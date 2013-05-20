WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/20/13: Hold On, I’m Blogging

Tonight, on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Well, that was extreme. The wildest night of the WWE year is behind us now and among the Superstars left in the wreckage are WWE Champion John Cena (retained his title but paid dearly in the process), Triple H (defeated by Brock Lesnar in the steel cage), and no less than three champions dethroned by The Shield to give the NXT alumni their first titles in WWE. With the post-extreme era set to begin, here are five preview points for this Monday’s Kevin Jonas-assisted episode of Monday Night Raw.
Our five-point preview:
1. Kevin Jonas, really? What, was Joe Jonas busy?
2. Before you watch tonight’s show, be sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of Extreme Rules by our good friend/famous musician type Dan Campbell so you’ll know what’s going on. Spoiler alert: the same stuff that went on last month, because the next PPV is called “Payback.”
3. WWE.com makes it pretty clear that Dolph Ziggler’s returning tonight, so that’s good. Let’s keep him as far away from Jack Swagger’s wacky feet as possible, yes?
4. The WWE.com five-point preview is really funny now because it includes GIFs, but they’re really huge, bad quality and cover about 1.5 seconds of what’s going on. Like, there’s one of Paul Heyman just holding his arm out and nothing happening. You’re almost there, WWE.com!
5. THE SHIELD. CAPITAL LETTERS.
As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. You know the drill. Top comments should get a +1 reply from you. The more +1s we get, the more jokes I get to cram into the end of the Raw report.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
Seems the WWE have learned their lesson about audience votes. It might as well have been “Who do you want to face Jack Swagger – Randy Orton, an onion or a whimsical melody?”
Don’t blame me, I voted for Kodos.
So, Axel used an elbow that was so devastating the immortal HHH could not continue the fight and therefore won in under 5 minutes?
Looks like we have a new hoss and Wade Barett is going to have to get a new finishing move.
Overall, it was a good Raw.
Random thought: The Bella twins are beautiful and are constantly used for PR gigs to make the WWE look good. So much so they are getting their own TV show on E! For marketing purposes, why the hell are these two not being used as faces on Raw? It seems pretty counter-productive to have these two act like uncharismatic heels on the show only to have the 3 monkeys plug their new show.
Now that they’ve remixed Mr. Perfect’s theme I can’t wait for them to remix Axel F when Mick Foley returns and he and Curtis Axel form a tag team.
I swear, if HHH comes out next week and says “lost his smile” AT ANY POINT DURING THE SHOW then I’m switching to lucha libre.
“If you want Lucha Libre, then go to Japan!”
btw this RAW sucked. i mean simply put we had no punk, no lesnar, no henry and no ziggler. granted, we had no cena- but hes fun to make fun of. sheamus is just godawful, orton is boring, ADR is vanilla as hell, miz is a goof, jericho is cool-dad, and fandango has been ruined by wwe. he doesnt wrestle at all. o and the PTP get jobbed out. and raw ends with HHH having some sort of anxiety attack. #dafuq, wwe?
I think you need a Raw timeout. . . Also, watch NXT.
Kofi during the Bryan/Kane segment had to be re-done.
The first take saw him say, ” Guys…..line?”
Kane and Daniel Bryan: “Kofi, say ‘guys’ twice, with added emphasis on the second ‘guys’. Like your voice is in caps lock.”
Kofi: “Oh right….Guys…..GUYS!”
End scene.
Firing doctors in Affliction™-Latin is the New Way To Watch TV.
Kaitlyn is totes not glad it’s not Cody! <3
Goddamn, it feel good to hear “from Minneapolis, Minnesota” again.
Losing isn’t losing anymore apparently.
“Chopblock”
In a room by myself, I stood up and applauded at the end of the 6-man tag match. Brilliant effort all around.
No offense, okay a little offense, but that is really fucking weird. Even if you were with people and stood up and applauded it would be really, really weird.
Just catching up–the red string around Orton’s finger is to remind him of his lines, right?
(Sorry if someone else made this joke)
hehhe +1
Way to stay positive!
So when they do the recap for these last few minutes of tonight’s RAW, do you think they’ll set it to Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me,” or would that be a little on the nose?
With HHH, you can’t help but being on the nose.
not content with a countout via nefariousness, it had to be presented as the passion of hunter. i wish i liked anything as much as triple h likes triple h.
I think I would have liked this ending better if at the finish Shawn Michaels pulled up in a limo, rolled the window down, and simply uttered “It’s been done.”
+1
It would’ve been even better if he looked through binoculars, lowered them, smiled, and then put on a pair of sunglasses.
When it comes to faking a serious head injury on live TV, HBK > HHH.
What about Randy Orton?
