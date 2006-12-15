ZOMG!! DREAMBOAT AND BRIDGET BROKE UP!!1!

Forget that Seahawks-49ers game — it never happened, do you hear me??? — the only NFL headline that matters this morning is this: Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan have broken up.
What could possibly be the reason? Well, to figure that out, we'd have to find out what Dreamboat's been up to recently:
Matt and I fight like teenage girls,” said Tom Brady, speaking of backup QB Matt Cassel. “We are always slapping each other around and wrestling and slap boxing and [messing] around with each other in the weight room. And so I decided to take that to the next level. And we were messing around in the quarterback room one day and he walked in with a milkshake, and I kind of put my foot by the door, and I kicked the door and the milkshake splashed up and went all over him. So he sat down, and I was laughing. So I said give me the towel, because I wanted to clean up the wall. So I threw the towel at his face, and it had shake all over it. He had a little shake in his mouth and he spit it all over me."
No, that's not fan fiction, that's an actual quote. I can only imagine that it ended, So then I took off my shirt because Matt's milkshake was all over it, and I was like, "You dirty little bitch, now I have to go shower," and he was all, "Is there room for two?" and I was all, "IS THERE?!?!"
UPDATE: I changed the picture to something sexier. Happy?
You could have used a better picture to go with the story. Here ya go:
[img.photobucket.com]
silly goose
chris, naw, he used the right photo…chris by the way, i wouldnt be linking photos of 12 year old boys like that if i were you….
I can’t believe that this is the first post with the Hoo boy that was gay tag
Oh man Dreamboat is so sexxy, I’d do him. No offense Bridget but Dreamboat can do way better than you
jeter needs to sit down and have a long talk with this guy…shouldn’t he be trying to spill vanilla shake on scarlett or both the simpson sisters at the same time and not matt L’s sloppy seconds
and what the fuck is up with Bill B drafting college back up QB’s….
That sound you just heard was thousands of Boston area “straight” males creaming their pants.
Homersexual
The question is: who would Brady rather woo back into his life…Bridget or Branch?
Christmas has come early this year! Thank you Matt!
By the way, do you think there’s anyone in the history of the world that has played backup to more dreamboats than Matt Cassell??