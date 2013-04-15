WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/15/13: The Post-Post-Mania Raw Raw

This week, on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
What will CM Punk have in store for the WWE Universe in his first Raw since losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania? Will Ryback speak on his attack of John Cena? And will the WWE Universe ever stop dancing? Here are five theories. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. I considered calling this week’s open discussion thread “the one where Fandango is less over,” but I hope that’s not the case. I think “overused meme” would be an awesome gimmick for a wrestler in 2013. Let Fandangoing play out its natural course, then do it for way too long to heat from all. It’ll be like R-Truth still singing “What’s Up,” only on purpose.
2. CM Punk returns tonight! Nothing snarky here, just a reminder that you should buy the Second City Saint t-shirt because Jill Thompson drew it, and Jill is the best.
3. Ryback will explain why he attacked John Cena last week, even though (1) everybody already understands why, (2) he was totally in the right because John Cena’s a jerk who was trying to ape his chants, (3) f**k John Cena. Also, (4) Ryback should never talk.
4. Randy Orton will not remember his line. He’ll go to the papers (the cue cards) if he has to.
5. South Carolina gets to be the crowd that let WWE down. Congratulations, everybody! Here’s a tip: if you’re going to the live show, just chant YOU STILL GO IT non-stop when you enter the building. Wrestlers love that one, even if it doesn’t make sense.
I’m sure this has been mentioned before, but I recently noticed that the only people who are actually openly friends (and really seem to mean it) with each other are heels. Sandow and Rhodes,Heyman and Punk. Whats up with that?
The comedy team of two guys who can’t get along are now the longest reigning champions in the company.
Cesaro, Barrett and Ziggler lost. Back to business as usual.
Since my DVR didn’t record Raw last night and I missed the first 30 minutes, I’m managing to catch up now…and if 3MB’s in-ring promo doesn’t get a Best, I don’t know what to think of this any more.
Especially Jinder’s “We’re the only 3 Man Band that rocks faces…Bay Baaaaaay!”
This week’s Raw was subtitled ‘Fuck the champions’.
We are “the champions”, my friend.
As I watch Raw this morning because I knew it would suck…….Im just stuck wondering, why did it suck this bad?
They coulda bumped that 3 way tag last week and given Punk to that crowd. He deserved it, and they would have responded much better. That shit was disgusting to watch man.
I like watching cena get beat up, but doesn’t he realize he can leave the ring in the 5 minutes it takes the shield to get there? Or is that considered cowardly in the WWE?
So teddy long is just basically vickie and brad maddox’s boss now? that’s his job?
Who knows…it’s just one big crazy knot on the org chart at this point.
So, SHIELD comes out to beat up Taker, Hell No is Johnny on the spot with the save. SHIELD comes out to bust up Hs and Hell No is right there to back him up. SHIELD spend five minutes whooping Cena’s ass, after a Hell No v SHIELD match is announced, and what…they were both taking a shit? After the awesome Ryback/flabucolic plausible/ surprise there’s some continuity pre-taped promo from earlier it would’ve been nice if there had been a little continuity to the finish.
I don’t know what flabucolic means…I’ll have to ask my iPad in the morning
I for one support Jack Swagger’s fight against obesity. “Weigh The People!”
+1 Weight Watchers Point
+1 ton
Random aside – anyone visit AJ Lee’s twitter lately? 75%+ of her recent tweets are about having babies and/or becoming pregnant. They’re couched as jokes, but holy sassafrass, somebody wants to be a mommy.
I’d love to see a storyline about that with the possibility that it’s Big E’s baby rather than Ziggler’s.
WWE Mission Statement: Only HHH is permitted to be cool. Remind the fans of this at every opportunity. If the fans enjoy anything else, do everything in your power to suck all the life out of it. Then, when all of their energy is drained and they descend into numb silence, trot out Cena to entertain the children and moms. Include at least 1 PG dick joke so Vince can giggle. Finally, if any performer makes any remark about the McMahon children or spouses, its justifiable to murder death kill them, as that is the second worst possible trait for a human being to display – the worst being halitosis.
Fear not RAW, England will save you.
So around an hour before Raw started I had a diabetic seizure. I am fine, my blood sugar just went too low. I just got home from the hospital. Why do I mention this? Because it sounds like I had a better night than I would have if I’d stayed home and watched Raw.
Oh man. Glad you’re okay, shabbydude.
Some time last year, someone got Vince a SWEET Nick Fury action figure, which he loves. Because of that, we have the S.H.I.E.L.D. Thank you Santa.
I had the outcome spoiled for me earlier, but I loved the finish to the Kingston/Cesaro match.
So am I a racist for asking if Kofi and Truth only won tonight because its Jackie Robertson day?
No, you’re a racist for not knowing it’s Jackie Robinson Day.
I still like The Shield. I mean, I like the idea of a faction that does whatever it wants and beats up whoever. I don’t like their “shield of justice” shit, though. One thing I do find incredibly retarded, though, is that they come through the crowd the exact same way every time. Reigns down one set of steps, and Ambrose and Rollins together down the other set of stairs…and they only ever use the stairs that face the hard camera. There’s no shock value to that. They should be showing up all manner of different ways so it’s more awesome because you know they’re coming but you don’t know where. Lights go out and Shield are in the ring beating up Cena. They come spilling out of the crowd dressed like fans and start beating up Cena. They come from under the ring and start beating up Cena. Basically, just show up and beat up Cena. Oh, shit, right, I was talking about The Shield varying their entrances, wasn’t I?
YES!!!
So what you are saying is before the Shield fights Undertaker/Kane/Daniel Bryan next week they should make a pit stop and beat up John Cena on the way to the ring?
