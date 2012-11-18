WWE Survivor Series 2012 Predictions, Jorts Jokes And Open Discussion Thread

WWE Survivor Series 2012 takes place live, this Sunday night at 8 PM EST, and as always, the With Leather wrestling community will be on hand to make the snarky, esoteric jokes you’ll want to share with friends and pretend you made up. The pre-show (featuring a tag team match!) begins at 7:30 EST on WWE’s YouTube channel, and our stuff begins … well, as soon as you drop down into the comments and start nesting.
The card, as we know it:
Pre-show Match: Justin Gabriel & Tyson Kidd vs. Two Members Of 3MB (Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre)
1. World Heavyweight Championship Match: The Big Show (c) vs. Sheamus
2. Triple Threat Match For The WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. John Cena vs. Ryback
3. Divas Championship Match: Eve Torres (c) vs. Kaitlyn
4. United States Championship Match: Antonio Cesaro (c) vs. R-Truth
5. Team Ziggler (Dolph Ziggler, Damien Sandow, Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio vs. Team Foley (The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Kane, Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton) with Mick Foley
My predictions for the show are below. Be sure to let me know what you think will go down, and also how mad you’d be if they actually let Truth pin Cesaro. The only answer I’ll accept: EXTREMELY F**KING MAD.
Can we please take Ryberg (or is it Goldback) out of the main event now?
well…. how ’bout TeamZiggler?
Even though I’m super late to the conversation, I must say that was MONUMENTAL. Ambrose totally stoked after that vicious triple-team powerbomb? Delicious. Absolutely delicious. I even liked The Miz as a face, but still a heel to the faces. Like, the guy who brags about how the WWE Universe chose him, not Foley. It’s a fresh take while keeping Miz the same douche, but good now. Damn that was a good show.
The monkeyflip owes Dolph Ziggler a lot of money.
Now we need the year of Ziggler as champ.
After the initial excitement has worn off, and I don’t mean to be a sourpuss, but does anyone feel like Ambrose’s talents could have maybe been used a bit more effectively? I know it’s really early days, so let’s see, but I feel his character could have been used a touch more imaginatively than one a member of a NXT faction. Bit generic? I dunno, seems like he’d suit a loner type character. Guess we’ll know more after tonight.
*insulting
Brandon, on Twitter, referred to Ambrose as Michael J. Fox doing a Heath Ledger impression. Accurate! I think B was being desultory, but, I think it sounds awesome! Better than *guyinblack*.
I’m gonna love seeing how they justify Sheamus beating the hell out of Big Show with the chair.
was he wearing a mustache? Then it Sheamus’ evil twin, Marty Goldsteinus who did that.
He’ll make fun of Big Show being fat, make a fart noise, then pound his chest. This apparently = good guy.
It wasn’t him, he was possessed by the One Ring like powers that the major WWE Belts hold and will now stop at nothing to get it back, ala Golum. (See my LOTR = WWE Screed from months back).
I’m sorry I wasn’t around as much as I would have like to have been last night. It was due to a combination of watching at my friends house, not wanting be rude by staring at my phone all night, and the fact that after the Chikara (& a little ROH) show that afternoon, every thought I had about Survivor Series up until the last five minutes was “fart noise”.
I know how we all tend to focus on the attackers, but let us all member the victim in all of this – the Spanish announce table.
I couldn’t go to sleep last night because I was still laughing every time I thought of the words ‘BARRAGE SALE”. lol
DEAN AM BROS WITH TYLER AND LUTHER
Yo, don’t bro me if you don’t know me, bro!
Bros and lady bros before hoes y0es!!!
Bro’s, before, well, I guess, other Bro’s.
AM TOTES BROS WITH YOU LADY BRO, BRO-DUDE!
I’m bros with you, Lobby!
OR ROMAN
I AM DUMB AND RUIN JOKE
NOBODY AM BROS WITH ME :(
Rollins, Ambrose, Reigns. Together, they are: “.rar”
Hornswoggle jokes are the Hornswoggle of jokes.
I don’t care that I said nothing of substance tonight. Rollins and Ambrose was the bestest of bests!
This new alliance just means that Punk is the 3rd most intense guy on the mic out of all of them
Listen, you guys can be happy that Dean whatever and the Pips showed up, but enjoy ignoring the travesty that is no Fandangoo on my tv.
Brilliant +1
Guess everyone minded when he wanted to cut in… :(
Thank you, Knoxville. You’ll be paid in clean socks and hugs.
Yea thats how they title (HA tit…) the spoofs. It keeps them from getting sued since they are expressly stating that this is NOT whatever they are spoofing.
haha, That be an oddly specific title…
Didnt someone already do Not the Golden Girls XXX or something like that? However they name all those stupid porno spoofs.
