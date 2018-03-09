Jack Daniels

All-Star Weekend is over in Los Angeles and even though no one is playing ball anymore, they’re still having a ball and doing it in style. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Whiskey had teamed up with The Shoe Surgeon — a group of designers known for remixing sneakers without compromising on their quality to create custom shoes for sneakerheads and companies alike — to create a Nike Air Force 1 reminiscent of the smooth booze. Only 67 pairs of the shoes were released to celebrate Jack Daniel’s’ partnership with the NBA during All-Star Weekend at LA’s Lynchburg General Pop-Up Store. Fans (21 and older, of course) could win shoes in a raffle at the store, and 14 of them went home with a pair.

Now, for those who missed out on the fun, the shoes are being auctioned off on eBay to the highest bidder for a good cause. All proceeds will benefit Operation Ride Home, a program helping service members get home for the holidays. Five pairs are available for auction in sizes 10, nine, eight, seven, and 11.5.

Jack Daniel’s



If the philanthropic element isn’t enough to get people logged on and bidding, the design will get them to the site. The traditional Air Force 1 sneaker has been transformed from athletic wear to luxury by using single stitching (just like in Italian craft shoes), and the Shoe Surgeon reduced the number of panels to express the simplicity and craft of a good whiskey.

As far as materials go, brown leather and gold eyelets were used to honor Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Whiskey, and instead of sneakerheads taking care not to crease their uppers, the leather is supposed to age with each wear, representative of Jack’s barrel aging process.