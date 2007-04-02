YAO’S NOT THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD…

#NBA
04.02.07 11 years ago 3 Comments

…of Warcraft!!!

In this interview dug up by the FanHouse, Yao Ming discusses how his WoW hunter (and his pet bird!) got killed by an immoral tauren warrior. Whatever that is. I wouldn't know, because that game's for freaks.

Now if you'll excuse me, my rogue orc is about to wreck the shit out of this druid night elf in Kalimdor.

Mom! I said close the door!

