WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/21/14

Oh, how times have changed. When last we saw Daniel Bryan, he was celebrating a career-defining WWE World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 30 and a series of defiant victories over The Authority. Now, the honeymoon has seemingly ended in many ways for the newly wedded Bryan, who returns to a WWE Universe where monsters dwell and Evolution rules all. What awaits the “Yes!” Man and the rest of the roster less than two weeks before Extreme Rules? WWE.com offers an early glimpse at things to come.(via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Okay, so here’s my fear. Daniel Bryan returns tonight and begins a feud with a re-masked, refocused Kane. Daniel Bryan just got married. Kane’s all about “going too far.” Is there a 100% chance that Brie Bella gets kidnapped or tortured or set on fire or something tonight, or just 99%? Is there a way we can have them feud based on their shared history and conflicting goals or character motivations or whatever and leave the families and romances out of it?
(I am okay with Zack Ryder getting wheeled off the stage again.)
2. Tonight is the semi-finals bracket of the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament featuring Cesaro vs. Rob Van Dam and Sheamus vs. Bad News Barrett. Both of those could be good, assuming Barrett beats Sheamus and Cesaro turns Van Dam into an airbrush paint splatter across the first three rows of the crowd. Hell, Barrett doesn’t even have to beat Sheamus, just give me the second thing.
3. John Cena has been working on this Doge response to the Wyatt Family all day:
4. The feud between The Shield and Evolution continues. If Dolph Ziggler reunites the Spirit Squad to go against both of them I will mark out so hard. Maybe Konnan can show up with the nWo Wolfpac.
5. If you’d like a good laugh, read WWE’s preview point about how Tamina Snuka is the next Divas Champion.
I haven’t watched the main event yet, but when the Wyatts got DQ’d, did the two guys who weren’t being pinned both try to break up the pin at the same time?
The reason I ask is The Shield got DQ’d that way a couple of times, and no one could figure it out back then either, but I noticed that the DQ came after both of the partners that weren’t being pinned came in for the save at the same time.
RVD is the Weezer of pro wrestling.
@Armando Payne I’d love Big E even more if that’s all he watches.
Henry was pretty damn great in 2006. And even before then he had great athleticism.
Just caught the beginning of Raw and saw Daniel Bryan come down and mouth “thank you” to the crowd. Made me tear up.
Did anyone make any “Dolph and Triple H got into a shouting match” jokes? Because I have none..but..lets start some dirtsheet rumorzz, how ’bout it?
“Lana’s not even from Russia! She was born in Gainesville, Florida!”
-John Cena
So I left early from the 3-1 because “LOL CENA WINS”
And was not surprised when i read Cena won.
This is Cena/Rock vs Miz/Truth level of dumb.
the end looked cool on Backstage pass though.
Foxxxy is discoinferno is ray finkel is einhorn.
So anybody here watching Straight Shoot with Brandon on there?
I didn’t watch and got here late because of work. But does anyone else remember when RVD was WWE Championship material? Neither does he! Zing! #420 #blazed4life
Just fired up Raw after watching #THUNDERGRIZZLES and Daniel Bryan being visibly moved by the fans welcoming him after the loss of his father was a great moment.
How Isaac Got His Mask Back®
Chrisley talks way too much about his daughters’ “EEYASS” and “BYOOBS”. In a related story, I threw out my back and can’t reach the remote.
Can you reach a gun?
Cold apparently going around. Dolph seems to be raspy as well.
As I watch the highlights, the WWE universe should have voted Nino Neiderighter to face Cena. Jeebus, dude took out a couple of Avs players tonight.
Why doesn’t the five-point preview ever include “…shrill over-acting.” in the list?
The first Tombstone might have been just as bad as Undertaker’s Tombstone on Lesnar.
I’ll take that kind of “bad” tombstone over an Owen Hart-style “bad” piledriver any day. There’s a *reason* nobody does the move anymore.
which was just as bad as Undertaker’s tombstone on Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts
God damn 3 on 1 handicap matches are the worst. They help nobody.
Damnit, I was just starting to be ok with Punk being gone.
Those were pretty darn great. Exception.
Rusev squashing Truth and Woods. Yeah, go for it. This shit with John and The Wyatt Family, smh.
Except that awesome Cm Punk Shield match and the Bryan Wyatt match from TLC
Brandon called it. We’re ten minutes in and he’s called everything when it comes to Kane and Daniel Bryan. Oh, and by the way, this is awful.
This Raw was like a 40 degree day.
The Shield is beating up the Wyatts on the network if you need a reason to feel bad for not buying it.
But I can’t buy it in my country! Is there a shady way to get the network?
And now Alex Riley is talking if you need a reason to feel bad FOR buying it.
Watching The Shield beat up the Wyatt’s to save John Cena seems like something no one should have to see.
