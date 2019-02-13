SNX: The Best Shoes Dropping Before All-Star Weekend

02.13.19 2 hours ago

Nike

 

Rarely does a single sneaker brand dominate our list, but this week belongs solely to Nike who — in honor of NBA All-Star Week — brought some seriously eye-catching designs. Seriously, this weekend’s All-Star game in Charlotte, North Carolina really might as well be a shoe expo.

This week brings us several pairs of Jordans in special sought-after colorways, but the ultra-hyped Travis Scott collaboration steals the spotlight, earning our top spot. Here are all the best shoes dropping on All-Star Week, get your wallets out and prepare to apologize to your bank account.

Air Jordan 1 Flight Nostalgia

Nike

 

You don’t have to be an old-school Charlotte Hornets fan to think these are dope. Draped in the ex-North Carolina team’s signature colors of teal and purple, these Air Jordan’s are being released in honor of the NBA All-Star game, held for the first time in Charlotte.

The Flight Nostalgia Jordans feature a mixed suede and leather upper, a thin wrap-around swoosh and engraved text reading “SP 19 AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH OG,” giving it a Virgil Abloh-like flair that fits nicely, without being overbearing.

The Air Jordan 1 Flight Nostalgia are set to drop on February 15th and will retail for $160. Pick up a pair at Nike’s online store or select Nike retailers.

Nike

 

Nike

 

