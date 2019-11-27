All The Best Black Friday Sneaker And Apparel Deals Of 2019

Black Friday weekend is upon us and the deals are on. That means now is a great time to pick up some fresh fits and update your or a friend’s wardrobes for the new year. To help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve compiled all the best Black Friday Apparel sneaker and apparel discounts — so you know which brands are holding the best sales.

Remember that with this kind of sale, most sites fall under a first come first serve structure, and since sales have already begun, there is no time to waste if you want at the good stuff before its gone.

Let’s dive in, and check this list periodically for updates as the sales go on!

The North Face Black Friday Sale

What’s the Deal? 25% off select styles.

Winter is coming and if you want to stay warm, it’s time to layer up and buy a jacket that’ll keep you cozy as the temperatures dip. The North Face is having a site-wide sale offering up to 25% off select styles. It’s not huge, but its something!

The best and most stylish deal is the Men’s Carto Triclimate jacket for just $179.99, marked down from $240, and the Women’s Osito Jacket at $74.25, marked down from $99. None of the more streetwear focused fits are on sale, so if you’re averse to The North Face’s more neutral cuts, you’re sadly out of luck.

Buy the Men’s Carto Triclimate Jacket here, or the Women’s Osito Jacket here.

Levi’s Trucker Jacket

What’s the Deal? You save $20.

Levi’s Black Friday sale features 30% off jeans, jackets, and other apparel, so now is the best time to pick up an iconic Levi’s Trucker Jacket for just $70. Everyone should have a Levi’s Trucker in their wardrobe, but we get that not everyone wants to drop $90 on some denim.

$70 on the other hand? Much more manageable. To scoop up the jacket and shop other Levi’s styles, click here.

Ralph Lauren Preppy Bear Sweater

What’s the Deal? You save $100!

Go for that Ezra Koenig vibe with this Ralph Lauren Preppy Bear sweater marked down to $298 when you use the checkout out code NOVEMBER. Using the code will also get you $50 off every $150 you spend and considering this is Ralph Lauren we’re talking about, that pretty much means $50 off everything.

Pick up the sweater and shop more styles here.

Top Shop Black Friday Sale

What’s the Deal? 50% off select styles.

Top Shop is doing Black Friday right by offering 50% off selected styles online and in-store. Get all your winter wear needs covered on the cheap, highlights from the selection include the Black Detachable Faux Fur Hooded Puffer Jacket for just $75 and the Brown Knitted Chunky Turtle Neck for just $45.

Grab the Black Detachable Faux Fur Hooded Padded Puffer Jacket here.

Grab the Brown Knitted Chunky Turtle Neck here.

Mr. Porter Black Friday Sale

What’s the Deal? 30% off select styles

Mr. Porter is offering a Black Friday deal of 30% off select styles from their fall/winter 2019 collection. Pick up looks from high-end designers like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Fendi, with over 162 pages of sale items already discounted. Since Mr. Porter’s sale is so abundant, the sooner you head over and start skimming the deals the better — this is a first come first serve situation and if you want looks from Fear of God or Off White, it’s safe to assume those will be the first to go.