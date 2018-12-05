SNX: The Best Shoes Dropping This Week Include Some Vintage Era Kicks

12.05.18 7 mins ago

Adidas/Jordan/Uproxx

We are in the midst of the holiday shopping season and any one of these pairs of kicks would make a truly great gift for the sneakerhead in your life. If you are the sneakerhead in your life, well, we think you should go ahead and treat yourself to a little something special. ‘Tis the season and all that.

This week is sure to pack a lot of hype by bringing a mix of retro silhouettes, a modern classic, and a deconstructed DIY Nike Blazer — ensuring the holiday shopping season is full of strong end of the year choices. We’re going to have to give the weekly sneaker-crown to Adidas though, who snagged three spots in our top five spots. Adidas is in the midst of re-releasing a whole round of classic and new colorways for their Ultra Boosts and they’re definitely worth checking out (one of them made this list).

Some good news: The best shoes of the week are still carrying a premium price tag, but it isn’t as bad as previous weeks, which will set your wallet — slightly — at ease. Without further ado, here are the five best sneakers dropping this week.

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 Triple Black

Adidas

Go all-black-everything with these Adidas Ultra Boosts in Triple Black. Featuring a black primeknit upper with a black nubuck cage, black plastic heel counter, and a black Boost midsole, the Ultra Boost 4.0s are the Johnny Cash of sneakers. They look ultra-sleek and most importantly very comfy. The outsole features a blast of color with its red accent. So we guess they aren’t all black… if you’re an ant or some other ground-dwelling critter.

The Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 Triple Blacks go on sale December 3rd at 10 a.m. eastern time, and will retail for $180. Grab a pair at the Adidas webstore or at select Adidas retailers.

Adidas

Adidas

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNX: Sneaker Column
TAGSFashionSNX: Sneaker ColumnStreetwear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP