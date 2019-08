YouTube

The XFL will re-launch as a football league next year, and after knowing the eight cities that will host teams for their second inaugural season for almost a year, the league finally announced team names and logos on Wednesday.

The eight teams that will be playing in the XFL next year are the:

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis BattleHawks

Seattle Dragons

Tampa Bay Vipers

D.C. Defenders