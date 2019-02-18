Represent In-N-Out In The Fast Food Wars With This PUMA Collaboration





PUMA has just released a new iteration of their ‘80s inspired “California” sneaker silhouette. It’s a great look if you’re trying to capture that West Coast chill. Better still, they’re marking the occasion with a collab with the state’s favorite fast food joint (and the source of countless french fry-takes), In-N-Out.

Dubbed the “Cali-O Drive Thru” — because it wouldn’t be California if we didn’t have some car-culture in there, too — these kicks make use of In-N-Out’s yellow, red, and white color scheme and iconography for a pair of sneakers that is surprisingly subtle, as far as big brand collaborations go.

Jumping into the details, we see a white all-leather upper with a molded sockliner, PUMA Cali branding on the outer-middle, with red and yellow accents across the midsole and collar. The shoes are laced up in flat wide white laces and also ship with a special In-N-Out palm tree patterned pair of laces, to really rep your love of the burger chain. In our eyes, the tree-laces really make these a little too brand-thirsty — the colorway screams “In-N-Out” enough already.

While the PUMA Cali-O Drive Thrus won’t be making an appearance in our weekly sneaker column, you should consider picking up a pair if you’ve been taking the In-N-Out fry debate far too seriously. The PUMA Cali-O Drive Thrus are now available in sizes 4-14 at select PUMA retailers and PUMA’s online store and retail for $120.

