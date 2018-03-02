When we think of skateboarding and apparel, we’re most likely to recall brands like Vans, Thrasher, and DC Shoes. But Adidas has had a big presence in the skate shoe and apparel game for quite some time. Adidas Skateboarding is a well-established name in the sport — enjoying a 20-year run creating footwear and apparel for skaters in specific and streetwear lovers in general.
Now, the Adidas Skateboarding brand is collaborating with pro team rider Na-kel Smith, for a collection loaded with lively designs taken from Smith’s childhood drawings. The apparel reflects the boarder’s style and original artwork and fuses it with functionality for street-ready performance. The first of the six-piece collection to be introduced will be a customized shoe – the Na-kel Matchcourt RX3 — that features a breathable canvas upper and a heightened leather foxing that wraps the shoe for durability and grip. Keeping with the functionality, the silhouette also features a vulcanized outsole to help with boardfeel and control. The rest of the collection is comprised of a hoodie, jersey, t-shirt, shorts and socks, all featuring Smith’s original all-over caricature print and stylized color blocking.
The whole collection is as offbeat and cool as the skater it represents. Just check Na-Kel in action and tell us he doesn’t have style:
The adidas Skateboarig x Na-kel Smith collection will be available online and at specialty adidas retailers worldwide March 10.
The two biggest brands in skateboarding are currently Nike and adidas. Everyone thinks of them when it comes to skateboarding. DC and Vans have taken a nosedive and Thrasher is trying to get trendy celebrities to stop wearing their shirts. Thrasher is like Supreme now, hypebeasts are the ones wearing them.