WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/23/13: Chicago In Capital Letters

Tonight, on the “we’re in Chicago again” edition of the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Our five-point preview:
1. WE’RE IN BIZARRO LAND, KING, HUH HUH! Tonight’s Raw is from Chicago, so be sure to go back and read about the last Chicago episode. It featured anger management therapy, John Cena being more important than CM Punk, Jack Swagger leaving for Mars and a Heath Slater vs. Zack Ryder match. So … not much has changed!
2. COO Triple H may have to “quell a rebellion,” assuming you think “The Prime Time Players and Justin Gabriel aren’t doing exactly what I told them to do once in the last two months” is a rebellion. Look for The Shield to wrestle 9 3-on-1 matches in one night.
3. Natalya and Curtis Axel should have a long conversation with one another while holding microphones so I can laugh and clap my hands.
4. The Rob Van Dam vs. Alberto Del Rio feud continues, with Triple H giving RVD a second chance at Del Rio’s title at Battleground. My theory: they overpaid for Ricardo’s airbrushed t-shirt and want to make sure they’re getting their money’s worth.
5. Tonight, DAVID OTUNGA RETURNS. I’m not basing that on anything, I’m just hoping David Otunga returns tonight and should start using my weird Firestarter WWE booking powers for good. Otunga shows up tonight, gets involved a story we wouldn’t expect him to be involved in and … maybe loses to Daniel Bryan, or whoever.
I swear Punk watches Breaking Bad, then he and Heyman go to work writing the next part in the Punk-Heyman saga (Jesse-Walt saga).
Watching Daniel Bryan in the huge tag match is like playing the sped up version of Pac-Man
I did not care for that Raw. There were some good moments, but, man. At least the main event was a lot better than it had any right to be.
So, is Daniel Bryan supposed to be the PG Zack Galifinakas?
It’s also nice to see WWE creative missing the point with AJ still being a heel and Nikki getting the “who should cheer for her because she’s D-Bry’s girlfriend.”
So, Smackdown is once again a televised house show. They have two hours to kill. Why not make it relevant as opposed to making it Raw’s practice run?
Random thought: Only D-Bry was named the winner. Perhaps the ref dq’d the rest after that savage beatdown on Rollins?
So, is D-Bry’s new gimmick is that he’s a cringeworthy standup comic? Like, Daniel Banya? Why are they trying to make me hate my favorite wrestler who, hey, is supposed to be a good guy!
That Raw was…strange.
I know I’m way late to the party as far as Raw goes, but I just had my first real “spit liquid out of my mouth because something is so funny” moment of my life when Stephanie suggested that Zack Ryder could be the face of the company. I need to clean my laptop screen, but I can’t stop laughing.
Spitting liquid and needing to clean up your laptop? You sure it was coming out of your mouth?
*drums*
I mean, I didn’t even know that was a real thing outside of movies/TV. Also, King just said “either of the three”, which amuses me to no end.
I’m just curious how you would have felt about this main event if John Cena was ending the night doing his “You can’t see me” taunt instead of Bryan “Yesing.” I’m fine with catharsis, but I’m not really a fan of how this was booked.
Good now I can watch Sleepy Hallow. Wrestling needs more witchcraft and time travel. STEP UP YOUR GAME, WYATT FAMILY.
Not going to lie, I’m shocked there have never been a WWE wicca.
So, I DVR’d this while at work. Is it even worth my time?
Now we just need to see the ultimate tag team match: 2008 Cena and Orton vs The Shield for the moniker of “greatest team ever”
Alright, back to GTAV!
Me too. I’ve spent way, way, waaaayyyy too much time in San Andreas since last Tuesday, but dammit it’s been a wild ride.
I don’t know who is booking Raw recently but keep it up!
I’ve got to disagree with the folks who are saying the Shield were made to be underdogs. I think the faces getting some payback was fun, and, yeah, there were 11 of them. They SHOULD beat the Shield, and it certainly didn’t take away from the legitimacy of the Shield because, again, it took 11 guys to beat them.
Fun main event for a relatively decent show. The Punk stuff was a little strange, and it took him a long, long time to get to his point, but until Heyman interrupted it sounded like a house show promo.
Good point, but listen, I gotta get back to watching my ant farm..those fuckers ain’t growing shit!
Bah, a month ago everyone was pissed off because the heels were winning every week, now the faces get to be stacked for a change and everyone gets all “WAH CONTINUITY AND UNUSUAL ALIGNMENT SITUATIONS.” In the immortal words of Mitch Hedberg, “You can’t please all the people all the time, and last night, all of those people were at my show.”
Hey guys, Breaking Bad themed Conan tonight.
That was awesome. Now on to Conan for the entire cast of Breaking Bad. Yes Yes Science Bitch.
dammit that was a great ending but i needed it to be like this.
[www.youtube.com]
D-Bry= the Wall, his team of Jobbers being the garrison soldiers, and Bork being the titan.
