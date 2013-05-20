WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/20/13: Hold On, I’m Blogging

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.20.13 2,649 Comments

Tonight, on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Well, that was extreme. The wildest night of the WWE year is behind us now and among the Superstars left in the wreckage are WWE Champion John Cena (retained his title but paid dearly in the process), Triple H (defeated by Brock Lesnar in the steel cage), and no less than three champions dethroned by The Shield to give the NXT alumni their first titles in WWE. With the post-extreme era set to begin, here are five preview points for this Monday’s Kevin Jonas-assisted episode of Monday Night Raw.

Our five-point preview:

1. Kevin Jonas, really? What, was Joe Jonas busy?

2. Before you watch tonight’s show, be sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of Extreme Rules by our good friend/famous musician type Dan Campbell so you’ll know what’s going on. Spoiler alert: the same stuff that went on last month, because the next PPV is called “Payback.”

3. WWE.com makes it pretty clear that Dolph Ziggler’s returning tonight, so that’s good. Let’s keep him as far away from Jack Swagger’s wacky feet as possible, yes?

4. The WWE.com five-point preview is really funny now because it includes GIFs, but they’re really huge, bad quality and cover about 1.5 seconds of what’s going on. Like, there’s one of Paul Heyman just holding his arm out and nothing happening. You’re almost there, WWE.com!

5. THE SHIELD. CAPITAL LETTERS.

As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. You know the drill. Top comments should get a +1 reply from you. The more +1s we get, the more jokes I get to cram into the end of the Raw report.

Enjoy the show, everybody.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSJonas BrothersKEVIN JONASOPEN DISCUSSION THREADTHE SHIELDWWEWWE EXTREME RULESWWE EXTREME RULES 2013WWE RAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP