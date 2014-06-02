WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/2/14

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
Well,that was certainly something. On the same night that John Cena silenced Bray Wyatt, The Shield taught Triple H, Batista & Randy Orton a lesson in Evolution with an extinction-level event at WWE Payback. But with all of that score settling and career threatening in the Windy City, what can we anticipate just 24 hours later on Raw? WWE.com has five thoughts on what’s sure to be one hot night in Indianapolis. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. NEW STORIES PLEASE. WWE’s been in a holding pattern all year, and aside from an amazing WrestleMania 30, it’s been more and more and more of the same. Tonight we begin The Road To SummerSlam Kind Of, so maybe we’ll freshen things up and revisit the way we get through episodes of Raw. Or, you know, another goddamn Beat The Clock Challenge.
2. WWE.com’s write-up of the Daniel Bryan/Brie Bella story is “can quitters prosper?” I feel like WWE’s on my side on this one.
3. I’m really excited for tonight’s Rhodes Brothers content, as we finally can GO somewhere with it and do something with Cody and Goldust again. If we get a redux of the Cody/Sandow bit from last year’s Money in the Bank that could be fun, as long as the cash-in doesn’t involve a total John Cena emasculation of someone.
4. John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt by covering him up with stuff, which means Bray Wyatt’s message is dead and John never has to worry about it again.
5. Big Dave:
Enough smarks to make it a worldwide #1 trend on Twitter, I guess? I don’t think you have to be up your ass about pro wrestling to think a guy looks stupid in blue trunks and compression sleeve everything.
and reigns is where?
Ambrose comes out and hits cena from force of habit.
Either Rollins turns out to be an inside guy costing Evolution some sort of Losers Break Up type match at MITB or he becomes a mega heel & Ambrose gets to showcase even more of his awesome body language/reactions.
There’s some parallels between the Rollins turn and HHH’s own defection from DX to the Corporation all those years ago. Kicking the legs out of an act while it’s still highly regarded etc. Rebel abandoning his team for a more corporate image etc.
Let’s hope this doesn’t lead to a series of terrible tag matches over ‘merchandise rights’ as the DX feud did.
damn a week old post. I picked the wrong thread
and let us never forget the horrible image from that feud: dogg humping xpac
I know a lot of people suspected Ambrose would be the one to turn, but I’m kinda glad he gets to stay a good guy here. I feel WWE needs a good guy that can actually speak. I mean, run through the major faces in the company, and find someone who is really solid at cutting promos. Cena once in a blue moon can cut a decent one, but that’s it.
I’ll take this back when Ambrose puts a picture of Rollins’ face on Kaitlyn’s body.
FYI, for those who didn’t see Seth becoming the bad guy well ya better go back to school, bud.
That’s awesome. Thanks for sharing, that’s a great story. I’ve heard wonderful things about Mrs. Skaaland in the past, too.
Am I the only one seeing that the Uso’s are getting damn good?
Ambrose’s face though…
So will they edit out Seth’s voice from their theme?
I just thought of something awful: Corey Graves becomes The Shield’s new #3
I’m going to be curl up in the fetal position under my desk and cry
That is the most shocked I’ve been since the Rockers split up. I haven’t done a true jaw drop as an adult and I did last night.
First Oberyn and now the Shield..
This week is fucking awful
Exactly what I was thinking. Rollins and Reigns together don’t have a good promo between them. At least Ambrose and Reigns together have someone who can string an entertaining sentence together. And now Rollins can have HHH speak for me.
Seriously.
Daniel Bryan – WRONG
Brie Bella – WRONG
John Cena – WRONG
Stephanie McMahon – RIGHT.
Cena, you muppet, you even said you HAD to vacate the belt after surgery in 2007. And then you defend Daniel Bryan for not vacating the belt after surgery.
I believe you Stephanie. I’m with you on this one.
Yeah, so I feel asleep at 9:30. I seemed like an uneventful Raw. What did I miss?
Just a lot of crying and heartbreak
Nothing.
Apparently they set out to make the most boring Raw ever.
Literally just dawned on me that The Shield debuted at Survivor Series, also in Indianapolis.
Interesting connection there, I like that.
AAAAAND IIIIIIIIIIII WILL ALLLLWAAAAAYS LOOOOOOOOOVE YOOOOOOOOOOOU~
i didn’t watch Raw tonight and saw the ending on Twitter. When I just watched it now, it felt like Seth hit me in the back.
