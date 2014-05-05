WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/5/14

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
WWE’s Extreme holiday has come and gone, but the WWE Universe will feel the reverberations of Extreme Rules 2014 for some time, as Daniel Bryan retained his illustrious WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a brutal battle against Kane, The Shield put a halt to Evolution, The New Face of Fear wore a wide, wicked smile, and a new Intercontinental Champion was crowned. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Who’s excited to see John Cena feud with a child actor?
2. The Daniel Bryan/Kane feud doesn’t appear to be over, so look forward to tons of Brie torturin’ on tonight’s Raw. I want there to be a huge plot twist where Kane tries to abduct her and she just waves her hands around, makes him float and throws him across the room. TWIN MAGIC.
3. Bad News Barrett could be the greatest thing to happen to the IC title in years. Could be. It could also be an excuse for him to lose a bunch of non-title matches in a row for no reason to set up competitors. Let’s hope it’s the first part.
4. That’s … pretty much it. All of the WWE preview points are “Paige reacts to winning at Extreme Rules” or “Bad News Barrett reacts to winning at Extreme Rules.” Not really a lot to talk about. Tonight could be fun and new and full of surprises, or it could be “whoops, we thought Dave Batista was sticking around longer” stretched out for three hours.
5. A fifth preview point. Damien Sandow?
As always, reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody.
Cm Punk walking out has made RAW a much poorer show.I mean,the guy has the full package!Witty and passionate talker,great talent,he could sell this HBK like storyline for a hundred years and people would still cheer him!
WWE chose to let it’s biggest persona leave,and he left a big mess.The struggles are so obvious,that HHH himself had to step up to canvas to keep the crowds.So obvious,that jobbers like the Wyatt Family get to main event PPVs.
However i do know that WWE will tilt things back to their favour.I’ve been watching this show for years and,granted,I’ve given up on it lots of times,but they always find a way to reel you back in.You’re never truly done with WWE.Even when the show is run by jobbers and has-beens.Even when it gets so boring you just gaze at the screen looking for a reason to feel excited.On it’s worst days,WWE is still the best thing in wrestling entertainment.
Vince knows it,but that’s no reason to allow degradation to the product he’s selling.Anyways,Wrestlemania’s passed,Extreme Rules was an actually solid and captivating PPV so history tells us that we’re going to wait for a long time for an exciting turn of events.See you in September WWE!
Well, that was an uneventful Raw. A few thoughts:
1) Coulter sure turned up his Hitler to 10, with that deporting of Heyman to any country that’d take him in, line.
2)Glad to see Ambrose getting more airtime these days. You can tell the man doesn’t take his job too serious and really enjoys entertaining for EACH and EVERYONE IF US!
3) I can’t believe they’re rehashing the Cena/Kane/Eve storyline with Bryan/Kane/Bella. It was terrible the first time around, guys. Make this storyline stop.
4) Cole, Lawler and JBL have got to go (duh). They’re getting worse. For all we joke about JTG having something on the McMahons, these three idiots must have something bigger, because, usually someone being that bad at their job would be shit canned by now.
5) The Shield/Wyatts feud deserves better than this.
I said it on Sunday but the announcers confusion at Swagger’s elimination on Sunday night is as negligent as it gets. How hard is it to know what the rules of a match are?
Any chance we can get CM Punk to walk out again?
Got to love when the good guys win the Pay Per View match cleanly then they just continue the feud for another month or two because they don’t have anything better for people to do.
Starting the show now. Prediction:
“I think Little Johnny forgot to brush his teeth before the match.”- John Cena.
I would have gone with, ‘I forgive him. I heard what he had to do to Bryan Singer. ‘
What happened?
Just got home from Raw and I take it from most of the comments that it was a pretty lame show. Though they didn’t give us much to work with (like they’re really letting Los Matadores talk now?) I was still mostly disappointed by the crowd. Particularly, the family next to me who reacted to absolutely nothing except for clapping along to Bray’s music. They just sat there stone-faced the whole time. I thought maybe Bored Dad was stuck bringing the fam to a thing he wasn’t into, but he was wearing a Ric Flair big gold belt so that wasn’t it. The worst part is I love getting to jump up and yell YES! and BOOM! and sing with Adam Rose and say OHHHH when they say Use but this butthole family was making me feel awkward and uncomfortable about it. Seriously, if you’re not going to participate, which is like the whole freaking point of buying the ticket, just do me a personal favor and stay home.
I’d like to personally apologize for the Albany crowd tonight. I’m disappointed in my brand of local folk.
HAVING SAID THAT!
BOB BACKLUND CAME INTO OUR SUITE TONIGHT AND WATCHED RAW WITH US.
…he also cut a promo on a guy who was fall-down-drunk.
He ALSO said that Triple H told him that if the people can get behind Bob that H will put him back on TV. When I heard this I told Bob we’d make a push for him — with a hashtag, of course.
