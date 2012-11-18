WWE Survivor Series 2012 Predictions, Jorts Jokes And Open Discussion Thread

#Open Discussion Thread #Dolph Ziggler #CM Punk #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.18.12 3,215 Comments
I thought we’d try something a little different with this month’s pay-per-view open discussion thread.

WWE Survivor Series 2012 takes place live, this Sunday night at 8 PM EST, and as always, the With Leather wrestling community will be on hand to make the snarky, esoteric jokes you’ll want to share with friends and pretend you made up. The pre-show (featuring a tag team match!) begins at 7:30 EST on WWE’s YouTube channel, and our stuff begins … well, as soon as you drop down into the comments and start nesting.

The card, as we know it:

Pre-show Match: Justin Gabriel & Tyson Kidd vs. Two Members Of 3MB (Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre)

1. World Heavyweight Championship Match: The Big Show (c) vs. Sheamus

2. Triple Threat Match For The WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. John Cena vs. Ryback

3. Divas Championship Match: Eve Torres (c) vs. Kaitlyn

4. United States Championship Match: Antonio Cesaro (c) vs. R-Truth

5. Team Ziggler (Dolph Ziggler, Damien Sandow, Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio vs. Team Foley (The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Kane, Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton) with Mick Foley

My predictions for the show are below. Be sure to let me know what you think will go down, and also how mad you’d be if they actually let Truth pin Cesaro. The only answer I’ll accept: EXTREMELY F**KING MAD.

How To Unlock:

Log into UPROXX (or create an account), then comment and/or share your participation in the WWE Survivor Series 2012 open discussion thread on Facebook and Twitter to unlock the ‘Dinner Date’ badge.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Dolph Ziggler#CM Punk#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE
TAGSALBERTO DEL RIOANTONIO CESAROBEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG SHOWCM PUNKCODY RHODESDAMIEN SANDOWDaniel BryanDOLPH ZIGGLEREVE TORRESHEATH SLATERJINDER MAHALJohn CenaJUSTIN GABRIELKAITLYNKANEKOFI KINGSTONMICK FOLEYOPEN DISCUSSION THREADPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRANDY ORTONRYBACKSHEAMUSTHE MIZTYSON KIDDWADE BARRETTWITH LEATHER PREDICTIONSWWEWWE SURVIVOR SERIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP