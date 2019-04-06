Getty Image

Earlier this week, adidas announced a major new deal with Beyoncé. The deal is more than just a pair of sneakers — the singer will also relaunch and expand her Ivy Park clothing line as a creative partner. Beyoncé called the deal a “partnership of a lifetime” and said that she aims to put “creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.” The singer stuck to her word about social responsibility in business at an earlier meeting with Reebok.

According to ESPN staff writer Nick DePaula, Beyoncé had been offered deals from Nike’s Jordan Brand, Under Armour, and Reebok. The singer took an interest in working with Reebok, a subsidiary of adidas, but walked out of a meeting with the shoe company because she noticed a lack of diversity.

“She had a meeting at Reebok and they had a whole presentation of everything, potential products, how this could all look, and she took a step back and said, ‘Is this the team that will be working on my product,’ and somebody said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘Nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, where I’m from, and what I want to do.’ So, she took a step back and left.”

You can watch DePaula explain Beyonce’s Reebok meeting and her push for a diversity initiative below.

ESPN Writer @NickDePaula reveals Beyoncé walked out of a meeting w/ @Reebok after she highlighted the pitch team's lack of diversity & non-existent representation of her background and skin color. 👑 He also talks about Bey getting offers from Jordan (@Jumpman23) & @UnderArmour. pic.twitter.com/J2P3cvGw6I — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) April 5, 2019

Reebok has denied DePaula’s claims that Bey walked out of their meeting in a written statement. “The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false. Our discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting. We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact.”

Bey’s deal with adidas was announced on April 4th, which fans recognize as a significant number for the singer. The singer married Jay Z on April 4th, she was born on September 4th, her fourth studio album is titled 4, and many claim her daughter Ivy’s name represents the roman numeral four (IV).

“Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” said Eric Liedtke, executive board member of adidas.

Adidas hopes this new multilayered deal with Beyoncé will further their initiative of championing women and girls.