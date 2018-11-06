Check Out The Flyest Nikes Dropping This November

iStock/Uproxx

We really are living in the midst of the golden age of shoes. Thanks to 3D printing and interesting brand-collaborations, the sneaker world is well populated with new sneakers on a near constant basis. If the prediction that we have only about 20 years left before total climate catastrophe is true, you can be sure that we are well on our way to becoming a planet of sneakers.

Too dark? Well, robots will probably need shoes, so at least something will be wearing them?

Anyway, we’ve collected the Five best Nike silhouettes that are dropping this week to help you navigate the dense jungle of new sneaker releases. We’re hacking through the bad ones with our trusty machete and delivering only the looks that’ll help you flex during the apocalypse.

All jokes aside, keep an eye out weekly for our roundup of the best sneakers dropping on the market — we want to ensure you’re on top of it before the good pairs all sell out.

Supreme x COMME des GARÇONS Shirt x Nike Air Force 1

Supreme

A classic black and white colorway and large split-swoosh make Supreme and COMME des GARÇONS take on the Air Force 1 silhouette a must-have. The premium black leather and white-letter branding on the heels are simple and subtle and capture why anything Supreme and COMME des GARÇONS touches becomes an instant classic.

The collab drops on November 8th and will retail for $165 USD at select Nike Sportswear retailers as well as at Supreme‘s NY, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris locations.

Supreme