SO — #BacklundsBack is a thing now, and I don’t care. Bob Backlund hung out in our suite with us to watch Raw and talk wrestling. I cannot express how happy I am with how this night turned out.
God dammit WordPress..
@thatsamare yes! He did! He was a little awkward about photos because he was selling them outside of our suite ($40 a pop, for those wondering) but he was SUPER cool and actually remembered me from Axxess this year.
Bonus story – my younger brother HATED Bob Backlund as a kid, he’s a huge Bret Hart guy, and it was surreal and absolutely wonderful to be able to share that with Bob and then introduce my brother to him.
I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous. Did he slap on an cross face chicken wings?
Is it too late to +1? Because +1!
i really hoping wendy wasn’t watching when sheamus was beating up on heath slater during the battle royal. she frowns upon ginger-on-ginger violence.
I’m so proud of Big Dave for not falling down on the power bomb. Can they spot him for that move even in singles matches?
Big Dave doesn’t bend at the waist. Unlike those fluzee harlots over at the Chive.
“Nobody makes me bleed my own blood. NOBODY”! – Roman Reigns
+1 nodding sadly
Chrisley is baller. Just threw his kid’s phone in the lake like a BOSS!
The post show is like some sick experiment. “Hey, come watch Renee Young be delightful! But first, a ten minute seminar on character motivation by Alex Riley!”
Hunter has officially transformed from Poochie to Hank Scorpio.
[fbcdn-sphotos-b-a.akamaihd.net]
these kids on this show have some big ass heads and teeth
“Evoluton is a mysteryyy….Stay tuned next for Chrisleyyy!” – Evolution theme (Best for Business remix)
late +1
I like that HHH got a trainer to tape his fists for that run in.
“Tape ’em up Steve.”
“What for?”
“Gunna jump the Shield later.”
“Dick move, boss.”
“What was that?”
“I said, uh, sick move boss.”
“Heh, heh, yeah it is. I like you Steve.”
+1
+10 good stuff
To be fair to Batista, you all realize that a legit spinebuster on the freaking stairs could have actually hurt Ambrose, right? He needed to set Ambrose down gently, it just didn’t look very good.
He’s a pro-wrestler. A big part of his job is to do things that look like they hurt a lot more than they really do.
I was part spine buster part atomic drop. Instead of doing that at all, they could’ve done something else that wouldnt look terrible.
To hurt people, you actually have to try, so at least he’s got that going for him.
+1 GhostRider…your pattern is clear.
it actually makes a lot of sense for the shitty heels to have someone else do the dirty work, come out a beat up an already worn out Shield, and then preen and pose like they are the coolest thing ever. Makes me hate them. especially since Shield beat them fair just last night.
Also, Bray is supposed to be raging against the machine and anti-establishment.
it would work for any heels to be evolution’s goons except for the the wyatt family though. bray is supposed to be this monster who can play mindgames, he’s tripp’s lackey now?
+1 good lookin sherpa
a 3 hour post ppv show that pushes no storyline forward. sigh
Yup. 30 secs in, Chrisley is better than Raw
Chrisley can’t figure out how to put a charger on a car.
Is it winter again already? This Raw and PPV were weak as shit.
No Cena. We’ll take what we can get.
The real disappointment tonight is that we didn’t get Happy Cinco de MY CLIENT BROCK LESNAR CONQUERED THE STREAK. Come on, Paul, it was RIGHT THERE.
+1
+1
+1
+1
Goddamnit, +1
+1
Holy shit, Clippers…
+1 goddammit
Batista looking more and more like Homer’s Hobo opponents during his boxing career
Bus Depot Dave
+1
Boxcar Batista.
Weak ass raw
bland as F@ck
That spinebuster was actually super loud but no one could hear it over Batista’s gasping.
Thank you Evolution, Shield and Wyatts for saving a very shitacular Raw
I like to think HHH tapes up his fists every day no matter what. Going in to Titan Towers? TIME TO TAPE UP THE FISTS
Its to help with the carpel tunnel from signing all the new HR higher offer letters
Steph, we need milk. Let me tape up and I’ll go grab some
Arn Anderson just vomited, and he’s not sure why.
+1
Go Home Dave, you’re outta breath…..
Even Batista’s roar sounds like a yawn.
See Batista when the Shield triple powerbomb it’s teamwork….when you do it we all know your too tired to lift Roman Reigns….
+1
Looks like HHH was pissed that Roman ate all of his strawberries.
Batista might be on to something- ask for assistance for all his moves moving forward
Aw damn, that smudged Roman’s lipstick!
Vince recently saw Blazing Saddles and decided to broadcast a fake RAW to distract us while the real show is aired on the Network. Only explanation I can come up with for tonight’s show.
It’s nice of HHH and Orton to let that homeless bodybuilder participate.
BAH GAWD HE’S GOT INTERNAL INJURIES KING
It took two other people to help Batista to do do a proper power bomb.
I think Reigns is shoot dying
+1