WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/23/13: Chicago In Capital Letters

Tonight, on the “we’re in Chicago again” edition of the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Triple H cemented his legacy as a WWE Superstar by taking on some of the toughest competitors of all time, including The Undertaker. There’s no doubt he’s WWE Hall of Fame-bound. But now The Cerebral Assassin is looking to make a name for himself in another arena — the boardroom of a billion dollar public company. However, some of WWE’s Superstars aren’t taking too well to his management style. Here are five reasons to catch tonight’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. WE’RE IN BIZARRO LAND, KING, HUH HUH! Tonight’s Raw is from Chicago, so be sure to go back and read about the last Chicago episode. It featured anger management therapy, John Cena being more important than CM Punk, Jack Swagger leaving for Mars and a Heath Slater vs. Zack Ryder match. So … not much has changed!

2. COO Triple H may have to “quell a rebellion,” assuming you think “The Prime Time Players and Justin Gabriel aren’t doing exactly what I told them to do once in the last two months” is a rebellion. Look for The Shield to wrestle 9 3-on-1 matches in one night.

3. Natalya and Curtis Axel should have a long conversation with one another while holding microphones so I can laugh and clap my hands.

4. The Rob Van Dam vs. Alberto Del Rio feud continues, with Triple H giving RVD a second chance at Del Rio’s title at Battleground. My theory: they overpaid for Ricardo’s airbrushed t-shirt and want to make sure they’re getting their money’s worth.

5. Tonight, DAVID OTUNGA RETURNS. I’m not basing that on anything, I’m just hoping David Otunga returns tonight and should start using my weird Firestarter WWE booking powers for good. Otunga shows up tonight, gets involved a story we wouldn’t expect him to be involved in and … maybe loses to Daniel Bryan, or whoever.

As always, +1 replies will put your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread into Top 10 consideration for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Give them out liberally, like Aiden English, and not conservatively, like Zeb Colter.

Enjoy the show, everybody.