Three facts: Streetwear has become emblematic of the global style industry as a whole. As goes streetwear, so goes high fashion. The industry wouldn’t be what it is today without the work, creativity, and culture of Black America. To put a finer point on it, everything cool and “American” is filtered, at least in part, through the lens of the African American experience. Especially streetwear. Our modern style slang owes a debt to the queer black femmes and drag queens who popularized it, the beauty trends of the day originated with black women (pay homage, Kim K and Ariana), and hip-hop has defined how people dress for decades. But while Black America is vital to defining American style, the fashion houses of Europe and the fast-fashion brands responding to trends are overwhelmingly white-owned (whether public or privately held). It’s time to change that. And while subsidiary brands like Jordan, Yeezy, Off-White, and Golf Wang are important, it’s time to give the independent creators some love. Below, we’ve collected our fifteen favorite black-owned streetwear brands. Get these companies and designers on your radar and your wardrobe will be that much cooler as things start to open up again.