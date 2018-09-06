The Adidas Dragon Ball Z Collection Is Coming With The First Release Arriving Later This Month

09.06.18 2 hours ago

Nike has Kaepernick and now Adidas has… Dragon Ball Z? Adidas Originals just announced the long-rumored collection of Dragon Ball Z inspired designs and the first set is to be released sometime later this month. The idea sounds bizarre, but the shoes look, well… like you’d expect modern Adidas to look. Which is a good thing.

The sneakers will represent three iconic battles from the long-running anime series, with one pair dedicated to the hero and one to the villain of each battle. The final pair in the series represents Shenron — the legendary wish-granting dragon that is summoned when all seven (See what they did there? Seven balls; seven shoes) balls are collected. To be honest, it’s kind of hard to remember that Dragon Ball Z even had a wish-fulfillment angle and wasn’t just about very buff, very constipated alien men flexing until their hair changed color.

The first set to arrive represent the hero of the anime, Goku, and the first foe Goku went full Super Saiyan against, Frieza. If you remember the anime at all, this took way too many episodes for a child to be patient with. How was I supposed to explain to my family what I was watching?! “Yes, Grandma, that buff man is Goku, he’s been screaming for about eight episodes in the same hunched over position and now his hair is changing color.”

