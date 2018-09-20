Diesel Has Recruited Some Controversial Celebs For Their Anti-Bullying Campaign

09.20.18 2 hours ago

Diesel/Uproxx

Diesel has taken Jimmy Kimmel’s “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” to fashion in a new anti-bullying campaign featuring a few celebs that people tend to have pretty spicy opinions about. Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Bella Thorne, Tommy Dorfman, Yoo Ah-in, and model Jonathan Bellini have offered up some of their most hateful, negative messages received via social media to print on Diesel designs, a spinoff of haute couture that Diesel is referring to as “hate couture.”

Minaj has a t-shirt that’s printed with “The Bad Guy,” while Gucci Mane’s shirt reads “F*ck You, Imposter.” The other celebrity shirts are sure to be just as shocking (or, unfortunately not so shocking). Diesel founder Renzo Rosso said, “We wanted to create this controversial irony with our clothes. It’s the way we have to communicate today. We have to do it with our lifestyle and irony.”

