WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/12/14

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

Even after defeating John Cena in a Steel Cage Match at Extreme Rules, the diabolical Bray Wyatt continues to sermonize against the Cenation leader. As these warriors continue to vie for the very soul of the WWE Universe, what havoc awaits on Raw? WWE.com offers a sneak peek at what is sure to be an action-packed edition of Monday night’s hottest show. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Cesaro’s new shirt is amazing. Don’t buy it, though. Nobody buy it. I want the one I ordered to get here before July.

2. It’s looking like Payback is a “night of rematches.” It makes sense for the name, but it doesn’t do much for my level of excitement. “Not done with the Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena feud? Good, here it is for another month! Nothing new, just the same feud stretched out!”

3. I love that WWE’s Adam Rose preview point isn’t that he’s wrestling or doing anything, it’s, “will Zeb Colter continue to be a lemon?” Obviously. The guy’s been a lemon his entire life. That is literally the point of Zeb Colter. Although how funny would it be if Zeb showed up dressed like someone from Easy Rider, happily explaining how much fun he had partying all week?

4. WHO WILL STOP RUSEV? Probably not any of the black guys. If Rusev squashes Justin Gabriel tonight instead of Kofi, we’ll know I am indirectly in control of WWE creative.

5. Place your bets: red, black or blue for Lana? Darkhorse prediction: white, possibly with wings, possibly ending with her flying around the arena screeching and firing laser beams at everyone.