Fun main event.
That’s… it? Just a clean finish? I’m so desensitized at this point I can’t even accept them anymore.
Its not that it was a clean finish, its that the heels were structured as the faces being outnumbered and such, and you never really had any fear the faces were going to lose.
Hey Seth,
It’s ok that Michael Cole said ‘you weren’t the leader of The Shield’ I mean after all look how great ‘the leader of the Nexus’ turned out to be. #sadbarber
+1
Should have had Bad News Barrett give Seth the bad news.
+1
Not happy. The odds were obviously stacked against the Shield so badly that I couldn’t root for the Bryan Bunch. Of course they were going to win! THERE WAS 11 OF THEM!!!
It’s weird to see the Shield as the brave underdogs.
I agree it felt sort of odd; but I don’t think it’s anything to really be bothered by. I mean, yeah, Ryder, Gabriel, and Truth are about as much a threat to the Administration as you or I would be. But if it had only been four or five people rebelling, HHH could just say “Fuck you, you’re all fired.” But when it’s *ten* people, he has to do something to pacify them.
So that’s why they had to include lower-card people. And I honestly don’t see any other reason for it than as a sacrifice match. Sometimes they just need to fill three hours of programming.
It’s too obvious if it was a Shield as a Sacrifice match. And why not make it a more fair match? How many of those guys had been threatened by the Shield recently? I dunno, man. It just felt weird and I couldn’t get behind the win anymore than if the Shield had beaten Zack Ryder on his own.
I think Cole explained it pretty well. HHH is taking the heat off of himself by being all “Hey guys, don’t you really want to get your hands on the Shield? Well, here there are!”
And wasn’t it HHH that set up the match? I didn’t follow the logic there.
Great main event
I mean, is that really the ending? This seemed like such an odd, kind of book by the numbers Raw. Tag matches, check. Del Rio vs Kingston, check. Faces beat Shield, check. It was just so safe and….boring.
…Damn.
Well, as I said, I don’t think it’s meant to be that deep, wrestling always has (mostly) been a lazy game, it isn’t that consistent, a lot of it makes people go “puh-lease” and they look down their nose on it, cause of a lot of the promo’s “I was ashamed to show my face in front of you fans”, “I love each and every one of you”, etc.
That’s what abuse is. All abuse is psychological abuse if you look at it simply and take away all the bullshit it hides behind, and the bully (in this case Heyman + Ryback) does it for so long that it makes Punk (the victim) out to be the bully. The longer it goes on, the longer it plays with the victims mind. Punk knows that he is in the right, but feels like he has not just let himself but everyone else down as well, he feels “responsible” for the actions that have happened, and victims feel like this. And the reason is….. They never get an apology. The bully(ies) make the victim feel that he/she “brought everything on themselves” and the victim knows deep down that they didnt (and do all along), but the longer no apology is forthcoming, the more little trinkets of doubt come into their mind. With Heyman saying things like “I loved you” and stuff like that, this is quite fascinating as a study from unbelievably the world of wrestling. He is making Punk feel that he only did what he did out of love, that Punk “betrayed him”, that he loved him, all that. By Punk not getting his apology, everything is still up in limbo, there is still that doubt. He doesn’t have any doubt, but maybe the longer it goes on, he will. Wrestling doesn’t get that deep, but I’d be impressed if they did. It’s never the victims fault, but to the abuser, “the victim brings it on themselves”. The victim never brings on anything themselves, the abuser DECIDES to bully and hides bullshit mantra such as that and whatever else.
Well thanks for agreeing with me, I was just thinking over the promo and him saying stuff like, “I let you down,” I mean you kind of knew he was full of shit and the trauma theory would work best there.
Or he could just be trying to say something other than, “Heyman, I want to fuck you up,” again.
After mulling it over in my OCDic, Panic Attack brain that makes perfect sense. Its just that, it feels like you can use a lot of mental conditions, or mental problems for characters to get away without doing the groundwork. But I suppose that explanation does make the most sense, even though he’s logically wrong he still feels psychologically compelled to think that its his fault even though, logically it isn’t.
No you were grand mate, wwe definitely does not go that psychological in their storylines anywhere remotely close to that, and if they did try they would make it so OBVIOUS that they were doing that. Nothing wrong with what you said, just looking into it too deeply, nothing wrong with that, but faces say bullshit all the time just to say that stuff. He has been consistent, but people phone it in sometimes and with Chicago he would be cheered no matter what.
He’s a face, have you never seen a face promo? They always say shit like that, every last single one of them.
@ Lemon, yeah, if you want to go into deep psychological issues
that makes sense…. I guess. But its the fact that he was thinking about just stopping wrestling in general until the crowd cheered him up, or so he said.
