different from all other nights? Because #WWE is pushing the Intercontinental Title.
Patronizing comment of the night:
“There’s only one reason Kane put that mask back on: DESTINY”.
( God, why? WHY?)
It just occurred to me that now there’s NO chance of anything resembling War Games happening at Extreme Rules (not even a single-ring, Hell in a Cell thing), because they’re already doing a cage match for Cena/Wyatt.
I’ll take a TLC match (like The Shield’s debut) as a substitute.
Elimination Chamber is the closest we’ll ever get to WarGames.
Vince didn’t create it. He doesn’t want it.
I wish I could be as cool as commentator “foxxxy22” I mean they hate all the people WithLeather fans like, and likes all the ones they hate… Not like they’re doing that on purpose…
Well we should all have goals. Just keep working hard and 1 day you may
I’d like to drop a big “fuck that crowd” for tonight.
And now to the aftershow!
[Cut to Big E. still rubbing his chin which has been worn down to a few tattered strands of flesh hanging from a bare jawbone].
+HOT DOGS, HERE!
I just have to say, Orton and Batista’s combo thing, whatever it is, is NOT a Batista bomb into an RKO. It’s a Batista bomb into a *neckbreaker.* Not that impressive. And potentially legit dangerous.
What could go wrong? Batista’s a professional!
Ha… yeah, no kidding. Orton’s lucky that didn’t turn out worse.
More to Orton than to the receiver though. Oof, still can’t get that back gash out of my mind.
Big E is trying out to be the new micromachines narrator.
I’ve always had mixed feelings on evolution: at first it seemed like it was another action to back trips “dominance”, then for a bit it seemed like it was cool, then late 2004 it was gone.
Scene: Cena, Sheamus and Big Show are in the back, playing cards and watching Evolution beat down The Shield.
Sheamus: Should we help them?
Big Show: Fuck No! My back still hurts from that triple power bomb through a table.
Cena: I guess, you could say JUSTICE was served! Amirite?
*blank stares*
Big Show: I hate you so much, John, that I could cry.
I’m just now watching the John Cena speech. Is it still being an IWC “smark” to criticize his awfulness? I get that he’s probably a good person or whatever, and that he can occasionally put on a good match, but seriously what’s his appeal? His finishing move(s) have always sucked, he’s not funny, rarely sells, lame gimmick, corny lines, wears jorts…
Seriously, not trying to joke, I’m honestly curious as to how he ever got to be the top guy for 10+ years. What am I missing besides girls think he’s hot and little kids were told to like him?
“The last thing I need is another push.” THAT was funny. He’s self aware and has been that way for quite some time.
That promo was so damn awful.
Sometimes he can give ridiculous, cringe worthy promos but, throughout all that I remember when he choked Umaga with ring ropes, had an hour long Broadway with Shawn Michaels, Tore apart The Rock on the mic etc. Cena is without a doubt mediocre sometimes but, the dude delivers when it comes time to.
he was at the right place at the right time, they guy’s work ethic is insane, without question a company ,man, and other stuff. Plus the crowd seemed to attach to him more than anything else. Also I think Orton was still a troublemaker backstage and Batista was a work in progress.
+1
Evolution… yadda yadda yadda… People from the south are dumb.
+1
I don’t know which Bama don’t believe in Evolution to +1 anymore, but good work everyone
+1.
Saying “Believe in Evolution” is a pretty solid way to get heat in Alabama.
Whoops. Clearly I was late to this party.
Hey guys I have a good one…. Trips said Believe In Evolution but they are in Alabama and they are creationist goobers down there so like haha they don’t believe in evolution so like double meaning there you see
/+1 me
+1
So do we get to enjoy months and months of the Shield getting beaten down now, or will WWE pay this off sooner than they did with Bryan?
Time to hit up the Network and see if Evolution is as bad as I remember it.
Hopefully the comment speed improves. This was fun anyways.
you’re in alabama, hunter, no one believes in evolution.
+1
+1
+1
It’ll be Ambrose. He’s born to play the heel.
I know Evolution won’t be around for very long, but after their feud with the Shirld, they should add one more young member for a solid push to start their career.
Bo Dallas anyone?
Bravo to you +1000
eBOlution.
“WWE Main” *crash cut to backstage pass*
Good job, Network.
Bo Dallas would be the obvious rookie right?legacy guy, up and comer.
+1
This is what Vince Stone Cold couldve been had Vince been 30 years younger and built like a tank at the time.
“I don’t get it? We chanted YES. Where’s Daniel Bryan?” – Birmingham crowd
*Meanwhile, on a tropical island*
“HNNNNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!” – Daniel Bryan
@PhilBallins
With the hippie chick? Awesome: [www.shadowlocked.com]
+1, imagined the Dennis sex face from It’s Always Sunny
Brie Bella leading the “Yes!” Chants.
haha, gross.
Oh good Chrisley is finally on
OMG!! I thought THE SAME THING!
The champion in a back burner feud with Kane wile Evolution is in the main focus. WHAT YEAR IS THIS!
Or, it’s like 2012 again– the champion never main events, because ‘go away, kid, the adults are working.’
It’s 2003 all over again
“Believe in evolution”
It’s Alabama, Hunter, they don’t
+1
+1
I Bo-Lieve it is time for me to sleep….Good nite ya’ll.
Welp, time to get that ring tone back.
Already done…
+1, just because I HOPE that’s the plan.
Bo Dallas the rookie?
Evolution Music: Great
Evolution Lyrics: ?????
It’s a mystery.
+1
Inherit the Wind: The Evolution Reunion Tour
I dont know hunter, alabama is full of hardcore creationists
So does his mean we get evolution beatdowns for the next 9 months?