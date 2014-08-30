You Might Not See A Better Catch In College Football This Year

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Let’s get this straight everyone. The buttfumble is the greatest play in history involving someone’s ass. It will never be topped. Ever. But I’m willing to consider Jordan Westerkamp’s buttcatch as the silver medalist. In fact, yes, let’s just go ahead and do that.

Behind-the back, after a deflection and keeping your feet inbounds? You the real MVP Westerkamp.

Nebraska went on to beat Florida Atlantic, 55-7.