I’d go HBK> Randy Oaton> HHH
Brilliant! +1
I keep asking myself every time Triple H shows up on this screen. “What does this accomplish? Who does this help?”
HHH just pulled the male pro wrestling version of faking a pregnancy. He can eat all of the shit. Night wrestle bros
HHH uses this angle to fake a brain injury, brings back Eugene to tag team with, and uses the name “Cerebral Lawlzy” cause he just saw it on Reddit and loved the phrase. Thoughts?
I’m behind because I record so I can forward thru the crap but are The Shield as awesome as they seem or is it because everything else is so lame that they seem so awesome?
No, they are that awesome. But yes, everything else is that lame. The 2 are not mutually exclusive.
I have been wondering this very thing.
Triple H replied, “My precious, precious
child. I love you, and I would never,
never leave you during your times of
trial and suffering.
When you saw only one set of footprints,
It was then that I carried you.
It was then that I carried THIS BUSINESS. by myself!
+1
That’s how the show ends? You can’t even tell me Axel wins by count out?
BREAKING NEWS:
WWE has upgraded HHH’s condition to: Out of Breath
I’m watching Conan to get the taste of Triple H out of my mouth.
MiCurtis McGIlliperfectaxel?
XPac?
Pat Patterson?
Shawn?
Chyna?
Stephanie?
Don’t worry! On Wednesday, his tomb will be empty.
+1 Hail Mary
I love it. +1
+1
We’re all going to hell… this just makes you first.
“I hate to say it, but I told you so” The WWE doctor before quitting.
Great, no I’m going to be bothered by Hunter’s witnesses ringing my doorbell every couple of days
Fuck this. I’m watching the Shield/Team Hell No and [fart noise] six man tag again.
IT WAS SO GOOD
Triple H… Just might be the worst person ever. Seriously, you have a pretty good show, sure it’s not perfect, but it had a few really good segments with that awesome 6 man match as an absolute best, and you just HAVE to literally bury all that with an incredibly anti-climatic, attention-whoring ending like that. Man, I just wish something bad would legitimately happen to Triple H, I don’t wish death upon him, I just wish he breaks his leg in a hundred pieces or something just so he NEVER steps into the ring or even comes near it.
again?
Maybe rip his quad off the bone?
If he breaks his leg he’ll just have to come back to show everyone he can.
That wouldn’t stop him, it would just make him suckier.
It’s been so long since HHH put anyone over that he got lightheaded and had to sit down. Only logical explanation.
+1
That was a pretty clear case of the vapors.
Oh, WWE. You take a nice, fresh idea…and then give Triple H the dizzies.
Sigh. That was the perfect opportunity for the crowd to engage in Fandango-ing.
Now I really wish they pulled this of on post-Mania RAW.
I half hoped JBL would say “HHH needs the sugary pick me up of a Sonic milkshake and done chili tater tots to shit out those concussion remnants.”
hhahahah +1
That ending was Rawful
So was this a “wait and see” thing or should i abandon ship now?
HHH was just doing his best Scott Hall impression.
oi44.tinypic.com/ixwpqa.jpg
^^Nuh uh. He was saved…by Jack Swagger of Mars!
Note: HHH died on his way back to his home planet.
:slow clap:
I especially liked the popped fucking collar on the leather jacket.
Next week, Stephanie McMahon gives a public service announcement of the perils of her Dutch Oven fetish.
You know Kane, D-Bry, Kofi and The Shield were all hanging out in the locker room having a beer, congratulating each other on having a killer match, then the HHH match came on so they starting watching the monitor and…just…shook their heads in stunned silence.
The next time those guys are doing a serious angle and they might have a case of the giggles, they’ll think about how Triple H is a 14 time heavyweight champion who gets paid way more than they do, and things will stop being so funny.
Chris Jericho should have married Stephanie.
Triple H just can’t *not* be the center of attention.
Triple H would retire on Bret Hart Appreciation Night.
+all1s
Seeing stuff like that makes me wonder sometimes how Impact! or honestly any competitor can’t do better. Then I remember that the answer is that WWE has, “Billions of dollars! Billions of dollars! Billions of Dollars!”.
Actually, they are worth millions of dollars, millions of dollars, hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars
I know and that’s the saddest part about it. Then again, I really don’t think I’m part of WWE’s target demographic, so tough noogies for me.
TNA is arguably WORSE in many areas. Hate Cena/HHH all you want, and I do, but TNA thinks you actually want Hulk Hogan winning the title at 60. It’s going to happen and no one is safe.
I also hate the announcers more than WWE’s trio of idiots, which is hard to say.
Damnit, someone get an ambulance for HHH
It’s Gone! Toss Ryder out on the side of the road and get it back here!