Getty Image

The world of college sports, extremely rich people, and shady business practices intersected in a magnificent way on Tuesday as federal prosecutors announced charges filed against 50 individuals in a massive college entrance fraud ring.

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were involved in the scheme, with Loughlin attempting to pay $500,000 to get her daughters into USC by pretending they were recruits for the crew team and Huffman paid $15,000 to help her daughter cheat on the SAT.

On a sport specific level, no one made out better in this scheme (until they got caught) than former Yale women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith, who just so happened to resign in November of last year. According to documents released on Tuesday, Meredith made over $1.6 million as part of a scheme to designate non-soccer players as recruits to get them priority in admissions.

Meredith coordinated with William Rick Singer, who operated a for-profit college counseling service that, the feds found, regularly paid bribes to college coaches either directly or through donations to the program to create fake recruiting profiles. Because colleges afford priority for athletic recruits, this is a way to move applicants to the front of the line, even if their resume is not as strong as other applicants (or simply in a grey area of possibly being accepted).