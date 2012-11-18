WWE Survivor Series 2012 Predictions, Jorts Jokes And Open Discussion Thread

I thought we’d try something a little different with this month’s pay-per-view open discussion thread.

WWE Survivor Series 2012 takes place live, this Sunday night at 8 PM EST, and as always, the With Leather wrestling community will be on hand to make the snarky, esoteric jokes you’ll want to share with friends and pretend you made up. The pre-show (featuring a tag team match!) begins at 7:30 EST on WWE’s YouTube channel, and our stuff begins … well, as soon as you drop down into the comments and start nesting.

The card, as we know it:

Pre-show Match: Justin Gabriel & Tyson Kidd vs. Two Members Of 3MB (Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre) 1. World Heavyweight Championship Match: The Big Show (c) vs. Sheamus 2. Triple Threat Match For The WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. John Cena vs. Ryback 3. Divas Championship Match: Eve Torres (c) vs. Kaitlyn 4. United States Championship Match: Antonio Cesaro (c) vs. R-Truth 5. Team Ziggler (Dolph Ziggler, Damien Sandow, Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio vs. Team Foley (The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Kane, Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton) with Mick Foley

My predictions for the show are below. Be sure to let me know what you think will go down, and also how mad you’d be if they actually let Truth pin Cesaro. The only answer I’ll accept: EXTREMELY F**KING MAD.