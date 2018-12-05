Adidas/Jordan/Uproxx

We are in the midst of the holiday shopping season and any one of these pairs of kicks would make a truly great gift for the sneakerhead in your life. If you are the sneakerhead in your life, well, we think you should go ahead and treat yourself to a little something special. ‘Tis the season and all that.

This week is sure to pack a lot of hype by bringing a mix of retro silhouettes, a modern classic, and a deconstructed DIY Nike Blazer — ensuring the holiday shopping season is full of strong end of the year choices. We’re going to have to give the weekly sneaker-crown to Adidas though, who snagged three spots in our top five spots. Adidas is in the midst of re-releasing a whole round of classic and new colorways for their Ultra Boosts and they’re definitely worth checking out (one of them made this list).

Some good news: The best shoes of the week are still carrying a premium price tag, but it isn’t as bad as previous weeks, which will set your wallet — slightly — at ease. Without further ado, here are the five best sneakers dropping this week.

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 Triple Black

Adidas

Go all-black-everything with these Adidas Ultra Boosts in Triple Black. Featuring a black primeknit upper with a black nubuck cage, black plastic heel counter, and a black Boost midsole, the Ultra Boost 4.0s are the Johnny Cash of sneakers. They look ultra-sleek and most importantly very comfy. The outsole features a blast of color with its red accent. So we guess they aren’t all black… if you’re an ant or some other ground-dwelling critter.

The Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 Triple Blacks go on sale December 3rd at 10 a.m. eastern time, and will retail for $180. Grab a pair at the Adidas webstore or at select Adidas retailers.

