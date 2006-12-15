ZOMG!! DREAMBOAT AND BRIDGET BROKE UP!!1!

Forget that Seahawks-49ers game — it never happened, do you hear me??? — the only NFL headline that matters this morning is this: Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan have broken up.

What could possibly be the reason? Well, to figure that out, we'd have to find out what Dreamboat's been up to recently:

Matt and I fight like teenage girls,” said Tom Brady, speaking of backup QB Matt Cassel. “We are always slapping each other around and wrestling and slap boxing and [messing] around with each other in the weight room. And so I decided to take that to the next level. And we were messing around in the quarterback room one day and he walked in with a milkshake, and I kind of put my foot by the door, and I kicked the door and the milkshake splashed up and went all over him. So he sat down, and I was laughing. So I said give me the towel, because I wanted to clean up the wall. So I threw the towel at his face, and it had shake all over it. He had a little shake in his mouth and he spit it all over me."

No, that's not fan fiction, that's an actual quote. I can only imagine that it ended, So then I took off my shirt because Matt's milkshake was all over it, and I was like, "You dirty little bitch, now I have to go shower," and he was all, "Is there room for two?" and I was all, "IS THERE?!?!"

