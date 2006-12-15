ZOMG!! DREAMBOAT AND BRIDGET BROKE UP!!1!

11 Comments

Forget that Seahawks-49ers game — it never happened, do you hear me??? — the only NFL headline that matters this morning is this: Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan have broken up.

What could possibly be the reason? Well, to figure that out, we'd have to find out what Dreamboat's been up to recently

Matt and I fight like teenage girls,” said Tom Brady, speaking of backup QB Matt Cassel. “We are always slapping each other around and wrestling and slap boxing and [messing] around with each other in the weight room. And so I decided to take that to the next level. And we were messing around in the quarterback room one day and he walked in with a milkshake, and I kind of put my foot by the door, and I kicked the door and the milkshake splashed up and went all over him. So he sat down, and I was laughing. So I said give me the towel, because I wanted to clean up the wall. So I threw the towel at his face, and it had shake all over it. He had a little shake in his mouth and he spit it all over me."

No, that's not fan fiction, that's an actual quote. I can only imagine that it ended, So then I took off my shirt because Matt's milkshake was all over it, and I was like, "You dirty little bitch, now I have to go shower," and he was all, "Is there room for two?" and I was all, "IS THERE?!?!"

(For more on Brady's future dating life, check out Kissing Suzy Kolber.)

UPDATE: I changed the picture to something sexier. Happy? 

