SNX: The Five Dopest Shoes Dropping The Last Week Of January

Naked/Adidas/Uproxx

The number of shoes dropping this week is absolutely insane, between yet another colorway of Nike’s React Element 87s and Air Jordan’s Black History Month collection, sneakerheads have been gifted with the type of week that makes bank accounts angry, wallets thinner, and closet space cramped.

We’re liking the big drops, though. It’s given us a chance to pull from several different brands to deliver a diverse list that we hope has a little something for everyone. Closing out January, we see Adidas rejoin the fold with a bang, a great new offering from FILA, and we’ve finally given some love to Converse!

Without further ado, here are the five dopest shoes dropping this week.

Fila Dragster 97

Naked

The Fila Dragster is an updated take on one of Fila’s 90s silhouettes, now sporting a more modern and chunky design. Featuring an aerodynamic upper with prominent Fila branding around the heel and toe box, the Dragster is dropping in two subtle colorways. The white and navy combination is ultra clean and accented with orange and grey lace loops, albeit a little on the safe side.

For extra visual flair try going for the white and grey with yellow accents. It’ll be a little harder for this pair to seamlessly blend into whatever look you’ve got going on, but if you can make it work you’re going to draw a lot more eyes.

The Fila Dragster 97s are set to release January 31st exclusively at Naked. The retro-inspired kicks will retail for $108.

