WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/16/12: It’s On Tape, But Try To Ignore That

On tonight’s show!

– Raw comes to you live (on tape) from London, England, which means half of you will be spoiled by the time you get to the thread. Let’s try to keep things relatively spoiler free, if that’s at all possible.

– Don’t read the spoilers; you’ll want to be surprised when Big Show interrupts Cody Rhodes’ match again.

– The Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match at Extreme Rules gets an EXTREME~ stipulation, in case Brock is like Rocky and wants to spend 30 minutes on the ground in a bear hug.

– William Regal might make an appearance, because England!

