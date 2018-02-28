Shopping vibes pic.twitter.com/WNcbMB5PwH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

By now we all are too familiar with the way Kim Kardashian West models for husband Kanye West’s Yeezy clothing line. It’s almost never outright promo, and it’s typical that when the newest season of the line comes out, we’ve seen all the pieces on Kim’s social media a year or so before and just didn’t know it. So now, after a photo shoot that looks like it could have been totally candid, or even paparazzi photos, as she walks the street of Tokyo donning a bone straight, candy cotton pink wig, social media is the first to see her nonchalantly previewing pieces from Yeezy Season 7.

I’m gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it’s 5am and I can’t sleep — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

All Yeezy Season 7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

Kim’s daytime attire consisted of the typical monochrome jackets, coats, and dresses, but the nighttime attire is the real eye-catcher, featuring metallic biker shorts and a space-age, Missy Elliott reminiscent puff jacket. Kim is seen walking around the streets of Tokyo doing “normal” things and taking the signature “off-guard” photos we saw before the official advertisements for Season 6.

Day one Airport vibes. pic.twitter.com/ETmbOTwGE1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

Kim definitely looked like an anime character with her pink wig and futuristic clothing, and apparently, that’s exactly where she got her inspiration, as confirmed after a follower commented on the similarity.

I am obsessed with anime. That was legit my inspo https://t.co/l3wVdwGyeN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

We’re still on a high after the Kim K clone advertisement from Season 6, so these previews are unexpected but appreciated. Shoutout to you, Kimsa.