I mean, that makes sense, and I ran that through my head, but it just seems…. I don’t know… argh, I don’t wanna get ran over by the Black Tooth guy. I guess what I’m trying to say is, it just didn’t come across like that to me, it felt more like Punk was logically saying it was his fault for not getting Heyman and he let the fans down. It makes sense from that point of view but at the same time Punk’s been through so much trauma and other shit as a wrestler I don’t think it would really effect him to get SUDDENLY ATTACKED! I’m usually better at these types of things but I’m kinda sick lately so I’m just going to hope I expressed myself well enough here.
And look, to the comment earlier, there’s a difference between character motivation and Hulk Hogan throwing out all belivablity in a match because he magically got pumped up. I think Hogan could get away with it because it was the 80s and he was Hulk Hogan, but to make a good story you need actual characters with realistic motivations….Punk’s usually very consistent with his character and his promos but here he said he felt he didn’t deserve to wrestle… which doesn’t make any damn sense because he was ambushed by a guy who’s about ten times as strong as him after he had already wrestled a match. It just doesn’t make any sense to me.
@Sebastian Victims of abuse often feel like they are to blame for the actions of others, or for not being able to prevent the actions that have happened to them, and feel guilt for letting down others. He is having delayed trauma of the event if you want to get totally kayfabe about it all, It was a traumatic event that has happened to him and it has screwed him up a little bit, he knows he is not to blame and should not “retire” but he knows deep down he was not responsble for it. If you want to go deep into it that is.
Black Tooth, YOU ARE WRONG, SHUT UP, DON’T THINK, YOU’RE WRONG.
That is what you’re saying, you have no idea how to structure an argument or even build upon reasons, you’re just saying, “You are wrong and I’m right because I say so.”
Explain to me why I’m wrong and I;ll change my position.
Dude, just give it up. You are wrong. End of story
Black Tooth… I’m not trolling. You’re responses are so fucking lazy, I mean honestly. “You’re wrong and you’re a troll.” I can’t even argue with you because you don’t even bother to defend or put a position on why you like something. I’m not trolling, I’m giving legitimate reasons for my opinions. Dickhead.
I wanted to enjoy the Punk thing but the sports analogies and weird logic of, “I don’t deserve to wrestle anymore because I was ambushed by a guy who outweighs my by a hundred lbs in muscle” didn’t really work for me.
I did like Orton killing RVD though, and that made me kinda glad they voted for him over Ziggler.
Dont fall for it. Dude has been trolling all night
Respectfully disagree. I had a blast.
Erm… where is everyone else?
Seth Rollins was channeling HBK vs. Team Bischoff from Survivor Series 2003.
I love Daniel Bryan, I do, but his hulk up is absolutely hilarious. ‘Hilarious’ in that it’s so unbelievable and silly, no?
I guess more so because hulking up in general is silly.
Because Hogans hulk up or the idea of a hulk up in general isnt unbelievable and silly?
Mike Chioda would have never let that shit go. That main event got way out of hand. Shame on you, Triple H for not selecting the best ref for your main event!
That was fun! And now…more fun! Pirates in the playoffs!
Welcome to the playoffs! I can feel a third of your pain as a Reds fan with our drought of 1995-2010 so I’m happy for you.
If my team stumbles, I’ll be rooting for you to go all the way.
The Pirates have been irrelevant for so long, I fully expect to see tall hats and handlebar mustaches all around when they finally make network TV.
Personally I’m a Red Sox fan, but, as a baseball fan, it is great to see the Pirates in the playoffs! Here’s to a long run!
That’s the knee that took John Cena! That’s the knee that took Seth Rollins! That’s the knee that took Wade Barret! That’s the knee that took Randy Orton! That’s the knee that took Dean Ambrose! That’s the knee that took Seth Rollins!
He was the world’s best seller, and then he ate a busaiku knee kick. Let us all remember Seth Rollins as he wanted to be remembered–On his face.
+1
+1
You guys promised me Brock!
That was a fantastic main event. Wrestling: great. Storytelling: great. Kudos to all involved.
In what world was that great. The heels lost to the faces in a face fashion. Bad guys should beat the good guys until the ppv.
now that is a main event
I’m still confused about how 4 guys gangland stomping their opponent doesn’t get a dq? Or is that just good guys being good guys?
the time.
Yeah the match was strangely unbalanced to begin with, but that was too much.
Damn numbers game beats the Shield!
No way this ends clean. Where’s my WMD to rko
wow. that was amazing.
Seth might just be dead. Holy knee to the face
What Justin Roberts, was that team of 11 too long to read?
Well, saw that coming
AHHHHHHHHHHHH THIS IS SO MUCH FUNNNNNNNN
Rollins sold that like death itself
God that was so good I want a cigarette now
CHECK THAT SELL!
Best superkick spot. Jesus.
Yay…. faces?
They should pull an Aces & Eights, and hit the triple-powerbomb. Hopefully they don’t get heat for copying A&8s tho.
Come on Bork.
DAAAAAAAAMN
Solid spot with Reigns and the Usos there
Pentagonal turn?