How To Take Your Style Game To The Next Level Without Going Broke

It’s tax season baby! That means it’s the perfect time to splurge on all of the things you talk yourself out of buying during the rest of the year. Shopping on a budget is more stressful than fun, so it’s great that we all have one time of the year to go all out and drop some serious cash on whatever we most long to spend cash on. For some people that means investing sensibly in hobbies; for others, it’s about substantially changing how they eat; and for plenty of vagabonds, it means hitting the road and seeing the world. Since you clicked this article, it’s clear that your big weakness is your wardrobe. But just because you want to level up your style game doesn’t mean you have to burn through all that cash at one. If you spend wisely, you’ll be able to update your wardrobe and keep yourself looking fly not just next season, but through the whole year. Here are all the tips you need to take your style game to the next level without going broke.

Stop turning your nose up at the clearance section If your first priority when walking into a store or shopping at your favorite retailer’s web store isn’t hitting up the clearance section, you simply aren’t shopping smart. The clearance section, contrary to popular belief, isn’t just populated with all the fits no one wanted. A paper published by the London Business School titled Clearance Pricing Optimization for a Fast-Fashion Retailers explains that “merchandise is often deliberately withdrawn from the store display area during the season in order to make room for more recent incoming articles.” Considering the average fast fashion retailer — your Zaras, H&Ms, and Uniqlos — has around 52 “micro seasons” according to The Good Trade, the clearance section is constantly being flushed with new products from the previous season to make way for current merchandise. You could make the argument that if it doesn’t get bought up it’s probably because the clothes are wack, but that’s far from the truth. What will you find in reality? Clothes that are no longer weather appropriate, sizes that didn’t get bought up, returned items, and last season’s colors. But buying from the clearance section won’t just save you money, it’s also better for the environment. Vox reports that brands like Louis Vuitton, Nike, Urban Outfitters, Victoria’s Secret, and other retailers routinely destroy products to maintain the exclusivity of their brands. Saving some of those clothes from eventual destruction won’t make a significant dent in the overall waste that retailers produce, but you’ll be lessening your own personal impact on the environment, and that’s always a good thing. Right now, clearance racks everywhere are full of winter fits that retailers need to move to make way for spring’s lighter layers and new products. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the sales and buy your fits for next fall and winter. Keep an eye on big purchases like heavy coats and jackets to get the most bang for your buck. Hit The Thrift Shops Try to make sure a majority of the clothes you buy each year come from second-hand stores. Not only will you be able to fill your wardrobe for a lot less money, you’ll be lessening your carbon footprint (see a theme?). According to an article shared by the Student Environmental Research Center at the University of California Berkeley, “The production process of making one pair of jeans also generate greenhouse gases equivalent to driving over 80 miles. Similar numbers apply to tee shirts, skirts, and other articles of clothing… through thrifting, you keep the resources invested in all of these clothing items from going to waste.” The secret to unlocking the art of the thrift — we’re talking Macklemore levels of mastery — is to shop without expectations. When you need a shirt for a date, a job interview, or a wedding, you hit up the mall, but when you’re not looking for anything in particular, head to a thrift shop. Every time. While those in big cities luck out by having access to an abundance of great second-hand stores, all you really need is a Goodwill (which has over 2,800 stores across the country) to be able to stumble on surprisingly hard to find looks and sometimes even high-end pieces that would normally be out of your price range. Pro-tip: if you want to find the best clothing your money can buy, hit up thrift stores in rich neighborhoods, you’re more likely to find high-end merchandise where people with high incomes live.