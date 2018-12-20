Your Streetwear Gift Guide For The Holiday Season 2018

12.20.18 1 hour ago

Pexels/Uproxx

You’ve finally done it — you’re nearing the end of your holiday shopping but there is still somebody you haven’t quite nailed the right gift for yet. It’s proving challenging because you’re shopping for a straight up hype beast. If there’s one thing you know about them, it’s that they’re fashion obsessed, going on and on week after week about the latest Supreme drop or a hot new pair of kicks they’ve been eyeing — while you sit there in an old faded shirt you’ve had since *gasp* last season.

Buying for a style-obsessed can be a real head-scratcher, especially if you don’t keep up with the trends on a near constant basis. Luckily, we’ve got your back. Here are all the best gifts for the streetwear aficionado in your life, we made sure to keep the luxury-brand stuff at the very end (so don’t keep scrolling if the budget is tight).

Shop away, and happy holidays!

Herschel Supply Little America Backpack, $99.89 on Amazon

Amazon

Herschel Supply is best known for aptly mixing functionality and modern design. This backpack has contoured shoulder straps, Herschel signature striped liner, and a padded and fleece lined 15-inch laptop sleeve. The fashionista in your life may not NEED a backpack, but once they have this they’ll find excuses to bring it everywhere. Which honestly, is useful to everyone they hang with, even if they’re just stashing snacks.

Buy it here!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Adidas
TAGSadidasFashionHoliday Gift Guide 2018luxury brandsNIKEStreetwear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP