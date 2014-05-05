WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/5/14

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

WWE’s Extreme holiday has come and gone, but the WWE Universe will feel the reverberations of Extreme Rules 2014 for some time, as Daniel Bryan retained his illustrious WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a brutal battle against Kane, The Shield put a halt to Evolution, The New Face of Fear wore a wide, wicked smile, and a new Intercontinental Champion was crowned. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Who’s excited to see John Cena feud with a child actor?

2. The Daniel Bryan/Kane feud doesn’t appear to be over, so look forward to tons of Brie torturin’ on tonight’s Raw. I want there to be a huge plot twist where Kane tries to abduct her and she just waves her hands around, makes him float and throws him across the room. TWIN MAGIC.

3. Bad News Barrett could be the greatest thing to happen to the IC title in years. Could be. It could also be an excuse for him to lose a bunch of non-title matches in a row for no reason to set up competitors. Let’s hope it’s the first part.

4. That’s … pretty much it. All of the WWE preview points are “Paige reacts to winning at Extreme Rules” or “Bad News Barrett reacts to winning at Extreme Rules.” Not really a lot to talk about. Tonight could be fun and new and full of surprises, or it could be “whoops, we thought Dave Batista was sticking around longer” stretched out for three hours.

5. A fifth preview point. Damien Sandow?

As always, reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody.