With Leather Re-list: WWE’s 50 Most Beautiful People In Sports-Entertainment History

If you haven’t seen it by now, WWE.com put together their list of the 50 Most Beautiful People In
Wrestling Sports-Entertainment History. Like a lot of WWE.com lists, it was fine, but it was also full of sketchy choices. Erick Bischoff? Jack Brisco? Sable higher than Maryse? Triple H at #44?
For better or worse, the list got us talking. Pro wrestling wasn’t created as a job opportunity for pretty people, but a lot of beautiful people have wandered through it in our lifetime, so who would I pick? Who would my friends pick, or the people I know who write about wrestling online, or wrestlers themselves?
The answer? We’re doing a re-list.
I got together with 27 (!) important internet wrestling types — including pro wrestlers from WWE to the independent circuit, comedians, writers, podcasters, the UPROXX network staff and even fans — to put together a more in-touch rebuttal to WWE’s list. It’s a look at who we think really deserves a spot on the top 50, and … you’re already flipping through the list, aren’t you? Fine, I’ll shut up.
Here is your CELEBRITY (AND OTHER PEOPLE) GUEST PANEL. These people were nice enough to help out, and deserve your love and follow:
Rick Martel was robbed.
Sting got robbed.
Luger as well.
Luger looks like what I imagined toddler Michelle Tanner would grow up to look like.
Brandon’s perfect comment is perfect. ::gum swat::
Hacksaw Jim Duggan thinks HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! at this list.
I still do the Mr. Perfect gum swat every single time I have gum and am outside.
I try, but I miss most of the time. I’m not perfect, after all.
I do the gum swat and the behind the back towel toss.
I do the worm into my bed at night.
I’m waiting for all the, “there are too many dudes on this list,” comments.
I think we’ve got a pretty reasonable community of fans going here. If those kinds of comments show up, we know we’ve been linked somewhere big.
Though to be fair, Ziggles and the Rock DO belong in the top ten.
This list isn’t about kayfabe but I found Rock’s run last year so intolerable that I didn’t see the appeal in him, even looks-wise.
I always get indignant when I do a List Of Shit. All I can think is “oh yeah of course, sure, Lita is more beautiful than Layla El. Makes total sense. Total perfect sense. NOT WRONG AT ALL.” It’s like when we did the 50 best comedians and I had to rank Mitch Hedberg at #1.
Mitch Hedberg isn’t necessarily my flavor, but I get that he was talented and all that. But people ranked him #1? Wha?
*stares at this wide open door to the magical land of criticism, sips coffee, stares some more*
I’ll be over here watching Greg Giraldo videos.
I was listening to youtube videos of Giraldo’s Patrice O’Neal and Jim Norton roasts earlier this morning. Odd coincidence.
Wait, people find Greg Giraldo or Jim Norton funny? Jim Norton is on a very short list of people I would likely physically assault if I saw them in person, there’s just something about him that sets me off and makes me want to end his existence.
I rated Layla #2 and Lita #3, but I’m glad Lita won, because darnit, she’s so SCRAPPY.
Bill Hicks would like a word with you about who is the greatest standup of all time. Wait, actually, so would Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy. I love Mitch Hedburg but Hicks, Murphy, Pryor, Steve Martin, Lenny Bruce, and Patton Oswalt were all funnier.
I certainly don’t feel stupid after rereading that you disagreed as well. Sorry Brandon.
I ranked Layla in the top 10 and Lita in the top 20. I’m as surprised as you are!
i didn’t rank lita so should i feel dumb and/or bad?
If I had known Lita would end up being no. 1, I would not have ranked her. Or at least would’ve ranked her lower. Damn it!
Fun fact: Layla was in 1st place until the very last list came in.
How loud was your sound of disapproval?
Don’t blame me, I voted for Kodos. (I didn’t have Lita on my list either).
*Puts on fireproof flame suit and walks up to the podium*
AHHHEMMM. Dane Cook is the best stand up comedian of all time. OF ALL TIME!!! That is all. You may return to your regularly scheduled trolling.
*Refuses to remove fireproof flame suit*
For context for people asking, as with many of the lists, #1 turns out to be someone that was just on a whole lot of lists rather than placing high on a few. Mitch Hedburg was on a mess of lists (near 80%) but only one #1 vote.
@Brandon – was the last list mine? Did not having Layla high enough ruin everything? AUGH!
Mitch Hedberg is on my comedian Mount Rushmore, but I too am surprised he got #1. I’m going to try and dig that list up but if your reading this and have the link, I still got 25 more sexy wrestlers to get through, so by all means.
i liked the earlier version of hedberg when his name was steven wright
where can i see this list?
Is there a link to that list? The only thing that comes close to my wrestling fandom is my love of comedians.
I need to come back to this. Only 6 in and I’m in danger of spending my entire work day arguing about it. Great so far though.
This is definitely now a Brandon work: Heath Slater isn’t on the list. A band leader with long, beautiful hair? WHAT MORE DOES HE NEED???
Guess I’ll just stick my list up my butt since I’m not famous enough to be included here. :(
I’M BAD AT LISTS AND BLURBS AND JUDGING THINGS AND OTHER STUFF, BUT THANKS FOR INCLUDING ME!
Lobby, I liked your blurbs! (though admittedly, not as much as T-Bear’s, but in my defense come on)
T-Boggs is best, always.
Whenever I get a +1 from Lobster Monster or T-Bear I know I’ve done right.
ha, thanks!
OH, WAIT, YOU TYPED MONSTER INSTEAD OF MOBSTER I’LL KILL YOU RARGH!
LobMob you are a GD megazord of excellence in your hot blurb action.
well, you know what the local street toughs say, YOU ONLY BLURB ONCE
Wait, her name is MOBster? I’ve been calling her monster! Ohhh, I’ve been making and idiot outta myself!
oh snrub, you make my heart do smiles
I withdraw my comment :slinks away, takes off genius at work t-shirt:
It’s like I always say, if you can make someone else feel bad about themself, it keeps you from feeling bad about yourself!
I hate to point this out, since it makes it 100% funnier, but my comment in the Maryse section has be credited to Maryse. I say keep it that way.
Ha, I did that a few times. Your brain starts to melt when you put together a list this long. If you catch any more things like that, let me know.
I can’t remember how far up the list I was when I said to myself..”hey, I haven’t seen Lita yet, is she #1 or is everyone who did this list stupid?” Thank you for not being stupid.
TobogganingBear- Man, you read my mind in regards an ADR telenovella. I would watch that every single day of my life.
What can we do to make this happen? This is probably outside the realm of Kickstarter, but I’m sure if both of us buckle down we can climb the ranks of Univision and become VP of programming by 2030.
I wrote two pitches for an ADR telenovela in my blurb, but they were cut out for length because I seriously nearly wrote a goddamn page for ADR.
I think this could be the next Jack Swagger of Mars.
Hah don’t tempt me!
You have no idea how hard I cracked up reading “the last time I heard the word “swarthy” attributed to anyone was when Bender B. Rodriguez from Bending State was noted for his ‘swarthy Latin charm.”
Thanks, TB! Your Derrick Bateman entry had me in stitches.
I swear, if someone from the With Leather commenting group doesn’t get a publish deal out of the stuff that’s been written, I’ll smash things in a violent temper tantrum.
I’m workin’ on it, Mobby!
Also, related to what TB said but everyone really should check this out: my favorite telenovela opening ever. [www.youtube.com]
Tell me the guy at 0:32 does not look like he was genetically engineered to be a heel manager.
Haha, holy damn, Ari. You weren’t kidding.
These are all good looking people. That is what this list promised.
Sweet merciful Jesus was Lita hot. I remember the Sunday Night Heat where she debuted with Essa Rios. She was skipping down the ramp in her hip huggers with her red hair and her shoulder/arm tattoo, and I knew it was the greatest moment in the history of pro wrasslin’ (Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair can go fuck themselves).
I read that whole “Read This First” thing all the way to end where you ask Vinnie Mac not to sue you. He’s totally gonna sue you because his wife is better at selling Stone Cold Stunners than she is at politics and she needs something to do. But that’s neither here nor there. My point is that when I got to the top 25 and hadn’t seen her I started thinking about how everything you wrote in the disclaimer paragraph was going to be summarily ignored, and I was going to hit the CAPS lock and call you bad names. Fortunately, for the children, everything worked out.
“My point is that when I got to the top 25 and hadn’t seen her…”
I meant Lita and not Linda McMahon. I don’t think Linda McMahon has been hot since she was turned into a vampire back in 1467.
I haven’t started looking at the list but OH MAN! That may be the greatest Panel of Judges EVER!
I was thinking the same thing, it’s like a list of my favorite people to follow on the web
I felt so guilty for not putting Eve on my list solely because of you. I feel like you should know that.
I think I ranked Eve the highest out of everyone who listed her. I did not know until recently that Alex is also a beliEVEr. I’m always happy when I see more Eve fans. She is like the female Mick Foley in terms of Wrestling People Who Do Awesome Non-Wrestling Things.
I almost put Eve into my top 5 due to Alex, but alas, she ended up 6th for me. SORRY ALEX :(
My heart feels so warm right now, thanks guys! It’s ok if she placed 24th, she’s still number #1 right here. *Points at heart*
I’m surprised “Stunning” Steve Austin didn’t make the list. He made mine. He was stunning, afterall.
I also put Lady Blossom on there because wowza.
I did not, however, put Midajah on my list.
The votes for Stunning Steve went to Stone Cold, who shows up on the back end.
DA HACK!
Truth. I had young Lou Thesz on my list but I didn’t think that counted in the rules. Also I thought you guys would have me committed. I won’t tell you who took his place because that will get me sent to the loony bin and not in a hot Daffney sort of way.
Oh my god, the dude from the beginning of Prometheus grew hair!
@BookSavvy – gotta admit, young Lou Thesz is very imPRESSive! An Joke!
Amen to all of the comments for Daffney.
thirded, because I’m one of the people that left a Daffney comment
I can’t stop listening her spot on Colt’s Art of Wrestling.
GOOD LORD at T-Bear’s summation of “Classic” Punk.
I’m only at #30 but I’ll be pissed if Natalya is higher than Beth. Natalya is the jaw that broke the camel’s back.
I need to bring this up somewhere, Mike from Homeland looks a lot like Cena only less muscular. There I said it.
Jay Landsman is the king of People On TV Who Look Like John Cena
Yes, Brandon! I now wish to see Cena get up to Landsman’s size. I need it!
No disrespect meant to the departed, and hope im not a buzzkill here, but Woman.
Nancy Sullivan.
Later, Nancy Benoit.
She would be in my top 5, easy.
RIP
‘just give Natalya a f*cking chance already please.
Pretty shocked she wasn’t in the top 50.
I was going to make a joke about how there were dudes on this list as a sarcastic jab at wrestling fans but someone beat me to it. Damn!
I’m kind of surprised that Randy Orton didn’t make the list.
Surprised. Not disappointed. Fuck Randy Orton.
For a guy that never wears pants, you’d think he’d be on here.
When Randy Orton sees this he’s going to the papers if he has to.
My name….is Randy…..Orton….and I….should be…..on this list……of the….W….W…E’s….Most…..Beautiful…….People……
*falls to the mat pounding his fists waiting for Brandon to approach him*
Everything I said about him in my Rock entry is the truth tbh. His looks are so overrated.
Ari speaks the truth. He looks like someone left Voldemort on a rotating spit for too long and it made him really reallllly mad.
Randy Orton has weird teeth, a weird mouth, eyes that betray deep stupidity, and he manages to project a petulant attitude that would result in domestic abuse. He’s the worst type of looking guy ever, but he’s also the kind of guy that some women can’t help but find attractive because farts.
Wrestling fans don’t find Randy Orton attractive. Wrestling fans’ girlfriends who don’t watch wrestling find Randy Orton attractive.
Brandon’s right. My boyfriend insists that Randy Orton must be attractive because a waitress at Red Lobster knew who he was and thought he was hot.
Semi-related: on the occasional wrestling post on OhNoTheyDidnt, the people who aren’t wrestling fans tend to find Cody Rhodes and CM Punk attractive. Also when someone posted about Edge’s sudden/forced retirement, every other comment from a non-wrestling fan was “Aww is that the guy from the gif [where he’s got a hilarious side-eye going]? That’s so sad.”
There’s so much Cody Rhodes love on ONTD. It makes me kinda happy, like Caturday on /b used to. A glimmering bright spot in a cesspool of the terrible things the internet has to offer.
