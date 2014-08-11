Watch This American Hero Take Home The 2014 Yo-Yo World Championship With A Mind-Blowing Performance

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re in the middle of, by far, the worst time of year for sports fans. The dreaded gap between the NBA Finals and the start of football season can be excruciating — almost enough to make you want to, like, be productive and stuff.

But if you spent this last Saturday dwelling on the fact that college football hasn’t started yet, you missed a sporting event FOR THE AGES. That’s right, the 2014 World Yo-Yo Contest went down in Prague, and a goddamn American hero took the top prize.

California native Gentry Stein locked down the 1A Men’s Division title with the routine above, earning a high score of 88.2 (the notoriously scrappy Takeshi Matsuura earned second place with a score of 86.7). If you can’t afford to have the physics engine inside your brain blown wide open, I advise you to steer clear of the video. Instea, here’s a tidbit in GIF form, via Gizmodo:

Did he just roll a Gravity Pull into a Rock the Baby with a Flying Saucer twist? (Probably not.)

