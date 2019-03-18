Getty Image

Former Yale soccer coach Rudy Meredith is in some serious trouble after he was found to have accepted over $1.5 million in bribes as part of a massive college admissions fraud ring that was busted early last week with 50 people facing federal charges.

Meredith is far from the most noteworthy name facing charges, that honor is bestowed upon Lori Loughlin for shelling out $500,000 to get her daughters into USC as fake crew recruits. However, Meredith might be the one that made the most egregious deals to get students into school for his own personal benefit.

While Meredith has much bigger issues to worry about, there are more details that have emerged about his time at Yale that paint a less than positive picture of his tenure (which lasted over two decades). A report from the Yale Daily News cites former anonymous players who claim Meredith used to have his players help him edit and, often, write “significant” portions of his papers for grad school while he was attaining a degree from Ohio University.

According to the former player, Meredith used his position as head coach to encourage players to write his papers. Players apparently felt compelled to do so because they felt it would gain them better treatment.

Players anonymously tipped off the school to this behavior, but an athletics department investigation into Meredith yielded no punishment for the coach, per one of the anonymous players.

Again, compared to [checks notes] committing federal crimes by accepting bribes to push fake recruits through admissions, this is small potatoes, but it certainly offers another instance of Meredith trying to circumvent the system for his own benefit, in this instance to gain a graduate degree.

[h/t Deadspin]