This week our top five is packed with high-performance running shoes. But just like in the real world, it’s a little hard to focus when you have Kanye West stealing the spotlight. Yes, a new Yeezy drop is finally upon us and we’re happy to say we truly dig this pair, not just because ignoring a new Yeezy drop is like ignoring Ye himself — impossible.

Yeezys aside, this week is full of great sneaker launches, so if you thought we’d get a dip in quality kicks the week after NBA’s All-Star Weekend, you couldn’t be more wrong. We love the deconstructed look of the Nike iSPA Reacts, and the Air Max 720s are dropping with comparable levels of hype to Ye’s latest.

Let’s get into it, here are our favorite sneakers (and even a pair of socks!) dropping this week.

Nike iSPA React Low

Nike

The Nike iSPA collection — which stands for Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt — takes on Nike’s most popular modern silhouette for a deconstructed sneaker that borrows design cues from both the Element 87 silhouette and Nike and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White design philosophy. The iSPA React Low features React cushioning and a water-resistant bootie with exposed stitching and a dotted graphic swoosh. The treatment on the swoosh is our favorite part of this pair, this is hands down one of Nike’s deconstructed bests.

The Nike ISPA React Low in Summit White is set to drop on February 23rd and will retail for $160. Pick up a pair at Nike’s online store or select Nike retailers.

