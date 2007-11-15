YEP, DON’T CARE

Something about Alex Rodriguez.
I've tried to get through a couple different articles about A-Rod possibly/probably re-signing with the Yankees, and I don't think I've made it more than three paragraphs deep in any of them. I guess his agent Scott Boras isn't involved in the talks or something. *yawn* Fascinating.
How about this? You baseball fans go masturbate over this story somewhere else, and I'll spend some time trying to find a remotely interesting story. Preferably one with tits. Plan B is watching a Merchant-Ivory movie. The dialog ain't great, but at least they're over more quickly than this fucking saga.
El radio dime que nothing can be done without an agent present. So the story will come when Scottie Boras, aka Satan, the destroyer of sports, is fired or sitting in on the talks. Just boooshit till then. Oh yea, fuck boston. Hooker anal raping murder tiny penis.
Im just gonna assume that the 'MLB' and 'ZZZZZZZZZZZZZ' tags link to the same stories, and not click on either.
The Bronx is indubitably burning……from chlamydia.
Joe Torre must be excited to have him back.
Haven't heard about Yoko err-ahh I mean Dice-K in awhile…..I bet he's up to something, his stories are always extremely….facsinating
I hope he can get it done in September this time around.
Nope, just kidding.
that's right BOB… we need more Dice-K posts and less A-Rod posts.
Check out yahoo if see if they have any of the latest dirt on what type of cereal Dice-K is eating.
Wait, I don't see one pudgy skank or Tony Romo in this picture. Not even in the stands! Are you sure it's A-Rod? (I think the chick..guy…thing in the pink hat is that guy with the glorious red mullet).
After dangling the "endless supply of manly hookers" clause in front of his eyes, A-Rod had no choice but to re-sign.
I could not agree more with this post. A-Rod and Kobe Bryant: 2 arrogant, obnoxious babies whose happiness neither interests me or makes me care one iota about their teams. Best thing about this story is that it makes him look like a bitch.
"Her penis was THIIISSSS big!"
Hopefully this will end the baseball coverage (other than Yoko) for a few months- I need a break from this fast paced, clean sport!
Seeing the Yanks probably wont make the playoffs anytime soon, signing with them means no one will notice his ineptitude in the post season.
you guys could always just cut out the middle man and use google eh? Saves you from reading about baseball, and you see tits.. so it's kind of a win win.
Saw this on TV last night, but since I was in a bar with the TV on mute, we didn't get details. However, it did lead to this exchange with my friend.
Her: God, I hate A-Rod. He's just terrible on and off the field.
Me: Eh, whatever. This season was the first I heard of off field drama.
Her: Oh, no. Do you know how many of my friends he slept with at [small Texas college]?
Me: Are your friends all manly?
We moved on after that.
What is wrong with you people?!?!?! This is AWESOME news!!! The only good news coming out of NY!………………Hello?………………tap-tap-tap monitor……Hello?………
Real question. When A-Rod stomps Bonds's career HR mark, does anyone care? Are people happy Bonds can be forgotton once and for all?
So, when A-Rod said he would "explore other options" this offseason, he wasn't talking about baseball teams?
What's funny about that picture of A-rod above is that he was in the on-deck circle at the time.
ESPN has the poll up now: "Which third baseman would you most want for the next 10 years?"
Choices are:
Ryan Bruan
Miguel Cabrera
Alex Rodriguez
David Wright
Of course, A-Rod is winning in the poll, because the idiots would rather have A-Rod for the next 10 years. Yeah, because when A-Rod is 42, he's going to perform much better than Cabrera and Wright when they are 34. I'll take Cabrera over the other three. He has very little in the way of players around him and still puts up phenomenal numbers. Do you think if A-Rod was on the Pirates, anybody would pitch to him? Didn't think so.
(A-Rod's hits in September) = (Hits on arod.com)
Good One, A-Rod cant hit in the playoffs jokes aren't overused
For saying that this is a boring post you sure did put up a big ass fucking picture of A-Rod to take up a lot of space. You can admit that you want him. I won't tell.
