YEP, DON’T CARE

#MLB
11.15.07 10 years ago 24 Comments

Something about Alex Rodriguez.

I've tried to get through a couple different articles about A-Rod possibly/probably re-signing with the Yankees, and I don't think I've made it more than three paragraphs deep in any of them.  I guess his agent Scott Boras isn't involved in the talks or something.  *yawn*  Fascinating. 

How about this?  You baseball fans go masturbate over this story somewhere else, and I'll spend some time trying to find a remotely interesting story.  Preferably one with tits.  Plan B is watching a Merchant-Ivory movie.  The dialog ain't great, but at least they're over more quickly than this fucking saga.

#MLB
TAGSANDY RODDICKKIRK HERBSTREITMLB

