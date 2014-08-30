You Might Not See A Better Catch In College Football This Year

Let’s get this straight everyone. The buttfumble is the greatest play in history involving someone’s ass. It will never be topped. Ever. But I’m willing to consider Jordan Westerkamp’s buttcatch as the silver medalist. In fact, yes, let’s just go ahead and do that.
Behind-the back, after a deflection and keeping your feet inbounds? You the real MVP Westerkamp.
Nebraska went on to beat Florida Atlantic, 55-7.
The catch is not nearly as impressive as his mustache though.
Well, that’s a given.
Figured this was another upworthy headline, but damn if that isn’t impressive.
They’re getting pretty bad lately.
Speaking if NE and since you’ve covered it before, here’s an update in the little boy with brain cancer that The Huskers let run a touchdown on last years spring game.
Of – on
[m.journalstar.com]
Thanks for the update LT. Rooting for that kid.
This pass was almost intercepted, but you won’t believe your eyes when the receiver does THIS!
Upworthyroxx
All the awesome headline writers flocking to the comments section.
Holy shitballs
This would have been a better headline.