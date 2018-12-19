SNX: The Dopest Shoes Dropping The Last Week Before Christmas

Nike/Adidas

Nike and Adidas are battling it out again in our weekly top five, but we’re going to have to hand the crown to Nike yet again. Granted, it’s not an actual crown because we’re a bit tight on cash with the holidays (it’s more like one of those old, Burger King paper crowns), but hey, a win is a win! And this week, we’d give more than one glittering piece of headgear to the Nike team for managing to grab multiple spots on the list. Good for you Air Force 1 (two of our picks), you’re an icon.

It wasn’t the most exciting week for shoe drops — it seems as though the brands are winding down for the end of the year — but these five still managed to shine and they’re no less striking for slipping in before the year ends. Here are the best sneakers dropping this week, happy holidays!

Adidas Yung-1

Adidas

The reintroduction of this Adidas 90’s era favorite has given us quite the year. Sporting a wide, chunky shape, the Yung-1 is a roomy sneaker with a lightweight sole. Featuring a mix of real and synthetic leathers, this particular drop comes in a preppy black and purple colorway, as well as a more understated grey on grey with amber accents. The argyle pattern is a nice touch and makes this particular colorway a lot less sporty than other iterations.

The Adidas Yung 1 drops today and retails for $114. Grab a pair at the Adidas online store or select Adidas retailers.

