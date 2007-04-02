YAO’S NOT THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD…

…of Warcraft!!!
In this interview dug up by the FanHouse, Yao Ming discusses how his WoW hunter (and his pet bird!) got killed by an immoral tauren warrior. Whatever that is. I wouldn't know, because that game's for freaks.
Now if you'll excuse me, my rogue orc is about to wreck the shit out of this druid night elf in Kalimdor.
Mom! I said close the door!
“A tauren warrior whose level was unidentifiable killed my hunter.”
Please put that on a t-shirt …
Mom, bathroom! BATHROOM!
Could someone translate the translation, please?