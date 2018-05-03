Getty Image

Wearing a chain or any kind of expensive jewelry while playing any kind of professional sport is a dangerous proposition. The physicality of any pro sport, even baseball, means there’s the chance that something disastrous may happen — or, in football, Aqib Talib might make a habit out of snatching your chain.

You pretty regularly see guys in gold chains, but a diamond-encrusted chain is far more rare and leaves a much greater risk of something terrible happening. New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes has taken that risk, but on Wednesday night, his luck ran out on a double against the Atlanta Braves.

Cespedes slid into second base safely for a double in the first inning, but as he dusted himself off, he realized something awful had happened as the diamonds from his necklace were scattered about the infield.