Adidas

What do BAPE and Adidas have to do with the upcoming Super Bowl LIII, which will see the Los Angeles Rams face off against the New England Patriots? In truth, not a whole lot. The two teams playing aren’t being honored in any way by the fashion labels, but they’re still using the backdrop of the Super Bowl to release a special capsule collection that attempts to connect streetwear with sports utility. And if you’re a fan of Adidas or BAPE, it’s honestly pretty sick.

Featuring a mix of apparel, sporting equipment, and the super popular UltraBOOST pack, the entire collection makes liberal use of BAPE’s iconic camo pattern across Adidas performance and casual wear. We’re really loving brand collaborations that go beyond merely slapping multiple brand logos together, and it’s great that the capsule offers both performance-targeted equipment like training tights, football gloves, cleats, and helmets as well as more casual choices like the UltraBOOST kicks, jerseys, and the shark-face hoodie.

It would’ve been great if the collaboration could’ve made use of the Rams and Patriots in even a small way to deliver us something truly special, but going with the design choices they did ensures a lot more longevity in the products. Super Bowl memorabilia is great until it inevitably ends up in a thrift store rack.

If you want to get a jump on the BAPE and Adidas Football capsule, an exclusive release is dropping at Atlanta’s Social Status on February 1st. A worldwide drop at Adidas online store and BAPE flagships is slated for the next day, February 2nd with prices for collection ranging from $40-$600. Check out the full collection below.

Adidas

Adidas