All The Best Black Friday Sneaker And Apparel Deals Of 2019

Black Friday weekend is upon us and the deals are on. That means now is a great time to pick up some fresh fits and update your or a friend’s wardrobes for the new year. To help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve compiled all the best Black Friday Apparel sneaker and apparel discounts — so you know which brands are holding the best sales.
Remember that with this kind of sale, most sites fall under a first come first serve structure, and since sales have already begun, there is no time to waste if you want at the good stuff before its gone.
Let’s dive in, and check this list periodically for updates as the sales go on!
The North Face Black Friday Sale
What’s the Deal? 25% off select styles.
Winter is coming and if you want to stay warm, it’s time to layer up and buy a jacket that’ll keep you cozy as the temperatures dip. The North Face is having a site-wide sale offering up to 25% off select styles. It’s not huge, but its something!
The best and most stylish deal is the Men’s Carto Triclimate jacket for just $179.99, marked down from $240, and the Women’s Osito Jacket at $74.25, marked down from $99. None of the more streetwear focused fits are on sale, so if you’re averse to The North Face’s more neutral cuts, you’re sadly out of luck.
Buy the Men’s Carto Triclimate Jacket here, or the Women’s Osito Jacket here.
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
What’s the Deal? You save $20.
Levi’s Black Friday sale features 30% off jeans, jackets, and other apparel, so now is the best time to pick up an iconic Levi’s Trucker Jacket for just $70. Everyone should have a Levi’s Trucker in their wardrobe, but we get that not everyone wants to drop $90 on some denim.
$70 on the other hand? Much more manageable. To scoop up the jacket and shop other Levi’s styles, click here.
Ralph Lauren Preppy Bear Sweater
What’s the Deal? You save $100!
Go for that Ezra Koenig vibe with this Ralph Lauren Preppy Bear sweater marked down to $298 when you use the checkout out code NOVEMBER. Using the code will also get you $50 off every $150 you spend and considering this is Ralph Lauren we’re talking about, that pretty much means $50 off everything.
Pick up the sweater and shop more styles here.
Top Shop Black Friday Sale
What’s the Deal? 50% off select styles.
Top Shop is doing Black Friday right by offering 50% off selected styles online and in-store. Get all your winter wear needs covered on the cheap, highlights from the selection include the Black Detachable Faux Fur Hooded Puffer Jacket for just $75 and the Brown Knitted Chunky Turtle Neck for just $45.
Grab the Black Detachable Faux Fur Hooded Padded Puffer Jacket here.
Grab the Brown Knitted Chunky Turtle Neck here.
Mr. Porter Black Friday Sale
What’s the Deal? 30% off select styles
Mr. Porter is offering a Black Friday deal of 30% off select styles from their fall/winter 2019 collection. Pick up looks from high-end designers like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Fendi, with over 162 pages of sale items already discounted. Since Mr. Porter’s sale is so abundant, the sooner you head over and start skimming the deals the better — this is a first come first serve situation and if you want looks from Fear of God or Off White, it’s safe to assume those will be the first to go.
Highlights still on sale include the Off-White Off-Court 3.0s, a high top sneaker consisting of distressed suede, leather, and canvas, marked down from $570 to $399. If Off-White isn’t your vibe, Fear of God also has an extensive presence on the Mr. Porter sale page, our favorite piece includes the Slim-Fit Suede Jacket from Fear of God’s “Sixth Collection,” marked down from $3,500 to $2,450.
For Off-White and Fear of God click here.
Best Nike Black Friday Kicks
What’s the Deal? 20% off select styles
For Black Friday Nike is offering 20% off checkout price on select styles and we’ve collected the three best for you so you don’t have to spend all your time navigating through all the nonsense. The Women’s VaporMax and React Element 55 are both marked down to $113.97 and $77.97, respectively. The colorways are out of season right now, but come spring these are sure to pop. For those who wear men’s sizes, we have the Air Max 720 at $107.97, marked down from $180.
The colorways are much more neutral here, so they’ll look just fine no matter what season you decide to rock them in.
Grab the Vapor Max here.
Grab the React 55 here.
Grab the Air Max 720 here.
Nike ACG Gore-Tex
What’s the Deal? You save $100.
If you’re serious about your winter wear, look no further than Nike’s ACG Gore-Tex 3-layer jacket. Featuring waterproof and wind-resistant fabric, this storm-guarded zip-up is as stylish as it is functional and for Black Friday, Nike is cutting the price to $399.97, down from $500. It’s still pricey, but that high price tag is directly connected to the tech within the fabric.
Pick it up at Nike now.
Dope Adidas Under $50
What’s the deal? Sneakers under $50.
As part of Adidas Black Friday sale, a few select sneaker styles are selling for lower than $50 — those are straight up outlet prices, only they’re straight from the Adidas webstore. We’ve picked out the two best silhouettes on offer, The Adidas Continental 80, a chunky 80’s style sneaker for just $40, marked down from its usual $80. This is hands down one of the best silhouettes of the year. In addition to the Continental 80, you can pick up the Women’s sized Nizza Trefoil sneakers in a clean Cloud White colorway for just $35, marked down from $70.
Pick up the Continental 80 here.
Pick up the Nizza Trefoil here.
Dope Adidas Under $100
What’s the deal? Sneakers under $100.
If you’re willing to spend a little more, Adidas has some of their best sneakers selling for just under $100, like this premium leather take on the original Stan Smith for just $80, or the Senseboost Go sneakers for just $84. A solid tech-focused running shoe for under $100? Better believe it baby, that’s Black Friday for you!
Scoop up the Stan Smiths here.
Pick up the Senseboost Go here.
Adidas Apparel Sale
What’s the Deal? Up to 40% off outerwear
Adidas is having a site-wide Black Friday sale and on the apparel end outerwear is receiving the biggest markdowns. Currently, you can pick up the Women’s Nuvic Down Jacket for just $75, marked down from $150, and the Men’s Xploric 3-Stripes Winter Jacket for just $72, instead of its usual $120. That’s two winter-ready coats that’ll keep you warm all season long for under $100 each, what a steal.
Pick up the Women’s Nuvic Down Jacket here,
Pick up the the Men’s Xploric 3-Stripes Winter Jacket here.