I will use that coinage to film a Golden Girls Gone Wild direct to video XXX.
I just got home froma NY to Ma. drive, missed the show, read the results. some questions:
-How disappointed was everyone that Ziggler did not cash in post Sheamus chair attack?
-How is Sheamus STILL a face after that?
-Did I get proper credit for calling for a Punk/Rollins/Ambrose alliance? Roman Reigns can go screw.
Hope you all enjoyed it. I have laundry to do before passing out and waking up at 7 for work.
We have… voicemails… *sigh* that prove… he said… it.
tune in to Monday Night RAW to find out~!
I don’t know…do we have security footage of this somewhere?
Judges ruling? Yes. Yes, you get credit. Thank Knoxville for backing you up
Been calling it for awhile now. Rollins/Ambrose but not Anoi’as. I doubt his mom cares that he’s a pro wrestler.
I think he called it last week during Raw.
1) Very
2) Because… Wait what were talking about?
3) Can you provide proof of this alleged calling?
Is it so wrong I want them to be Hornswoggle guys? He IS the anonymous Raw GM
That made logical sense last night and damned if I can justify it now.
the worst
You are a bad person.
The Punk/Rollins/Ambrose/other guy stable would make more sense if the manager was Gabe Sapolosky, amirite?
Hey guys, I came here running as soon as I heard the great news! Probably one of the greatest things to happen in the history of the Survivor Series! EVE RETAINS! YAY EVE! So proud!
Alex* – converting the Open Thread peeps into Eve Torres fans, one bro at a time. :)
Man, despite being a partner in a detective agency with you I never expected to side with you when it came to Divas competition but damned if I didn’t cheer for Eve beating Kaitlyn.
I don’t know what it is, but I still don’t like Eve. It’s not that I dislike her intensely or anything, I just have no feels to give one way or the other. Mickie James was the last Diva I cheered for. :-( I’m broken.
…well it’s a step in the right direction, Knox.
Join TeamEve, FembotDanielle. You will not be dissapoint.
yeah, it’s Papi.
I legit fist-pumped when she kicked out. I blame you.
Probably not the way I would describe it, Swanson. LoL
Don’t forget Renee Paquette. This Business will never be the same.
Like a proud, creepy papa who hugs his daughter waaaay to long.
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose trending worldwide on Twitter. Good omen.
That was a fun show, top-to-bottom.
so there’s a new stable tonight?
This week on smackdown – Teddy long makes a tag match between ryback/cena and Ambrose/Rollins
Has Punk lost yet, I was warned I’d be disappointed.
yep
I bet when Brandon saw Dean Ambrose run out, he had the same reaction that Dean Pelton had when he saw Jeff Winger in aviator sun glasses.
/LOOK AT HIS SHADOW!!
But Brandon, what if he changed his ring name to “Robin of Moxley”?
The Life and Times of Tim. Your new favourite show!
I’m not a huge Mox fan. You should get to know me better!
BOB’S BURGERS FTW *Thrashes in bed*
I still enjoy Family Guy too. But Bob’s is my strange on the side.
Heck yes Bob’s Burgers.
family guy>bobs burgers
Bob’s Burgers is where it’s at ya’ll
You can have it. You can have 2 and a Half Men and 2 Broke Girls too.
meh I’ll take Big Bang Theory
I can honestly say Community enriched my life. U.S. Office and Parks & Rec can eat an Urkel.
I’ve never seen it. or office or parks and rec for that matter
It’s a bigger shame NBC never airs it.
it really is a shame that more people don’t appreciate that show.
Main takeaway from tonight (aside from the obvious) is dolph won a match with the superkick. He’s a Rick Martel feud away from complete post-Marty HBK transformation.
Looked it up and he definitely did. I was out of town for that Raw.
Dolph Ziggler is the WWE’s Cell.
didnt he do a super x-factor against bryan a few weeks ago?
Whoever said that Ziggler was an X-factor away from taking all of DX’s finishers was spot on.
He even did a Rick Rude neckbreaker a few weeks ago.
Let’s not forget he went for the Fame-Asser to boot.
He has, but a while back it was the same scenario with him and Orton, and he countered the punt with a superkick and still lost the match. It was a moment that coulda made him a star back then had he won with it. For me, this totally makes up for it. Same situation, and the RIGHT outcome. Ziggy forever. I love that guy.
@rec he’s used it before, infact, 1st time i saw him use it was in a fantastic raw match w/orton a year or so ago. wouldnt mind if he kept it since nobody else has it and it’s a helluva lot more impactful then the zig zag.
of course, i also wouldnt mind adopting the figure 4 and calling it the ziggler 4
Ziggler’s used the superkick before right? I could’ve swore he has used it a few times.
