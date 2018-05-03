Wearing a chain or any kind of expensive jewelry while playing any kind of professional sport is a dangerous proposition. The physicality of any pro sport, even baseball, means there’s the chance that something disastrous may happen — or, in football, Aqib Talib might make a habit out of snatching your chain.
You pretty regularly see guys in gold chains, but a diamond-encrusted chain is far more rare and leaves a much greater risk of something terrible happening. New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes has taken that risk, but on Wednesday night, his luck ran out on a double against the Atlanta Braves.
Cespedes slid into second base safely for a double in the first inning, but as he dusted himself off, he realized something awful had happened as the diamonds from his necklace were scattered about the infield.
And they lost Jacob DeGrom for the season. Fuck the Mets.