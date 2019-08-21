Getty Image/Uproxx

If you want to level up your style game and elevate your own personal wardrobe, who better to look to for inspiration than the true arbiters of cool: the voices of hip-hop? Since its origins in the late 1970s, hip-hop culture has always concerned itself with the pursuit of the freshness. That hunger for the cutting-edge gave birth to the genre’s unique style aesthetic — a mix of functional, eye-catching, and fashion-forward.

You want to understand streetwear? Just follow the history of rap music, from Run DMC to Yeezy. Musicians will always be modern culture’s tastemakers, and right now the genre that dominates the zeitgeist isn’t up for debate.

“If we smoked out hip-hop is going to be smoked out, if we doin’ all right, hip hop is going to be doing all right… We are hip-hop. Me, you, everybody. We are hip-hop so hip-hop is going where we going. So the next time you ask yourself ‘where is hip-hop going’ ask yourself, ‘Where am I going, how am I doing?’ And you’ll get a clear idea.” — Mos Def, Black on Both Sides

Since its nascent days in NYC, hip-hop has successfully blossomed from its DIY street-party origins to being at the forefront of cultural influence. Streetwear is right there with it, dominating the industry and demanding the attention of Italian and French fashion houses. Both mediums are continually evolving; their respective histories running parallel to and made greater by one another.

In order to to help you elevate your look, we’ve created a compendium of hip-hop artists who’ve successfully made their mark on the world, both in music and in streetwear. We’ve also laid out exactly what you can take away from their respective examples, and how to apply these lessons to not just what you wear but how you wear it.

1988 — Run D.M.C. x Adidas

Simply put, Run D.M.C. started it all. They’re the first hip-hop group to directly align themselves with a brand thanks to their anthemic single “My Adidas,” which would eventually lead to a million-dollar endorsement deal between the sportswear brand and the rap group, a first of its kind. Written as a response to the law enforcement discrimination felt by b-boys and b-girls simply for the clothes they wore and the color of their skin, My Adidas is ultimately a song about personal empowerment.

“We slay all suckers who perpetrate, and lay down law from state to state. We travel on gravel, dirt road, or street, I wear my Adidas when I rock the beat / On stage front page every show I go — it’s Adidas on my feet high top or low.”

After Run D.M.C.’s manager invited Adidas executive Angelo Anastasio to the group’s concert at Madison Square Garden in 1986, Anastasio was taken aback when the group called on the audience to hold their own Adidas in the air during the song. The response was enough to convince Anastasio to deliver the message to Adidas — Run D.M.C. was the future of the brand.

The partnership between the two entities would lead to four Run D.M.C. related Adidas sneakers — The El Dorado, Fleetwood, Brougham (named for the group’s favorite cars), and the Ultrastar, a modified take on the Superstar with an elastic tongue that made wearing the shoes laceless (a style-choice popularized by Run and a nod to prison life) easier.

To this day, Adidas Originals still shows love to the Run D.M.C. line, occasionally updating the silhouettes, meanwhile, the Adidas original silhouette — the Superstar — will forever be associated with Run D.M.C. and streetwear.

How “My Adidas” Can Help You Level Up

Run D.M.C. made it cool to drape yourself in one brand. In an era where mix and match is the thing, you can make a bold statement by keeping it classic from time-to-time and rocking all the same brand when you step out. While everyone is mixing their swooshes and stripes you’ll stand out from the crowd for your appreciation of symmetry and the classic brand of cool that started it all.