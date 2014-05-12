WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/12/14

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
Our five-point preview:
1. Cesaro’s new shirt is amazing. Don’t buy it, though. Nobody buy it. I want the one I ordered to get here before July.
2. It’s looking like Payback is a “night of rematches.” It makes sense for the name, but it doesn’t do much for my level of excitement. “Not done with the Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena feud? Good, here it is for another month! Nothing new, just the same feud stretched out!”
3. I love that WWE’s Adam Rose preview point isn’t that he’s wrestling or doing anything, it’s, “will Zeb Colter continue to be a lemon?” Obviously. The guy’s been a lemon his entire life. That is literally the point of Zeb Colter. Although how funny would it be if Zeb showed up dressed like someone from Easy Rider, happily explaining how much fun he had partying all week?
4. WHO WILL STOP RUSEV? Probably not any of the black guys. If Rusev squashes Justin Gabriel tonight instead of Kofi, we’ll know I am indirectly in control of WWE creative.
5. Place your bets: red, black or blue for Lana? Darkhorse prediction: white, possibly with wings, possibly ending with her flying around the arena screeching and firing laser beams at everyone.
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and I’ll feature 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. And hey, share the live thread! The more voices we get in here, the better.
Bruins will win game 7, I ain’t even sweating it.
So a show without JTG, Aksana, Yoshi Tatsu & Bad News Barrett sucks eh? No shit.
Big E vs Rusev: Loser gets a syllable cut from their name.
Jack Bauer doesn’t even have any f***s in his man purse(pardon, euro bag) tonight…
Never Give Up™ on drying your hands with this small towel.
Nah man, the Habs pounding on the Bruins earns the top spot. That and an unexpected Louie marathon on FX Canada.
What’s the rules of Best and Worst Reports? Does Brandon have to have an equal number of each? If so, I don’t envy his task for tonight’s show.
Nah, it doesn’t have to be equal, thankfully for him.
Otherwise, tomorrow would have 100 bests for Alicia Fox to make up for the 100 worsts throughout the show.
“I’ve got my whoooooole crank, in my hands…”
Okay, one bad PPV and two bad Raws in a row. Things have got to pick up soon, right?
Welcome to May.
Next week, HHH sends out Adam Rose’s Exotic Express to attack The Shield.
RIP, Bunny.
Also, I hate where Dean is going to tell Rose where he can stick that lemon.
I believe in The Shield, but not in this promo.
Chrisley picking on his pudgy wife is great. His friends from the bathhouse could show her how to tighten her core.
*An old Ryback on his hospital deathbed* “The only thing I regret is…” SIERRA HOTEL INDIA…
*The Shield bust into Ryback’s room in a Helicopter, Triple Powerbombs him into a coffin*
Is he the only guy who can take the powerbomb? It was like the 40th time he received it since day 1. Or maybe he gets one for each of the jobbers he shell-shocked.
When is Jack Tunney going to explain what happens to the belts?
This Shield thing is getting old.
Triple H really needs a better Plan B then “send out all the geeks you can find”.
I don’t just believe in the Shield, I BOlieve in them!
Bolieve in the Shield!
Stephanie “won” her feud with Daniel Bryan.
Triple H and Pals are still struggling with Shield
Stephanie > Triple H & Randy Orton & Batista
I still don’t know who Chrisley is.
I don’t know if this is a comedy, a documentary or something like that fat woman and fat girl whose somehow a kid beauty queen.
They should let Dean and Randy settle this beef with a funny face off.
Best and Worst of Raw 5/12/14: YAY SHIELD
AND Alicia Fox AND…that’s it really.
Stephanie couldn’t send out Rusev to help cause he would have killed Titus instead of the Shield.
Batista: Man, all this looking suprised sure is tiring.
They should have sent Alicia Fox and the cowboy hat back out. That would have made the Shield and most other guys stop what they are doing.
I hope the Authority’s backup plan for Daniel Bryan’s injury is better than their backup plan for taking on the Shield.
Titty Master Dean Ambrose gives zero fucks and has no problems displaying that lack of fucks given
Batista: “I don’t recognize that thing the Shield is doing with their fists…”
Orton and HHH: “Yeah, we know!”
Refer back to previous rant. I like the Shield but PLEASE make this look like more than a future squash match. Is that hard?
Big guy out.
That made me laugh harder than anything all night.
Ryback’s crotch has been in Reigns’ face so much over the past couple years that I’m surprised they’re not a slash pairing.
I tried to remember all the 3x P-Bombs on him and lost count.
They did get married in Little Rock over the weekend.
Rollins finisher seems super dangerous
Fandango sold that shot like a GD BOSS!
I think he just legit smashed his own head to oblivion
Great, Stephanie and Aytch…Ryback’s dead. You just killed Ryback.
+InvisibleSwordsman?
7:42 PM ET:
Producer #1: OK guys, Bryan is out tonight. Fans are gonna be disappointed.
Producer #2: We better give them something they like
Vince: Well, what do they like?
Producer #1: Well, they like The Shield.
Vince: Fine, give them The Shield vs Evolution. People like them, too.
Producer #2: Umm…
HHH: Nah we gotta save that match for PayBack. People like Roman Reigns. Dave, you go one on one.
Batista: Uhh, by myself?
HHH: Yeah, and since we need a big finish, we’re gonna need you to go 20.
Batista: (Sweating profusely)
HHH: You can do it, come on.
Batista: Homina, homina, homina…
HHH: (SIGH). Fine. Can you go 5? Evolution will just break it up then.
Batista: Yeah 5, I can do that. Can I headlock him for 4?
HHH: Damn…
Ryback has got to be sick of this triple power bomb shtick.
Man, Ryback takes a pretty sweet spear.
And a triple powerbomb to Ryback.
BECAUSE.
And Heath Slater got lucky again
I continually enjoy how the Shield just HATES Ryback. He’s always the one they single out in these multi-man schmozzes, and he probably always will be. I like the Big Guy, but the Shield are nearing Piper/Hogan consistency here. No matter their respective alignments, no matter what’s going on with either at the moment.
Because memories
The flash backs to when this mattered are too real.
Batista: “*pant* why do they get chairs and I don’t?”
Aw, Christ..I thought we were past this. – Ryback
The Shield: John Cena x 3 + cooler. It’s push mathematics.
Did Ambrose just yell “do you see what happens when you fuck a stranger in the ass?”
I think he said “I love lasagna.”
can i just +1 this comment anyway? that sounds EXACTLY like something ambrose would say anyway. censors and TV-PG be dammed.
Do you see walk at happens when a ranger takes a nap?
No, he said “do you see what happens when you find a stranger in the alps?”
Shield just squashed the midcard. They are registering over 20 millicenas!
Hey, WWE. This doesn’t make up for the rest of the crappy Raw! But it’s close. Thanks for the effort!
*HHH beating Roman Reigns a chair*
HHH: “SAY IT!”
Reigns: “NEVER!”
*Hits him with the chair more*
HHH: SAY IT!
Reigns: “You… you were the biggest draw of the attitude era.”
HHH: “You’re god damn right I was. What was this feud about again?”
+I can see that happening