Brandon must be pissed he can’t review this now and talk about the FCW/NXT guys at length
or Teddy Long comes out and makes it a tag team Best/Worst on behalf of Booker T
Vince will come out and change it back to Brandon writing this.
So NXT exists in the 616 universe? Now I’m even more confused about the 2 Jinder Mahals.
Hmm.
Which one is the real Jinder? The Punjabi Maharajah? Or the (p)leather clad 3 Man Bander?
The answer is, of course, Hornswaggle.
Schrodinger’s Jinder Mahal
well if its anything like futerama there’s a box laying around with one or the others dimension in it
I am completely serious when I say i have no idea what’s going on. Fill me in on some details?
Holy shit really? This is truly the greatest night in the history of our sport?
Renee Paquette debuted as a host of the pre-show thing with Scott Stanford. It was amazing.
Roman Reigns is here to finish the job Luther Reigns started!
He really was. All the ladies loved him as well!
I imagine he was surprisingly well-spoken.
Fun Fact: I met Luther Reigns at a strip club- nice guy!
Someone tweeted that Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins had been spotted.. seems like it was true,
I wonder if they didn’t call Ohno up because they accidentally gave Barrett his finish.
And put him back in a spandex vest and parachute pants.
They should have him gain 30 pounds and then put him in 90 minute matches with CM Punk for old time’s sake.
Is this where they announce they are Nexus 2.0 and are out to do right what Nexus 1.0 couldn’t do? At least it would be a year of quality mid-card matches between the two that aren’t named Wade Barrett.
Who were those guys? Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and ?????
That’s cool. that’s exciting. I hate it when they do this because it hurts worse when they fuck it up.
oh Joe Anoa s Yokozuna’s kid or played football or something
Two Tone hair is Rollins, and they’re NXT. Rollins was ROH, Anoa’i is Rosey’s brother, and Ambrose is from various indies.
Yo, the two tone hair color guy? Are They all ROH guys?
Joe Anoa, Ambrose, Seth Rollins
NXT Champion Seth Rollins
I’m a USA Guy guy.
I would like to note for the record that the same people shitting a brick for WWE’s decision for Dolph Ziggler not cashing in are now applauding WWE’s decision to pull the trigger on Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Dangerous Alliance II.
Respectfully disagree.
If we expect awfulness, then receive awfulness why are we constantly disappointed?
There was a brief backstage segment. I consider that WWE trying. You have to set the bar very low for those folks.
“At least they tried to create a connection between Sheamus and Regal.’
Except they didn’t. They just told us there was one.
The end of Show/Sheamus was completely horrible and made absolutely zero sense unless they were planning to use it to have Ziggler cash in.
Since Ziggler didn’t cash in, it was just Sheamus beating the hell out of Big Show because of the honor of some referee. At least they tried to create a connection between Sheamus and Regal.
No, I’m not. I’m a hypocrite also. I just like being a troll and sturring crap up.
Because it was a stupid decision followed by a great one.
Or, it’s just agreeing with some things and disagreeing with others.
But you’re better than that. I get it.
I’m just saying you went from “WWE is stupid!” to “Take my money!” in about an hour.
This proves nothing. We either have to boo everything or cheer all decisions?
And so? Are they mutually exclusive?
Rikishi called those guys for The Rock.
Worst thing about tonight was AJ. Any dissenters?
Worse thing about tonight was Sandow and Daniel Bryan Danielson being eliminated so early.
AJ and her jorts were pretty awful. I mean, why wear John Cena’s pants if you are trying to prove you aren’t having a relationship with him, amirite?!?
Easily agree. The only other thing that was bad was the end of Showmus
AJ is damaged goods ever since Raw 1000.
I dissent on me being wrong too.
No disagreement here.
You are wrong.
AJ’s been the worst every night for about 6 months now.
No dissents.
I dissent.
Perhapsh they are wondering why you would boot a man?
Interesting.
So are they officially “The Heyman Guys”?
The squad was actually sent by Cena, he’s still pissed at Ryback for being part of that Nexus beat down.
+conspiracy
Holy hell. I am so happy.
I will not be satisfied ’til I get Bray Wyatt.
I thought Reigns was in his clique. I’m out of the loop. Waylon Mercy Jr. can’t come soon enough.
Bray can’t play as part of a group unless he’s the leader. Be patient.
The internet, always wanting more.
I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. I’m a Dean Ambrose Bro.
I just want to point out that Paul Heyman watching them as Punk went for the pin was glorious.
The best match of the night was unannounced. The second best was a Divas match.
its gonna hurt so bad when WWE fucks this up