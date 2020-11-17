Fabricio Werdum Has Joined The Professional Fighter League

One of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history, Fabricio Werdum has officially joined the Professional Fighters League, the organization announced on Tuesday.

“Adding a fighter at the world champion caliber of Fabricio Werdum is next level for the Professional Fighters League,” said Ray Sefo, President of PFL Fighter Operations. “I know the rest of the league’s heavyweight fighters are as excited as I am with Fabricio joining the PFL for the 2021 season starting in April.”

At 43 years old, Werdum holds wins over Fedor Emelianenko, Cain Velasquez and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. A former UFC champion, Werdum entered free agency fresh off a submission victory against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Night in July and now he’ll take his talents to the unique PFL regular season format.

“I am excited to announce Fabricio Werdum, the Tom Brady of MMA, has signed with the Professional Fighters League,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “Fabricio is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and knows when he steps into the PFL cage this coming season, it is more than a fight. The PFL sport season format provides an opportunity to control his destiny, like all PFL fighters, with a transparent shot to earn another major global title and the PFL million dollar champions belt.”

Stepping into the PFL’s heavyweight division, Werdum joins up-and-comers Mohammed Usman and Justin Willis alongside 2019 champion Ali Isaev and 2019 semi-finalist Denis Goltsov. The season will begin on April 23 on ESPN2.