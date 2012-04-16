WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/16/12: It’s On Tape, But Try To Ignore That

Welcome to the latest With Leather WWE Open Discussion Thread, where everything you think and want to say about Raw is okay, as long as it is Cody Rhodes-positive.
On tonight’s show!
– Raw comes to you live (on tape) from London, England, which means half of you will be spoiled by the time you get to the thread. Let’s try to keep things relatively spoiler free, if that’s at all possible.
– Don’t read the spoilers; you’ll want to be surprised when Big Show interrupts Cody Rhodes’ match again.
– The Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match at Extreme Rules gets an EXTREME~ stipulation, in case Brock is like Rocky and wants to spend 30 minutes on the ground in a bear hug.
– William Regal might make an appearance, because England!
– Our polls don’t work in Europe, so they’ll return next week.
Sorry I missed it. How hot was AJ?
“I’m sorry ma’am. You’re Cody Rhodes-positive.”
So, this is over now? Curses.
Kip, that would be great. LOL.
i’m pissed that everytime i don’t watch raw when it’s airing, Brandon decides to give away badges… must make sure to comment when he’s giving out the Ziggler badges because I’d totally want one…
I missed out on the Poopies badge because I was AT Royal Rumble so couldn’t participate.
I hope 10 years from now he does a classic b/w of the event.
Is it just me or was Jerry Lawler worse than usual last night?
The only way D-Bry YES!ing at Kofi could’ve been any better is if Kofi tried to get away down the corridor and Bryan side-stepped after him screaming YES!
I was praying for that.
I just hope at one point Daniel Bryan misses his flying knee from the apron and gets counted out doing this: [www.youtube.com]
BADGES? BADGES? WE DON’T NEED NO STINKING BADGES!
Actually I would have loved to get a Funkasaurus Badges very much.
Just when you think no further damage can be done to Chris Benoit’s legacy, John Cena attempts a Crippler Crossface.
Also, I really wish they would have let Matt Bloom come back as Prince Albert or A-Train. He’s such a good wrestler and the Lord Tensai personality just doesn’t have legs.
Also… American Dragon is the bestest best of bests.
I love that we all love this place so much we’re actually upset when we don’t get a badge. (I know I am!)
That was a pretty solid show.
That Brock Lesnar taped interview was glorious. Holy hell, I’d pay to watch extreme rules now. My Boy D-Bry yelling YES! at Kofi Kingston was amazing. Big Johnny’s entrance reminds me of Colbert’s in every awesome way.
A huge best to Camron and Naomi for incorporating amazingly hot stripper moves.Rosa Mendes and AJ both looked amazing (as always). Also, Ziggler selling Funkasaurus’ moves like a boss was great.
How werid is it to see Cena keep losing? I wonder where this is heading.
Cena shouldn’t have accepted that little ball of hair and teeth from the Miz.
Only the second ever Open Discussion Thread I’ve missed and it’s one with a badge :'(
I’ll never have the complete set…
I never got a badge :( I even got plus one’d, too.
I got sidetracked talking to a friend, I didn’t comment as much as I’d like to have done. I thought it was a serviceable show, not really remarkable. Was interesting to see Cena job to Tensai; they must really want to put Albert over. Good to see Brodus getting an actual match instead of a straight-up squash (although it was still pretty squashy).
Michael Cole’s knowledge of dinosaurs continued to impress me, and I love the development of talking about dinos specific to the area they’re in that week. I really hope it continues.
West coast feed chat – how can we make this happen???
after East Coast feed is over, man.
That person who suggested Cena jobbing older, less important superstars from the past may have been on to something. Next? Cena jobs to Headbanger Mosh.
Shane Douglas’ shift at Target ends at 6:00.
Oh man, I hope I manage to get a Funkasaurus. I missed tonight’s episode because a professor decided to have class at night instead of the regular time. I thought badges were only for PPVs; I hope you have Funkasaurus again because I’d love to get one!
Woo! Got a Funkasaurus! Thanks B-Stroud!
Oh shit, I’m so sick I forgot to tell everyone who isn’t on my twitter! The band “Galactic” from New orleans played a festival in AZ last weekend, and the local radio show I was part of ( and probably will be on more of) gave me backstage passes.
Galactic finished their set, and the frontman for most of the night was….Corey Glover from Living Colour! He came offstage, not one person acknowledged him, and I asked if he had a second for a quick picture. Turns out he had 20 minutes, so we chatted non-stop. He’s a SUPER cool dude. He said ‘ I gotta go. You gonna be here in a few’? I agreed, and he left to go onstage for the encore and the busted out Cult of Personality. He came back like nothing happened, and I was probably John Cena-ing all over my leg by that point. We chatted for a few more minutes, then he had to go pack for his flight back to NOLA. Pretty rad, seeing as I grew up loving Living Colour, knowing a ton of their music besides “Cult of Personality”.
Only awkward moment was when I realized I wasn’t gonna get away with just a picture, being starstruck I said ‘ You’re lucky no one surfs in Arizona, or we all would’ve went and bought Body Glove wetsuits”. He laughed and said ‘ ” You would looked like me in the 90’s! A fool” !
Anyways. Thought someone here might get a kick out of that.
Here’s the closer: Corey Glover doing Zep’s Kashmir. Fucking awesome.
Cult Of personality is also available from the same fest on the youtube page: [www.youtube.com]
106.7*
What show was I on? The Morning Infidelity. KWSS, 106.6fm.
