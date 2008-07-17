YOUR FACE PLANT OF THE DAY





While America certainly has the largest number of young idiots hurting themselves trying to do extreme stunts, we by no means have the global market cornered in young idiot stupidity. Here's a spine-snapping face plant from some former Soviet bloc country. I don't know which one. Probably Russia, or one a them Slavias.

Hey, nice landing, comrade. I appreciate you opening the door for an afternoon of Yakov Smirnoff "Soviet Russia" jokes.