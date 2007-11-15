YEP, DON’T CARE

Something about Alex Rodriguez.

I've tried to get through a couple different articles about A-Rod possibly/probably re-signing with the Yankees, and I don't think I've made it more than three paragraphs deep in any of them. I guess his agent Scott Boras isn't involved in the talks or something. *yawn* Fascinating.

How about this? You baseball fans go masturbate over this story somewhere else, and I'll spend some time trying to find a remotely interesting story. Preferably one with tits. Plan B is watching a Merchant-Ivory movie. The dialog ain't great, but at least they're over more quickly than this fucking saga.