Where did I meet Corey Glover?mcDowell Mtn. Music Festival.
Sorry. Wasn’t sure what you’re askin’.
Joelski, what show?
Call the toy people and cancel the extension of the R-Truth line.
If they ask why, just tell them he doesn’t have any enemies.
Big Johnny not coming thru for Miz
Had to work and taped it. Guess it was alright.
“Cole: Get out of there Vicki!”
This has been Michael Cole: Unlikely Voice of Reason.
(In sing-song) Michael Coole, Unlikely Voice of Reason… Michaael Cole, His reason is a pleasin… Michael Coooooooole.
Watching the show back now, I’m sure it was said already but B’s Laurainitis is better than Cena’s.
I had a Raw preview up at fighters.com ([www.fighters.com]) and i think my predictions were ok – but if anyone’s interested in helping a fellow YES!man out, you should also check out my raw review tomorrow afternoon.
where is Gekido?
+Wink Vavasseur
I know I’m late to this, but someone in the crowd brought a U MAD face!
it was reversible. one side was the typical U MAD Troll face, the other was a seperate meme face. it was beautiful
Seriously, Daniel Bryan YES!ing on top of things needs to be a meme now. Atreyu/Falcor to start.
If I was any decent at photoshop I’d do D. Bison.
Why are roster members still Tweeting shit? Haven’t they all been around long enough to see that bad things happen when you talk smack about the company?
Agreed
Primo & Epico got TV time.
I realized last night I’d really like them if they lost the stupid sleeveless shirts. They have matching tights, the second best valet, and are pretty solid with their in-ring work. But those shirts are a worst.
Better episode of RAW (though compared to last week that’s not saying much).
Thanks for making RAW fun again, guys. Later.
Next week I expect a run-in by the Ginyu Force.
I had a lot more fun with Raw this week than last but still no where near the post-Wrestlmania Raw.
Can we get Daniel Bryan Oprah Style? YOU GET A YES! AND YOU GET A YES! Check under your seats, YOU ALL GET YES!
I must…. +1, +Rhodes, +YES!
Yes Yes Yes
Warrior just sent Tensai a text, telling him where to find the best face paint….and also telling him how much he hates the Japanese.
Tensai needs to find out where sting gets his face paint, so it doesn’t run
That’s because Sting is American, and damn it, his colors just don’t run!
I am internally hating that they are making Otunga over into such a marginal wrestler…He may fit more into that “jobber to the stars” mold than Ryder at this point.
Oh, no Badge for Redshirt, eh? Fine. I’ll make my OWN WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread… with blackjack, and hookers! In fact, forget the Discussion Thread and the blackjack! Ehh, screw the whole thing.
Shut up baby, you love it.
Well, the hookers aren’t going anywhere.
I will actually call my momma if that’s what it takes to finally get my Funkasaurus badge
907, am I supposed to call MY momma or HIS momma? I thought it was the latter.
My mother was just confused.
You don’t actually call her every time he comes out? Why would you dare defy the Funkasaurus?
The best thing about the Funkasaurus is that I remember to take time out from my busy schedule of procrastination and watching wrestling to keep up with my family.
But seriously if I don’t have that badge I’ll spray green mist into the eyes of all my neighbors.
This, is the end……This, is the end of dog racing.
Is it just me or does Lord Tensai look like Nappa from DBZ? They should have Sakamoto kill him after he tries to fight Cena.
Daaaaaaave! Daaaaaaaaave! I saw a bird. It was pretty. Kick its ass.
Triple H, because it’s all about the…
*pecking order*
Should I ask who Mr. Po Po is then?
Swagger and Ziggler are clearly Nappa and Vegeta.
Also, Johnny Ace is Super Kami Guru.
From Wikipedia:
Green Mist – The most common mist, which obscures the opponent’s vision.
Red Mist – This mist is purported to burn rather than blind.
Black Mist – An even more powerful mist which is purported to severely blind an opponent for a prolonged period of time.
Blue Mist – This mist is used to send an opponent to sleep.
Yellow Mist – This mist is purported to paralyze the opponent.
/ I love this /
Gold mist takes his powers away permanently, and white mist is deadly to plants.
My eyes, the goggles, they do nothing!
[www.youtube.com]
The goggles they do nothing!
[www.youtube.com]
Rainbow Mist – Death
Argyle Mist – What Otunga can generate and chock full of caffeine.
Figures, Cena can’t even sell mist right.
It’s obvious, it was liquid Kryptonite. That dastardly Tensai.
Also, Cena’s face totally matches his shirts!
If Tensai is going to be competing in any more matches, he needs to be de-misted, just like Jake Roberts’ cobras.
Check out this great joke from this USA Original Series: What do polar bears get when they sit on the ice for too long? Give up?? POLAR-oids!
they really could just combine all the usa shows and treat it like game of thrones. one week/day they focus on the fake psychic, another time it’s the burned secret agent. they meet at the series finale and are killed by the ncis team
Kyrptonite Mist! That’s how you win!
So if he jerked off right now he’d totally go blind.
My cable cut out… did Raw end?
I felt the same way after the Sopranos series finale
Tensai didn’t win by knockout. The Japanese won’t count it.
Oh, shit, it really is the green acid. Brown acid next week?
Cena will break his neck running to the ring to grab a mic and make poop jokes if it’s brown next week.