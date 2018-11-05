Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals and Pharrell are set to release their latest SOLAR Hu capsule this Saturday, which will feature four new colorways of the Hu NMD sneaker. Taking inspiration from East African weaving patterns, the capsule collection’s colorful and intricate designs continue the tradition that Pharrell and Adidas Originals started with their last two collabs, which were equally vibrant and took inspiration from East African flag designs.

The new sneakers come in either Power Blue, Clear Blue, Black, or White colorways and contain Chinese characters that read “Empower” and “Inspire” embroidered across a primeknit upper. They look like really comfortable socks that you can run in. The collar design makes use of the East African weaving patterns and it’s a nice touch that adds a bit more visual flair to each design. It also makes choosing between the different colorways a little bit tougher as the simple detail really transforms each sneaker.

The weaving patterns are used to greater effect in the capsule’s collection of apparel, which also makes use of the Chinese lettering – this time in graphic form – across the chest or back.

The full capsule will be available for purchase on the Adidas webstore on November 10th. Check out the apparel collection below.

Adidas