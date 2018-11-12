Kanye West’s ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Merch From Camp Flog Gnaw 2018 Is Available Now

11.12.18 2 hours ago

Kanye West/Uproxx

This past weekend was Tyler the Creator’s 7th annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and the rapper/producer/designer got none other than fellow rapper/producer/designers Kanye West and Kid Cudi to close out the festival. Performing as Kids See Ghosts, the duo shared the stage — playing songs from their album of the same name. But it wouldn’t truly be a Kanye-headlining event without the prolific rapper dropping some brand new designs, and — unsurprisingly — as their set closed out, the duo released a selection of special Kids See Ghosts merch made specifically for the Camp Flog Gnaw crowd.

The designs, created by Cynthia Lu — Pharell’s ex-assistant and founder of Cactus Plant Flea Market — each contain graphics referencing lyrics from the album or play on the “Kids See Ghosts” name, such as “Lucky me! I see Ghosts” or “I saw ghosts at Camp Flog Gnaw.” If you were too busy boycotting Kanye West this year to even realize he released a collaborative album with Kid Cudi, then you’d probably think this was just obscure merch referencing the Sixth Sense. Which honestly, sounds like something Kanye West would do anyway, after a pro-Haley Joel Osment twitter-rant.

The full line consists of t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, and a hooded jacket. The color-palette utilizes the subtle tones that West has been favoring in his designs as of late such as tan, grey, and peach.

The merch will run you anywhere between $70 and $250 and is available for purchase while supplies last at Kanye’s online store. Check out the full line below and be ready to compete for the pieces you love — these are liekly to become collector’s items.

Kanye West

Kanye West

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSCamp Flog Gnaw 2018Festival MerchKanye Westkid cudiKids See Ghosts

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 8 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP