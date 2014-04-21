WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/21/14

Tonight, on the post-post-post-WrestleMania edition of the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Oh, how times have changed. When last we saw Daniel Bryan, he was celebrating a career-defining WWE World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 30 and a series of defiant victories over The Authority. Now, the honeymoon has seemingly ended in many ways for the newly wedded Bryan, who returns to a WWE Universe where monsters dwell and Evolution rules all. What awaits the “Yes!” Man and the rest of the roster less than two weeks before Extreme Rules? WWE.com offers an early glimpse at things to come.(via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Okay, so here’s my fear. Daniel Bryan returns tonight and begins a feud with a re-masked, refocused Kane. Daniel Bryan just got married. Kane’s all about “going too far.” Is there a 100% chance that Brie Bella gets kidnapped or tortured or set on fire or something tonight, or just 99%? Is there a way we can have them feud based on their shared history and conflicting goals or character motivations or whatever and leave the families and romances out of it?

(I am okay with Zack Ryder getting wheeled off the stage again.)

2. Tonight is the semi-finals bracket of the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament featuring Cesaro vs. Rob Van Dam and Sheamus vs. Bad News Barrett. Both of those could be good, assuming Barrett beats Sheamus and Cesaro turns Van Dam into an airbrush paint splatter across the first three rows of the crowd. Hell, Barrett doesn’t even have to beat Sheamus, just give me the second thing.

3. John Cena has been working on this Doge response to the Wyatt Family all day:

4. The feud between The Shield and Evolution continues. If Dolph Ziggler reunites the Spirit Squad to go against both of them I will mark out so hard. Maybe Konnan can show up with the nWo Wolfpac.

5. If you’d like a good laugh, read WWE’s preview point about how Tamina Snuka is the next Divas Champion.

Our favorite comments from tonight’s live thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report, so reply to the ones you like with a +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody, and share this around so we can get a huge crowd going.

UPDATE: Tonight immediately following Raw I’m returning to Aubrey Sitterson’s Straight Shoot, which you can watch below. Do that! Also, pop in and ask us questions and things here.