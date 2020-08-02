New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes gave baseball fans cause for concern on Sunday when it was reported the Mets didn’t know where he was. The result is the outfielder abruptly opting out of the 2020 season as Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 campaign grew further in doubt on Sunday.

Reports circulated early Sunday that Céspedes didn’t report to the Mets and team officials didn’t know where he was. No reason was given for his absense, but many were worried to the extent that a Ken Rosenthal report made later in the day attempted first and foremost to clear the air and say that Céspedes was not in danger.

Mets have learned they have no reason to believe Cespedes’ safety is at risk, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2020

Later, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen made it official and said Céspedes would not be back with the Mets in 2020.

Mets oufielder Yoenis Cespedes has opted out of the 2020 season, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen says. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2020

Van Wagenen said team was unsure of Cespedes' safety at timing of initial statement. Issued statement to be transparent. Had sent security to hotel room and found he had packed and left. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 2, 2020

It’s unclear why Céspedes had opted out initially, but Major League Baseball got more bad news on Sunday as more positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. It’s the second major outbreak among MLB teams, as the Miami Marlins saw nearly half its active roster test positive, forcing a slew of postponed games and added measures to attempt to finish the season such as 7-inning doubleheaders later in the year.