::is glad she’s not the only one who still occasionally visits ONTD and other LJ sites not inundated with Russian spam::
My girlfriend (who evidently knows a lot more about wrestling that she lets on):
“I dunno about Randy Orton. I do love his body, but when it comes to his face, it’s like, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”
These quotes are on point:
“Dude’s perfect. If he’s not No. 1, then he can’t be perfect. And by the way, how perfect was he? He was so perfect that he accomplished everything on Earth and started Heaven early. *spits gum, swats it*” – Burnsy
“I miss crazy, pansexual, v-licking-in-a-skirt stalker Mickie James more than I miss any dead friend, pet or family member.” – Brandon Stroud
“I’d love to poll guys who grew up in the 80s to determine the percentage that had their first crush on Elizabeth. Count me in that group. Well, her and Samantha Fox.” – Burnsy
Lita?
Really?
Her?
Seriously?
Yes to all four
Lita formed my ideal for what I find attractive in a lady.
It’s amazing how “So Dangerous” would fill me with a strange mixture of rage and arousal, as she was usually about to f*** some shit up, but damn, she was gonna look hot doing it.
John John, so you’re into chicks with square jaws who’ll cheat on you?
Ugh.
Only if they cheat on me repeatedly. My first girlfriend was a Rock-Em, Sock-Em Robot.
I was not expecting lita at number one.
If you ever loved athletic badass tom-boys then Lita is / was just about the greatest thing of life.
Mickie James:
“Dat ass”-Ric Chair
Seconded.
Jack Swagger could not be on this list because HE IS OUT OF THIS WORLD.
besides Layla being in the top 50… I’m ok with this list
que?
Because she should be, like, Number Zero, or something? One who is beyond ranking, who is just understood as the very foundation upon which a “Most Beautiful” list can be built? Yeah, I can see that.
Look how wrong you are.
It’s nice to see Dawn Marie made the extended list. I met her at a convention-thingy back when she was still fake-Beulah, and she was just the Ginchiest. Maybe she didn’t have a lot of people coming to meet her, because I remember talking to her for a LONG time. Like, “my friends with me thought she was into me” kind of long. Anyway, for anyone who thinks that wrestlers can’t act, you’re wrong because there are people who thought that Dawn Marie found me attractive.
Dawn Marie.
Most definitely in my top 5.
she could have me for 3 minutes…
Dawn Marie oozed sex. Three minutes was all I ever needed. Okay that, and a functioning 56k modem.
I just everyone to know that I had Norman Smiley on my list. Seriously, what’s not attractive about the Smiley Wiggle?
Or the pec flex? How many people can pec flex on this list? 2? 3? NOT ENOUGH I SAY.
Dat Boy D-Bry Right There can.
outstanding hustle, Keith!
Norman Smiley can go jump off a cliff! ..still mad about “Pepe-Gate”..
@Lobby: I’m SHOCKED I was able to take my eyes off of the popping long enough to copy and paste the link. I think you may have doomed the rest of the Wrestling Bros to a fate close to Narcissus, only with D-Bry instead of our own reflections..
Ari V. also nailed how I felt about Stephanie in ’98-’99. I liked how she seemed like a normal person thrown into all the craziness.
Sunny… Man, I was born in ’86 and Sunny was just the hottest woman when I got into wrestling hardcore. Miss Elizabeth deserves credit for remaining stunning without surgery.
For real, though, Molly Holly. Veda Scott and that Bill Hanstock fella get it. She would have been numbers 1-7 on my list.
Also glad CM Punk showed up. He’s an attractive dude, and now it’s quantified in numbers.
I had Molly Holly on my list. Here was the reasoning:
Molly Holly is the good girl you took for granted. There might have been others out there with more sex appeal, but no one would treat you better than her. She never yelled at and always supported your dumb ideas. I bet she even makes one hell of a breakfast.
I like Molly Holly because there is something incredibly sexy about how cute she is. Also, she’s just a super-nice girl in an industry full of terrible. I agree completely, she’d probably back every stupid thing you ever did and then be there with peanut butter crackers when it went poorly. Also: dat ass. My god.
I had Molly on my list and then I took her off for a sentimental pick. I wish I’d kept her on so she could’ve placed even higher.
Over half of mine were sentimental favorites. If I were to make this list again, I’d include different people.
