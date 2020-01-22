Whether you noticed or not, last week there was no SNX DLX. Don’t worry you didn’t miss much, but if you rely solely on SNX DLX for your sneaker and apparel needs you should know that Beyoncé’s ultra-hyped Ivy Park collection with Adidas dropped so, that’s kind of a big one. The sleeper hit of the whole collection was the Ivy Park Sleep Super 72. While the Ivy Park UltraBOOST is definitely the most hyped sneaker of the whole collection, the Sleek Super 72 is definitely the most interesting thanks to its special hybrid design that combines the Adidas Samba silhouette with the often forgotten Forum, apparently a favorite of Bey’s. You can still get them luckily. I’d include them on this list had they come out this week, sorry B (she definitely reads this right?). Anyway, let’s dive straight into the best apparel and footwear drops of the week.

BAPE x Dr. Martens Admittedly, these are a bit outlandish but it’s not every day that you can buy a pair of Doc’s adorned in BAPE Camo. Dr. Martens popular 1460 boot is celebrating its 60th birthday by dropping special brand collaborations throughout the entire year, and first up is BAPE. Featuring BAPE camo and the BAPESTA logo, this anniversary iteration adds simple design improvements that pay homage to the iconic 1460, without trampling all over the things that make it great. BAPE’s take here was to highlight, not redesign and it’s a strong start for Dr. Marten’s mission — leaving us excited to see what else they have planned for the remaining 11 months of the year. The BAPE x Dr. Martens 1460 60th Anniversary release is set to drop in limited numbers on January 25th at the Dr. Martens online store and select Dr. Martens retailers. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Yeshaya Kanye West has gone full holy man at this point. If you’re stuck missing the old Kanye you just have to come to terms with the fact that that guy is never coming back again. People change. Luckily, shoes don’t (for the most part). The latest iteration of the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 is nothing new, same Primeknit upper, same reflective threads in the woven laces, and same ultra-comfortable BOOST midsole only now you can get the sneaker in a priestly all-white colorway. It’s the holiest YEEZY we’ve ever seen, but its a clean look and we dig it. The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Yeshaya colorway is set to drop on January 25th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or YEEZY Supply.

Adidas White Mountaineering LXCON White Mountaineering, for the unfamiliar, is a brand headed by famed Japanese-designer Yosuke Aizawa that is quickly becoming the best Adidas partnership since YEEZY brand. After dropping the greatest iteration of Adidas’ Nite Jogger silhouette yet, White Mountaineering has returned to apply their magic to the Adidas LXCON silhouette. First debuted at Paris Fashion Week back in June of last year, the White Mountaineering LXCON features a knit upper, a lock-strap based lacing system, and drops in two colorways, the earthy Khaki green, brown, and orange, or the cool black blue and white. The sneaker also features extended fabrics to represent the iconic three stripes. The Adidas White Mountaineering LXCON is set to drop on January 25th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store. Adidas Rivalry Hi OG by Na-Kel The Rivalry Hi OG designed by Adidas with pro skater Na-Kel is a sneaker made specifically for skaters who love basketball sneakers, but can’t part with the functionality of their favorite tried and true skate shoes. It offers the best of both worlds, all the style of a great basketball sneaker, the high-top profile, and the bold colorways, and adds the functionality that every great skate shoe needs, like the sticky rubber outsole, and rugged durability. The Rivalry Hi OG by Na-Kel also features a die-cut sockliner, a classic all-black cupsole, and retro-inspired Na-Kel branding on the tongue, which also sports a basketball graphic. The only thing that would’ve made it better? A basketball with a skateboard riding around it, but hey — you can’t have it all. The Adidas Rivalry Hi Og by Na-Kel is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or through select Adidas retailers.

Paul Rodriguez x Nike SB Dunk High Pro Another skate shoe designed to mimic a different sporting sneaker, the Nike SB Dunk High Paul Rodriguez takes the skateboarding legend’s love of boxing shoes and applies it to one of the most popular skate silhouettes of all time. This special take on the SB Dunk features a red, green and white colorway paying homage to PRod’s Mexican roots, and a special Roman numeral stamped dubrae, representing Paul’s 15 years with the brand. The Paul Rodriguez SB Dunk High is out now and retails for $125. Pick up a pair at StockX. BAPE Brocade China Jacket Right now the streetwear scene is completely flooded with special releases themed around the Lunar New Year and as much as I like to be contrary to over-saturated trends whenever possible — I have no choice. There is literally nothing else to talk about, every notable release is Lunar New Year-themed. So here we go, The BAPE Brocade China Jacket is a modernized streetwear take on the traditional Chinese silhouette and features a standing collar, knot button closures, all-over CAMO print, and olive lining. It’s dope, but it’s going to take a lot of natural swagger to rock — if you feel like you can’t pull off this jacket, don’t get it because you will look like an absolute dork. Pick up the BAPE Brocade China Jacket when it drops this Saturday on January 25th at select BAPE retailers and the BAPE online store.