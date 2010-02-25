This is cross-country skier Pietro Piller Cottrer of Italy. And he may be the second-best skier in his event in the world, he’s a terrible metallurgist. Because you don’t bite the silver medal. Why would you?

The gold medal would be the only bite-worthy medal, as biting gold is one of those old-timey things that people did back in the day before actual science.

There is an age-old tradition of biting gold in order to test its authenticity. Although this is certainly not a professional way of examining gold, the bite test should score the gold because gold is a soft metal, as indicated by its score on the Mohs’ scale of mineral hardness. The purer the gold the easier it should be to mark it. Painted lead can cheat this test because lead is softer than gold (and may invite a small risk of lead poisoning if sufficient lead is absorbed by the biting). –Wiki.

And oh by the way, the Olympics haven’t used pure gold since 1912; they’re all “fakeSo those Italians need to get their celebrations in order. Unless, of course, they all plan to eat their medals. Or lead, in which case, I would wholeheartedly approve.