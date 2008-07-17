YOUR FACE PLANT OF THE DAY

While America certainly has the largest number of young idiots hurting themselves trying to do extreme stunts, we by no means have the global market cornered in young idiot stupidity. Here's a spine-snapping face plant from some former Soviet bloc country. I don't know which one. Probably Russia, or one a them Slavias.
Hey, nice landing, comrade. I appreciate you opening the door for an afternoon of Yakov Smirnoff "Soviet Russia" jokes.
One benefit derived from the Chernobyl disaster: Accordian-action spines.
All this crashing is taking away my horny.
This what happens when you let the bourgeoisie run amok.
This could just be a drunk video of Oksana Baiul.
Woah he got Hammered! That was Sickle!
I'll just show myself out
In Soviet Russia, bars handle you!
Er, sorry.
They have better aim with airplanes.
Actually that was "break dance mountain biking" and he completed a perfect superman into the worm, but he totally shit the bed on his aerials. Not gonna get on Randy Jackson's Slovenia's Best Dance Crew with that bush league bullshit…
Brokeback Mountain Biking…ha cha cha *jazz hands*
That's how they roll in the U-Kraine.
On the bright side, at least the kid has a cheery apartment block in the middle of nowhere to go home to.
NiCe FLiP SPUtNiK! BoBBiN ND WeeZiN YO!!!!11!!1
No helmet = no pity.
Got up and walked away – boring – always better when blood is spilled and bones sticking out from skin
I've tried to watch this but keep getting distracted by the Snorg Tees adds.