Join us for Extreme Rules ladies and gentlemen when our steel cage goes Old School®!
time to go drink my after-raw cocktail…bleach.
Can’t believe they swapped out Fandango’s ladyfriend… We never even knew her name :'(
The new one is moe ‘provacative’. I like her. Though, I do like the first one, too.
Maybe she just refused to work in South Carolina. Can’t say I’d blame her.
Anyone for Punk returning as the leader of The Shield?
Here’s the measuring stick for awful to compare to this episode:
[withleather.uproxx.com]
Remember when the IC and US titles meant something? Good times.
I meant in WWE. Same with the WHC
The US Title absolutely meant something once. It meant you were #1 contender to Ric Flair’s belt. I miss NWA/JCP.
Ultimate Warrior as the Intercontinental Champion vs. Hulk Hogan as the Heavyweight Champion battling at Wrestlemania with Ultimate Warriror standing in the ring holding up both titles like they were equally important is how it should be. But, no, the WWE would like you to believe that the belt Cena holds is the only one that matters and the rest of the guys with belts bought them at the merch stand with the rest of the fans.
The US Title never meant anything.
I only started watching in 2007 so no, not really.
I’m terrible at keeping up with all the comments, so apologies if this has already been mentioned; if they’re trying to turn Ryback heel, would this not be the ideal opportunity to bring back The Nexus? Please?
Because Tarver can’t come back from his home planet.
Tonight, Daniel Bryan was the only Nexus member who didn’t lose a match. So… a Nexus reunion wouldn’t exactly set the world on fire.
Cesaro, Barrett and Ziggler getting pinned on the same night.
Good joke internet but that would never happen.
I poop after every raw, I should tout it and show WWE what I thought of tonights show
so i wasn’t watching…how did it end
Don’t ask the 14000 in attendance, I don’t think they were watching, either.
England! REDEEM THE WWE “UNIVERSE”
It’ll be taped to they can just dub in whatever they want.
Well see ya tomorrow. I’m going stare into nothingness for the rest of the night while I think about this show.
Honestly i think the crowd was one of the biggest, if not THE biggest reason tonight was so lackluster
Cesaro lost, Ziggler lost, Barrett probably lost, Hell No had another meaningless tag match, Ryback/Cena moved forward shittily, and WTF is point of The Shield now?
Nothing was really accomplished. Except for a decent Ryback promo. And Kofi making me hate the first hour.
RAW Seriously needs to stay away from the Carolinas. This is the second year in a row with a horrid visit there.
Best episode of WWF Challenge in years!!!!!
This NCIS is very remiscient of “PUT THE FUCKING LOTION IN THE BASKET”. I’m already more interested than anything that happened on Raw tonight.
I feel like I need to cleanse my eyes out now. I’m going on a youtube hunt for wcw superbrawl 2000
Rosie vs Trump at least got Ace Steel on my TV
I’ll take Rosie vs Trump at this point….actually never mind…that was too much
I suggest SuperBrawl VI, Flair vs Savage, steel cage. Will be the exact opposite of the HHH-Brock match in a few weeks
Did Cena say “No guys, I’m done” durning the one more time chants?
That’ll teach y’all humans for enjoying joy!
Ryback hasn’t won a PPV match since Money in the Bank 2012.
Extreme Rules 2012: Win (against two jobbers)
Over the Limit 2012: Win (Camacho)
Money in the Bank 2012: Win (Hawkins/Reks)
Hell in a Cell 2012: Loss (CM Punk)
Survivor Series 2012: Loss (CM Punk/Cena)
TLC 2012: Loss (Shield)
Royal Rumble 2013: Loss (Rumble Match)
Elimination Chamber 2013: Loss (Shield)
Wrestlemania 2013: Loss (Mark Henry)
He shouldn’t be anywhere NEAR a title opportunity.
Naw, Ziggler has had multiple title reigns and successful defenses on PPV that weren’t against jobbers. Ryback’s PPV career and Ziggler’s aren’t even remotely similar.
by that logic, Ziggler should be on nitro by himself. Which woulda been so much better than this show I can’t even articulate it
By that logic, Ziggler should be wrestling exclusively on Saturday Morning Slam.
Seriously, that’s his ENTIRE PPV record, btw.
Cena would have KILLED for that resume before Wrestlemania
LOLCamacho
I really didn’t see the point in that final segment at all….
the point is it’s about the goddam Troops
The point is that no one is tougher than Cena, with the possible exception of Triple H
It’s night’s like this that got me addicted to playing Flow on my phone.
It’s not good when a pre-taped Ryback promo is by far the best thing about a 3 hour Raw…
Welp, time to go Fandango myself
Well that was quite a long episode of WCW Thunder.
Man I keep replying to the wrong comments, I think that RAW damaged my eyesight.
It’s that damn slippery floor! fsu55 has a family and that slippery floor doesn’t care!
I expect to hear the exact same amount of crowd noise in this episode of NCIS:LA as I did for the past 3 hours.
I went grocery shopping and almost tripped. the collective gasp of the people in my aisle was 3x as loud as this crowd
SO during the 12x The Shield destroyed Ryback, Cena didn’t help. Now Ryback lets Cena get wrecked, and this means he’s turned his back on the WWE universe. #continuity
Was this Raw as bad as the crazy AJ/Bryan/Punk triple proposal one from last summer?
Neither Cena or Ryback should be allowed to have a mic for more than 30 seconds. Combined.
Well gang, that was god-awful…..See you next week!
One more time? They’ve been overdubbing the crowd all night haven’t they? It’s the only explanation.
Jerry approves of these underage boobs.
D-