Is it wrong to believe that, in a Hunter-run WWE, Bray actually has a chance of coming out on top in the cage match? Stranger things have happened, right? Lesnar beat Taker, they kept the Shield together, so why not Bray crushing Cena?
I think Bray will absolutely win at Extreme Rules. Cena got his stupid ‘mania victory, so I think Bray wins this one. Remember, it’s WWE, 50/50 booking is the name of the game.
maybe not a crushing, but I could see Bray prevailing and making it 1-1 vs. Cena.
Because Cena has creative control over any creative programs that involve him as per his contract.
In the words of the great Yogurt…
MERCHANDISING!
We are through the looking glass, friend.
Skipped RAW for the NHL playoffs. Did good things happen?
Pittsburgh winning is never a good thing. Unless it’s the Pirates. Man, they’re long overdue.
If the Blues win, does Phil cry more than if they lose in later rounds? whichever i greater is my vote.
Terrelle Pryor to the Seahawks makes more sense than that 3 on 1 happening.
Stephanie continued to shine in her role. Bad News Barrett pinned Sheamus clean. The Shield and Evolution standoff delivered some good stuff from everyone. Lana happened.
I’m obligated to root for Montreal. But, I watched Pittsburgh win and Chicago is about to. CM Punk’s attendance cannot be confirmed at this time.
Depends. Who were you rooting for in the playoffs?
No
Cena could no-sell the asteroid the wiped out the dinosaurs.
I’ll give you $5 if you can remember ONE thing that happened on this Raw.
Cesaro’s new Euro-dance-pants-party music. I can’t remember how it went, but I know how I felt in my bathing suit area.
Dean Ambrose got to talk, and was fairly awesome doing it.
CM Punk didnt’ show. *holds open hand* $5 please.
Cena did the thing.
Scorpion Crosslock!
dat lana tho
Bad News Barrett bullhammered the shit out of sheamus from outside and is the favorite for the Ic turny
DBry and Kane’s already burned-down friendship was in full display again.
Yeah. Neither can I.
Lana.
Pink Cobra beat Layla. . . $5 please!
RVD got a victory over Cesaro via count out.
My hope for Emma died.
#VenEMMA
Randy Orton wore pants.
Oh God, Chrisley! Now we’ll have someone teach Bray how to be a monster!
The last time John Cena jobbed cleanly was his divorce.
Except Cena was injured, and they brought his injury into the storyline. The last time an intact John Cena lost cleanly was to Punk (or maybe Rock).
[coughs] Daniel Bryan totally beat John Cena clean not that long ago [/coughs]
that wasn’t clean. it was drawn out, and cena buried his competition afterwards. (total divas)
And why couldn’t they have this ending right after having the Wyatt Family win the match?
cena does have the whole world in his hands. his opponents get dq’d when others wouldn’t
So, Grizzlies or KD? I CAN’T DECIDE
AH GOD Hard cut into Chrisley.
The ultimate heel move.
Oooh, that was a good “DEH-“. Really made me jump.
I legit thought we had another hour left to go….
Thanks, WWE!! Always great to see John Cena crush any momentum that another wrestler/s is building. Because, no way John Cena would loose to the Wyatts in a 3 on 1 match. Why even bother having a match at Extreme Rules? You just showed us that you don’t plan on making Bray a serious threat to Cena at all. I mean Bray and 2-giants couldn’t beat him, how could Bray? I need to go throw a remote or kick a puppy or something…..
….I would never really kick a puppy
Tight like “cool” or tight like “a singularly focused unit”? Cause they’re both.
he wouldn’t loose if the wyatt’s were tight.
It feels like feuding with Cena is like playing Russian Roulette with 5 bullets for your career.
You know guys, this new interesting guy who can be a top heel for the next decade getting one fucking win in a feud should not be so difficult.
Why is creative so terrified of letting Cena lose cleanly. The guy is practically untouchable at this point
You could say he’s untouchable but he’s forcing you to feel him.
Quick Bray, steal his wallet
Luke mugging for the camera is money.
Once again, screw you Baltimore. They came at the King and conquered.
I need a collection of public domain gospel songs by Bray Wyatt.
that served no purpose. same old shit.
oh shit, a new verse!
Yeah Bray you couldn’t beat him three-on-one I think I’ll wait until that changes to take you seriously as a monster.
With a voice that sweet how can he be a monster?!
What does any of this accomplish besides further encouraging poor baltimore children to root for Cena?
I would be okay with Bray just repeatedly Sister Abagailing Cena non-stop until tomorrow’s filming of Smackdown. Like, the crew shows up and Bray’s just dropping Cena over and over all, like, “what?”
What the shit! The ref didn’t count to five! Where’s Robinson when you need him?
“Hey, HHH, we’re going to start the show in a sec, how should we end the main event?”
“DQ?”
“Yeah, but how.”
“I don’t know, three guys running in and attacking Cena”
“… Whatever you say, boss.”