So true, imagine watching it live and not knowing. I almost fell out of my bed.
two thoughts.
1) is/was this the plan all along, but with different people? maybe this was supposed to punk and then bryan?
2) does all this lead to a rollins v bryan fued when he comes back?
GUYS.
BRAD MADDOX.
#BeefMode
Foxsana? Too easy. RVD and Sheamus is tougher.
Reefer Warrior?
Ginger and Ganja?
Celtic Chronic?
Alabaster Herbal?
I guess my only real complaint with how this was done could possibly be that the two and a half hours in between the opening segment and the closing segment, there was only another, what, five minutes devoted to the main event? Or, more specifically, to Triple H’s plan? Maybe I was totally glazed over, but, if it was presented as the announcers hyping Triple H’s plan, or that maybe there would be a new addition to Evolution, then it would have been even better. I think they could have done that without totally telegraphing a heel turn from any of the three Shield members. The rest of the slow just slogged along, I think by hyping the plan, or, *gulp* even the Cerebral Assassin, it would have helped in building a wave up to the finish.
All told though, this is pretty great. It’s got that “shocking” aspect to it that people crave, and it left folks hungry for answers, so obviously it worked.
I’m bummed though. I imagined the Shield loosely being together forever, even if they all went out and had singles careers, a few years down the road one of them could be in heaps of trouble and boom – SIERRA, HOTEL, INDIA, ECHO..and I guess that could still (and probably will) happen down the road..
Like I said though, maybe they did hype it, and I just missed it. Every time.
I thought it was good how they handled it. Here I thought it would be another Randall/Reigns singles match with some stuff on the outside. That caught me completely off guard.
I didn’t notice them hyping it and I agree that more talk of HHH adding a new member to Evolution would have helped.
Of course, knowing WWE, MAGGLE would have talked about it every 5 seconds and Lawler would have gone on about how it could be “anybody” and Seth’s betrayal would have been ruined.
Edit: The rest of the show just slogged along.
Also, I love how they replaced Batista with his exact opposite. Rollins is fast, conditioned, high-flying. A killer based in speed and agility and flippy death. He’s unique in Evolution, as well. No one else in Evolution was quite like Rollins.
You know, this kind of makes perfect sense, right?
Your first thought is that there is no reason for the Shield to break up. They JUST conquered the biggest mountain ever (at least in kayfabe; it wasn’t Cena, though they have beaten him before).
Rollins realized that this was the height of the Shield and sooner rather than later, they would need to compete with each other to reach the top: the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Rollins realized that the quickest way to the top was with the boss, and that would give him allies to clear Dean and Roman out of his way. He did this to get a rocket strapped to his ass the same way Orton and Batista got ten years ago.
It honestly writes itself. Trips, call me. I’ll help ya out!
+1 for brain usage
I believed in the shield.
Raw Power Rankings
1. Rollins Turn
2. ByeTista’s Wave
3. Luke Harper Promo
4. Wyatts v Uso’s
5. Rusev/Lana
6. Rhodes/Sin Cara v RyBaxel
I’m only stopping at 6, because I can’t really remember anything else that happened..
Seth while holding a chair: “triple H sends his regard”
Dean: “But he he’s standing right there, he can’t say it himself?”
Seth: “yes, but I want you to know that he sends his regards!”
Dean: “He’s literally ten feet away. We can make eye contact from here!”
Trips: “Just hit him already!”
Seth: “No! He needs to understand that this was a setu!p”
Trips: “I think he knows already”
Dean: “Yeah its pretty obvious now”
Seth: “whatever!” *hits him
Orton: “How can we trust a guy wearing pants?”
^^^^ This
+1s all around. I love how these all play out with Triple H as the straight man.
Orton: “So, am i still wrestling Reigns or what?”
Trips: “Goddammit, i’m surrounded by a bunch of assholes.”
#Rawful = ROFL
I just want to dress up in flak jackets with a couple bros and sing some Boyz II Men
IT’S SO HAAAAA-AAA-AAA-AAAAAAAAARD
TO SAY GOODBYYYYYYYEEEEEEEEEEE
TO YESTERDAAAAYYYYYYY
+And I’ll take with me the memories
To be my sunshine after the rain
This is appropriate for this situation: [soundcloud.com]
Look at the bright side guys.
At least Tout is no longer a thing.
Your sense of humor…accepted.
THAT’s the bright side? Boy, we are really in The Darkest Timeline.
It would have made so much more sense next week. Have Evolution come out beat the shit outta the shield. Aitch cuts a promo about how he always wins, has unlimited resources, and will keep beating them even if it’s not in a match. Blamo, shield member flips next week to get on the winning team and get some of that money.
I just thought of something: What if Dean and Roman knew about this already before it happened? Does this mean Seth’s going to sabotage Evolution on the inside? Is this all part of The Shield’s plan to finally rid themselves of Evolution?
Do they make flak jackets big enough for a world’s strongest man?
Whiskey India Golf Sierra Papa Lima India Tango
inanimate object not to be in life: the farside ringstep stairs in a wwe arena.
[www.poll-maker.com]
I don’t know why those medical personnel rushed to the ring. There’s nothing they can do for two broken hearts.
I was late for this. I cried, you guys. I shoot cried. Why did I even start watching wrestling if it was gonna end up like this. Heart broken forever.
This is one of those moments where I remember why I continue to watch. Having an emotion like that is incredible, high or low.
I’ll give them credit for causing me to feel a real, powerful, organic emotion again. They always deserve credit for that. But in the vintage words of Michael Cole, “Not this way. Not this way. Damnit.”
Yeah. I have this horrible empty feeling where my heart used to be.
Curse you, emotional investment in professional wrestling. Curse you.
It was terrible. I almost did. My heart started beating so fast in disbelief. I regret nothing.
If it was Ambrose, I’d understand I guess. If it was Reigns, I’d understand even more. But Seth? Cute, sweet, jump-happy Seth? I can’t.
At least Evolution now has a 3rd member who can be counted on to wear black and match.
wouldnt it make sense for him to get a corporate haircut?
And do group hand gestures.
You have no idea how happy it would make me if Rollins came out next Monday with a giant blue streak in his hair.
I bet the deal was made because of this as well.
HHH: “Do you have any blue gear lying around, Seth?”
Seth: “Well, just the Shield logo, but no, why?”
HHH: “Perfect.”
Booker is the only guy making sense on the post show. Woods is awful, I dont feel bad for having Rusec crush him
You know who would look great in tactical gear: [4.bp.blogspot.com]
no
@mikeybot I’m not saying he should join, just saying would look good in riot gear
no
Hey guys, Evan Bourne’s available if you need a high-flyer!
Ambrose: “Sydal?”
Reigns: “That guy’s still around?”
Or just fire that guy already and get yourselves a Jumpin’ Geordie.
Yeah, he’s back in RVD’s dressing room! Want me to go get him for you guys?
Jesus, they really are just talking in circles on the post-show
It’s entirely possible they haven’t written the actual explanation yet.
im really intrigued by the explanation next week of rollins.
oh wait- that means a 10 minute plus promo from rollins.
i take it back.
Booker insulting ARy is fantastic. Says he doesnt understand what a 3 year old understands
im like stu defending heather graham in the hangover.
“ARy is an EXPERT. He is a very intelligent and well spoken man! Well….not really. Nevermind. I can’t defend his idiocy.”
This was fantastic story telling. It started with HHH literally telling us “I always win — always!” And we laughed at him.
The middle 2 hours and 50 minutes of this RAW were ass, but the start and the finish was a master class in working an audience.
Yeah, they put the gun on the shelf and then shot us in the chest in act 3.
Only thing I’m worried about is whether this is going to have a good story reason for the turn. Otherwise, I’m wondering if we’re going to see a call-up to fill out the Shield and spotlight a new guy.
[Meanwhile, at the backdoor of Bankers Life Fieldhouse]
Batista: “COME ON, GUYS! LEMME BACK IN! *BANG BANG BANG* COME ON! I WAS JUST KIDDING! IT WAS A JOKE! LIKE THE BLUETISTA THING, RIGHT? GUYS? GUYSSSSS!!!”
*the door opens, El Torito runs in, Batista tries, the door shuts*
“Stephanie! STEPHANIEEEEEE!
I know it wont happen but I wouldnt mind Cody Rhodes joining the Shield. He has beef with Authority and we wouldnt have to worry about lulls in Shield promos
…and Ambrose can do a spot-on impersonation of Cody’s dad, so there’s that.
That would be a solid fit imho.
+ stale forgotten beef
Does Zayn join The Shield? I can’t figure out who else it would be.
I can’t imagine him in all black and a flak jacket but I wish it were Zayn. Just a backstage segment next week where he is talking to Dean and Roman about how it sucks and he feels for them, giving them his number if they need any help. Because Zayn is a cool nice guy.