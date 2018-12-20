Your Streetwear Gift Guide For The Holiday Season 2018

Pexels/Uproxx

You’ve finally done it — you’re nearing the end of your holiday shopping but there is still somebody you haven’t quite nailed the right gift for yet. It’s proving challenging because you’re shopping for a straight up hype beast. If there’s one thing you know about them, it’s that they’re fashion obsessed, going on and on week after week about the latest Supreme drop or a hot new pair of kicks they’ve been eyeing — while you sit there in an old faded shirt you’ve had since *gasp* last season.

Buying for a style-obsessed can be a real head-scratcher, especially if you don’t keep up with the trends on a near constant basis. Luckily, we’ve got your back. Here are all the best gifts for the streetwear aficionado in your life, we made sure to keep the luxury-brand stuff at the very end (so don’t keep scrolling if the budget is tight).

Shop away, and happy holidays!

Herschel Supply Little America Backpack, $99.89 on Amazon

Herschel Supply is best known for aptly mixing functionality and modern design. This backpack has contoured shoulder straps, Herschel signature striped liner, and a padded and fleece lined 15-inch laptop sleeve. The fashionista in your life may not NEED a backpack, but once they have this they’ll find excuses to bring it everywhere. Which honestly, is useful to everyone they hang with, even if they’re just stashing snacks.