Thank you for including my humble opinions on sports entertainment type folk, Brandon. My list was absolute crazy-cakes but I had a lot of fun and MrBookSavvy and I argued a lot about it.
Now to share this with the world… THAT MEANS YOU PEOPLE!! GO TSHARE THIS AMAZING-NESS!!
YOU GOT SOME GOOD OPINIONS ABOUT SPORTS (except footballs, sorry :( ) AND ALSO ENTERTAINMENTS.
Yours was great! My own Matthew wouldn’t stop making a vehement case for Eric Bischoff. He really wouldn’t let it go. We argued about a few people, but not to the point where I feel like our relationship could be threatened by a well-placed Bishoff wink.
Matthew told me he wouldn’t let me put my WWE Rumblers on the Xmas tree if I didn’t add the Iron Sheik to my list (he has it in his head if he were a wrestler he’d want a old school rasslin body/barrel chest like Sheik.) So I did at 25 and nobody else did. Sorry Sheikie Baby, I tried.
So glad Beulah McGillicutty was on this list. Adult SHough610 has a real problem with the rampant misogyny in ECW but younger SHough610 had a major crush on Beulah.
Hotter bald: Serena or Molly Holly? I say Serena.
Serena. Molly’s attractiveness increased based on the quantity and blondeness of her hair.
Serena and it’s not even close.
Miss Elizabeth will always be my #1.
Also, will you be doing a 50 ugliest of all time?
Being ugly/weird looking is kind of the default state for wrestling people, so that might be a hard list to refine down.
Snitsky for #1!
i had no idea the bellas weren’t identical until recent photos posted with dbry on twitter- when i noticed how much sexier [the one dating dbry] is than i remember the collective being in the ring at any time.
I’m so happy Randy Orton did not make this list, you have no idea.
Thanks again for including me, Brandon. And for editing down my walls of text! I have too many feelings.
I second the no Orton… although I would have accepted Fat Randy on the list.
I too had lots of feels.
Fat Randy is my favorite Voodoo Glow Skulls song.
Apparently 4 #1 votes will still have you lose to a highest vote of #2 when you both have 15 votes. Who were the high people that had Layla that low?
The Torrie or Stacy discussions were a big thing when I was young.
The great thing about those discussions is that there’s no wrong answer.
I thought Stacy was the hottest thing ever, but if Torrie came on to me, then she would’ve been the hottest thing ever. (Sorry, Dawn Marie. I still love you!)
That’s a pretty solid Top 10. I’m also glad to see Serena made the list. She was stunning, even bald. I totally forgot about The Kat and Kimberly until I saw the full list. They probably would have made my top 50.
“Uhhh, which one’s the one with the vagina tattoo?” I’m one page in and this is already the best list ever..
BLARGH MY LIST WOULD BE DIFFERENT EVERYONE’S STOOPID.
For real though, I think I grew ovaries at the Cody Rhodes picture.
Just kinda hit me, no Melina.. Not that I disagree, but just interesting
Please consult the extended list at the end. But yeah, that’s what happens when you go crazy, people stop remembering you fondly. That’s why Sunny isn’t the most lay-up #1 ever.
Sexy =/= beautiful
It’s kind of sad that Melina is not on the list. Melina in her mini-skirt days was incredible.
I’m surprised that Kimona Wanaleya/Leia Meow didn’t receive a single vote.
Back in ECW’s heyday Direct TV would play a weekly “ECW show” that would show maybe one match and a shitload of ads for PPVs. Every single ad break they would pimp Kimona stripping on top of the ECW arena. I saw it so many times it’s been burned into my brain.
The list was supposed to be people who had worked under the WWE banner. I don’t believe she ever appeared after WWE bought ECW…
She was in WCW for a while. Real talk though: she wasn’t that attractive. Beulah > Kimona, then and always.
Yes, but even non-WWE ECW was funded by WWE.
I stand corrected :)
I agree on the Beulah thing in hindsight but young John John, who stayed up until 1:30 AM to watch ECW after Showtime at the Apollo, is goddam livid.
I actually think I had a real revelation just now. There may be a very strong possibility that I am a Knicks fan because Saturday night games played on the west coast bled in to ECW time sometimes. This is not a joke, my brain might be actually melting.