WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/2/14

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

Well,that was certainly something. On the same night that John Cena silenced Bray Wyatt, The Shield taught Triple H, Batista & Randy Orton a lesson in Evolution with an extinction-level event at WWE Payback. But with all of that score settling and career threatening in the Windy City, what can we anticipate just 24 hours later on Raw? WWE.com has five thoughts on what’s sure to be one hot night in Indianapolis. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. NEW STORIES PLEASE. WWE’s been in a holding pattern all year, and aside from an amazing WrestleMania 30, it’s been more and more and more of the same. Tonight we begin The Road To SummerSlam Kind Of, so maybe we’ll freshen things up and revisit the way we get through episodes of Raw. Or, you know, another goddamn Beat The Clock Challenge.

2. WWE.com’s write-up of the Daniel Bryan/Brie Bella story is “can quitters prosper?” I feel like WWE’s on my side on this one.

3. I’m really excited for tonight’s Rhodes Brothers content, as we finally can GO somewhere with it and do something with Cody and Goldust again. If we get a redux of the Cody/Sandow bit from last year’s Money in the Bank that could be fun, as long as the cash-in doesn’t involve a total John Cena emasculation of someone.

4. John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt by covering him up with stuff, which means Bray Wyatt’s message is dead and John never has to worry about it again.

5. Big Dave:

Enough smarks to make it a worldwide #1 trend on Twitter, I guess? I don’t think you have to be up your ass about pro wrestling to think a guy looks stupid in blue trunks and compression sleeve everything.

+1 your favorite comments. I’ll pick ten for tomorrow’s column. You know the drill. Enjoy the show, everybody.