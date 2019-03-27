Nike/Adidas/FILA/Uproxx

If you didn’t know, yesterday was Air Max Day — an annual celebration of the Air Max silhouette that sees the reveal of new styles and models. It’s basically the Air Max’s birthday and given that it’s such an iconic silhouette we couldn’t start SNX without making mention of it. Happy birthday Air Max! We are definitely going to deep dive into those designs and deliver you the best — but those new Air Max’s won’t drop until April 13th, so that’ll have to wait.

For now, we have some dope shoes and brand collaborations out of New Balance x END., Nike, FILA, and of course a new pair of Yeezys because, as we’ve covered before, March is the unofficial month of Yeezy. You’d think Ye would’ve finally dropped YHANDI by now — a free download with a pair of Yeezys is a winning combination.

Here are the five best shoes dropping the last week of March.

Nike LeBron 16 Soundtrack

Nike

LeBron’s latest sneaker pays homage to 2003 — the year he was drafted to the league — and the hoop star’s love of music. When LeBron first took to the court in the early 00s playing as a rookie for the Cleveland Cavaliers he relied on the hip-hop of the moment to motivate him on the court, and it looks like the album that had the biggest impact on him was the Outkast classic Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which would’ve been inescapable at the time (it had “Hey Ya” and “The Way You Move”).

Small details like the crown printed on the suede heel, and the split color detailing (red on the left, pink on the right) borrow design cues and pay homage to the artwork for Outkast’s iconic album. It’s truly a sneaker for hoops fans and Outkast heads. We definitely could see Big Boi rocking these. They probably aren’t wild enough for Andre 3000, but maybe we could imagine him sporting a pair for a quick pick up game.

The LeBron 16 Soundtrack are set to drop on March 28th with a retail price of $160, pick up a pair at Nike’s online store or select Nike retailers.

Nike