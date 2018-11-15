You Can Now Personalize Your Own Gucci Sweater, And They’re Pretty Fly

Uproxx/Gucci

Gucci has pretty much discovered every way to flip and flop and mix and match green, white, red, and occasionally blue. They like those colors and often stick to that palette. Now it’s your turn. The high-end fashion brand is introducing a capsule collection for fall/winter 2018 that is sure to fit your style perfectly because, well, you’re going to create it yourself. This new capsule is a design-it-yourself offering that features a range of knitwear in four color options — red, green, white, and blue (pretend to be shocked) — on knit crewneck sweaters, shawl collar bombers, and button-through cardigans. Each clothing option has stripes around the bottom, cuffs, and sleeves.

Here’s where you come in — Gucci is using a special knitting technique called “intarsia” to place whichever large letter you want (in the aforementioned colors) on the back of your sweater. The reason instarsia is so dope is because it looks like a jigsaw puzzle of colors up close, which is kinda trippy (think argyle socks on a sweater…but only in one color).

The 100% wool, unisex DIY sweaters are great for gifts or for keeping for yourself as a sort of grown and sexy letterman jacket. Sweaters are available on Gucci’s online store and select flagship Gucci Store locations for… holy christ $1,700 – $2,750!!!.



Deep breaths. Okay. It sounds expensive but if you’re already looking to Gucci for your winter gear, money is likely the least of your worries.

